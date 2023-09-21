CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: CBSE Class 12 Board Examination is a huge step towards building a successful career in life. Scoring high marks in Board Exams can ensure admission into reputed colleges in India, on a merit basis. Various Scholarship programs can also be availed by students with high scores in Class 12. In order to get good marks, students have to prepare well for examinations. Good preparation starts with collecting and analyzing all the important and relevant study materials and resources.
In this article, we have brought to you the CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern with Marking Scheme, which is useful for understanding the format of question papers, types of questions, marks distribution, and more. These study resources bring growth in a student’s preparation journey and put them in the right direction. Similarly, syllabus deleted syllabus, sample paper, practice paper, etc. are equally important for a good score. Links to all of these study resources have been attached in the article below, for your reference.
CBSE Class 12 Biology Paper Design 2023-2024
Class 12 Biology Paper Design for the current academic session 2023-2024 has been presented below. Paper Design presents an elaborative discussion on the aspects that are to be examined by the question paper. The skills the question paper looks for in the students are highlighted by the paper design. It is basically just a representation of the qualities and academic progress gained by a student in the academic year.
|
Competencies
|
Percentage
|
Demonstrate Knowledge and Understanding
State, name, list, identify, define, suggest, describe, outline, summarize, etc.
|
50%
|
Application of Knowledge/Concepts
Calculate, illustrate, show, adapt, explain, distinguish, etc.
|
30%
|
Analyze, Evaluate, and Create
Interpret, analyse, compare, contrast, examine, evaluate, discuss, construct, etc
|
20%
|
Important
CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern With Marking Scheme
Exam Pattern displays the type of questions to be asked in the question paper and the marking scheme shows what marks are allotted to each type of question. Both, the exam pattern and marking distribution for CBSE Class 12 Biology have been presented here, for your reference.
|
Section
|
Type of Question
|
No of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
A
|
Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs)/ Assertion-Reasoning
|
16
|
1 x 16 = 16
|
B
|
Short Answer Questions
|
5
|
2 x 5 = 10
|
C
|
Short Answer Questions
|
7
|
3 x 7 = 21
|
D
|
Case-based/Source-based/Passage-based/Integrated Assessment Questions
|
2
|
4 x 2 = 8
|
E
|
Long Answer Questions
|
3
|
5 x 3 = 15
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
70
|
|
Practical:
|
|
|
|
Identification/Familiarity with the apparatus
|
|
5
|
|
Written test (Based on given / prescribed practicals)
|
|
10
|
|
Practical Records
|
|
5
|
|
Viva
|
|
10
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
30
CBSE Class 12 Biology Course Structure
|
Unit
|
Title
|
Chapters
|
Marks
|
VI
|
Reproduction
|
Chapter 2: Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants
Chapter 3: Human Reproduction
Chapter 4: Reproductive Health
|
16
|
VII
|
Genetics and Evolution
|
Chapter 5: Principles of Inheritance and Variation
Chapter 6: Molecular Basis of Inheritance
|
20
|
VIII
|
Biology and Human Welfare
|
Chapter 8: Human Health and Diseases
Chapter 10: Microbes in Human Welfare Microbes in food processing, industrial production, sewage treatment, energy generation and microbes as bio-control agents and bio-fertilizers. Antibiotics; production and judicious use.
|
12
|
IX
|
Biotechnology and its application
|
Chapter 11: Biotechnology - Principles and Processes
Chapter 12: Biotechnology and its Applications
|
12
|
X
|
Ecology and Environment
|
Chapter 13: Organisms and Populations
Chapter 14: Ecosystem
Chapter 15: Biodiversity and its Conservation
|
10
CBSE Class 12 Biology Prescribed Books
CBSE has laid down a few book suggestions and recommendations for students of Class 12 Biology. These are the books used by schools to teach students and should be referred to at the time of Board Examinations.
- Biology, Class-XII, Published by NCERT
- Other related books and manuals brought out by NCERT (consider multimedia also)
- Biology Supplementary Material (Revised). Available on CBSE website
