CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: There is not much time left for the final CBSE Class 12 Board exams in 2024. Thus, students in this class should start preparing for their exams. Knowing the exam pattern should be one of the tasks CBSE Class 12 students should indulge in. This will help them understand the exam in advance and avoid last-minute panic situations. Knowing the exam pattern for 2024 is also important because CBSE has now revised the exam pattern for CBSE Class 12 boards. Now the exam paper will have the following questions in the percentage mentioned:
|
Competency-Based Questions
|
40%
|
MCQs
|
20%
|
Short Answer Questions/Long Answer Type Questions
|
40%
The CBSE Class 12 Business Studies exam is one of the crucial subjects for Class 12 commerce students. It assesses their understanding of business concepts and principles. To excel in this examination, it's essential to grasp the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies exam pattern and marking scheme. In this article, we will provide insights into the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies exam pattern for 2024 and how marks are allocated.
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam 2024 Highlights
Before jumping onto the details of the CBSE Class 12 BS exam pattern and marking scheme, students should be aware of the following highlights:
|
Board of Examination
|
Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE)
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Subject
|
Business Studies
|
Medium
|
English and Hindi
|
Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Theory Paper
|
80 Marks
|
Project Work
|
20 Marks
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Unit-wise Weightage
Know here the unit-wise mark distribution for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies. This will help you understand which unit you should consider first and which one later.
|
Units
|
Topic
|
Marks
|
Part A
|
Principles and Functions of Management
|
|
1
|
Nature and Significance of Management
|
16
|
2
|
Principles of Management
|
3
|
Business Environment
|
4
|
Planning
|
14
|
5
|
Organising
|
6
|
Staffing
|
20
|
7
|
Directing
|
8
|
Controlling
|
Part B
|
Business Finance and Marketing
|
|
9
|
Financial Management
|
15
|
10
|
Financial Markets
|
11
|
Marketing Management
|
15
|
12
|
Consumer Protection
|
|
TOTAL
|
80
|
Part C
|
Project Work (one)
|
20
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Paper Design
Below is the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies paper design published along with the CBSE Class 12 BS syllabus 2023–24. Check and understand how the question paper design is going to be.
|
S. No.
|
Typology of Questions
|
Marks
|
Percentage in the paper
|
1
|
Remembering and Understanding: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers.
Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas.
|
44
|
55%
|
2
|
Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way.
|
19
|
23.75%
|
3
|
Analysing, Evaluating and Creating: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations. Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.
|
17
|
21.25%
|
Total
|
80
|
100%
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme
Students should be aware of the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies exam pattern for 2024. This will include details about the CBSE Class 12 BS exam paper, for example, time and mark allocation, number of questions and sections, etc. Check the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies exam pattern with the marking scheme below.
|
Subject Code
|
054
|
Time
|
3 Hours
|
Max Marks
|
80
|
Number of Questions
|
34
|
Number of Sections/Parts
|
No Sections
|
1 Mark Questions (No Choices)
|
20
|
3 Mark Questions - 50-75 words answer (Choices Will be given in two)
|
4
|
4 Mark Questions - 150 words answers (Choices Will be given in two)
|
6
|
6 Mark Questions - 200 words answers (Choices Will be given in two)
|
4
|
CBSE Class 12 All Subject Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme
Also Read: