CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

CBSE Class 12 Biology Paper Pattern 2024: Here, students can find the exam pattern and marking scheme for CBSE Class 12 Biology. Also, find attached free PDF download links for the same.

CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: CBSE Class 12 Board Examination is a huge step towards building a successful career in life. Scoring high marks in Board Exams can ensure admission into reputed colleges in India, on a merit basis. Various Scholarship programs can also be availed by students with high scores in Class 12. In order to get good marks, students have to prepare well for examinations. Good preparation starts with collecting and analyzing all the important and relevant study materials and resources.

In this article, we have brought to you the CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern with Marking Scheme, which is useful for understanding the format of question papers, types of questions, marks distribution, and more. These study resources bring growth in a student’s preparation journey and put them in the right direction. Similarly, syllabus deleted syllabus, sample paper, practice paper, etc. are equally important for a good score. Links to all of these study resources have been attached in the article below, for your reference.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Paper Design 2023-2024

Class 12 Biology Paper Design for the current academic session 2023-2024 has been presented below. Paper Design presents an elaborative discussion on the aspects that are to be examined by the question paper. The skills the question paper looks for in the students are highlighted by the paper design. It is basically just a representation of the qualities and academic progress gained by a student in the academic year.

Competencies Percentage Demonstrate Knowledge and Understanding State, name, list, identify, define, suggest, describe, outline, summarize, etc. 50% Application of Knowledge/Concepts Calculate, illustrate, show, adapt, explain, distinguish, etc. 30% Analyze, Evaluate, and Create Interpret, analyse, compare, contrast, examine, evaluate, discuss, construct, etc 20%

CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern With Marking Scheme

Exam Pattern displays the type of questions to be asked in the question paper and the marking scheme shows what marks are allotted to each type of question. Both, the exam pattern and marking distribution for CBSE Class 12 Biology have been presented here, for your reference.

Section Type of Question No of Questions Total Marks A Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs)/ Assertion-Reasoning 16 1 x 16 = 16 B Short Answer Questions 5 2 x 5 = 10 C Short Answer Questions 7 3 x 7 = 21 D Case-based/Source-based/Passage-based/Integrated Assessment Questions 2 4 x 2 = 8 E Long Answer Questions 3 5 x 3 = 15 TOTAL 70 Practical: Identification/Familiarity with the apparatus 5 Written test (Based on given / prescribed practicals) 10 Practical Records 5 Viva 10 TOTAL 30

CBSE Class 12 Biology Course Structure

Unit Title Chapters Marks VI Reproduction Chapter 2: Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants Chapter 3: Human Reproduction Chapter 4: Reproductive Health 16 VII Genetics and Evolution Chapter 5: Principles of Inheritance and Variation Chapter 6: Molecular Basis of Inheritance 20 VIII Biology and Human Welfare Chapter 8: Human Health and Diseases Chapter 10: Microbes in Human Welfare Microbes in food processing, industrial production, sewage treatment, energy generation and microbes as bio-control agents and bio-fertilizers. Antibiotics; production and judicious use. 12 IX Biotechnology and its application Chapter 11: Biotechnology - Principles and Processes Chapter 12: Biotechnology and its Applications 12 X Ecology and Environment Chapter 13: Organisms and Populations Chapter 14: Ecosystem Chapter 15: Biodiversity and its Conservation 10

CBSE Class 12 Biology Prescribed Books

CBSE has laid down a few book suggestions and recommendations for students of Class 12 Biology. These are the books used by schools to teach students and should be referred to at the time of Board Examinations.

Biology, Class-XII, Published by NCERT

Other related books and manuals brought out by NCERT (consider multimedia also)

Biology Supplementary Material (Revised). Available on CBSE website

