CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Paper Pattern 2024: Get here the exam paper pattern and paper design with the marking scheme for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies.

CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: There is not much time left for the final CBSE Class 12 Board exams in 2024. Thus, students in this class should start preparing for their exams. Knowing the exam pattern should be one of the tasks CBSE Class 12 students should indulge in. This will help them understand the exam in advance and avoid last-minute panic situations. Knowing the exam pattern for 2024 is also important because CBSE has now revised the exam pattern for CBSE Class 12 boards. Now the exam paper will have the following questions in the percentage mentioned:

Competency-Based Questions

40%

MCQs

20%

Short Answer Questions/Long Answer Type Questions

40%

The CBSE Class 12 Business Studies exam is one of the crucial subjects for Class 12 commerce students. It assesses their understanding of business concepts and principles. To excel in this examination, it's essential to grasp the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies exam pattern and marking scheme. In this article, we will provide insights into the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies exam pattern for 2024 and how marks are allocated.

Career Counseling

 

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Sample Paper 2023-24

NCERT Class 12 Business Studies Deleted Topics

 

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam 2024 Highlights

Before jumping onto the details of the CBSE Class 12 BS exam pattern and marking scheme, students should be aware of the following highlights: 

Board of Examination

Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE)

Exam Mode

Offline

Subject

Business Studies

Medium

English and Hindi

Duration

3 Hours

Total Marks

100

Theory Paper

80 Marks

Project Work

20 Marks

 

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Unit-wise Weightage

Know here the unit-wise mark distribution for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies. This will help you understand which unit you should consider first and which one later.

Units

Topic

Marks

Part A

Principles and Functions of Management

 

1

Nature and Significance of Management 

16

2

Principles of Management 

3

Business Environment

4

Planning

14

5

Organising

6

Staffing

20

7

Directing

8

Controlling

Part B

Business Finance and Marketing

 

9

Financial Management

15

10

Financial Markets

11

Marketing Management

15

12

Consumer Protection

 

TOTAL

80

Part C

Project Work (one)

20

 

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Paper Design

Below is the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies paper design published along with the CBSE Class 12 BS syllabus 2023–24. Check and understand how the question paper design is going to be. 

S. No. 

Typology of Questions

Marks

Percentage in the paper

1

Remembering and Understanding: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. 

Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas.

44

55%

2

Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. 

19

23.75%

3

Analysing, Evaluating and Creating: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations. Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.  

17

21.25%
 

Total

80

100%

 

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Students should be aware of the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies exam pattern for 2024. This will include details about the CBSE Class 12 BS exam paper, for example, time and mark allocation, number of questions and sections, etc. Check the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies exam pattern with the marking scheme below.

 

Subject Code

054

Time

3 Hours

Max Marks

80

Number of Questions

34

Number of Sections/Parts

No Sections

1 Mark Questions (No Choices)

20

3 Mark Questions - 50-75 words answer (Choices Will be given in two)

4

4 Mark Questions - 150 words answers (Choices Will be given in two)

6

6 Mark Questions - 200 words answers (Choices Will be given in two)

4



CBSE Class 12 All Subject Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme

 

Also Read:

 

