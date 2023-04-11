CBSE Biology Sample Paper Class 12 2023-24 with Solutions PDF Download

CBSE Biology Class 12 Sample Paper 2024: Find the sample paper of 12th Class CBSE Biology here along with its solution/marking scheme. Download the PDFs of the question paper and marking scheme as well.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper 2023-24 with Solution: The solved sample paper of Class 12 Biology for 2023-2024 academic session is available now. Although CBSE Board has not released the sample papers this early in the academic session in the previous years, this move by CBSE will definitely help he students in their exam preparation and study right from the start of the session. Regarding the sample question paper, the CBSE Class 12 Biology exam will be conducted for 70 marks in 3 hours. Check the complete CBSE Biology sample paper and marking scheme PDFs for class 12th below.

The general instructions provided at the beginning of the CBSE 12 Biology sample paper are:

General Instructions:

(i) All questions are compulsory.

(ii) The question paper has five sections and 33 questions. All questions are compulsory.

(iii) Section–A has 16 questions of 1 mark each; Section–B has 5 questions of 2 marks each; Section– C has 7 questions of 3 marks each; Section– D has 2 case-based questions of 4 marks each; and Section–E has 3 questions of 5 marks each.

(iv) There is no overall choice. However, internal choices have been provided in some questions. A student has to attempt only one of the alternatives in such questions.

(v) Wherever necessary, neat and properly labeled diagrams should be drawn.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper 2023-24

SECTION A

1 Remnants of nucellus are persistent during seed development in:

a) pea

b) groundnut

c) wheat

d) black pepper

2 The wall layer of microsporangium which nourishes the pollen grain is:

a) epidermis

b) endothecium

c) middle layers

d) tapetum

3 A short piece of DNA, having 20 base pairs, was analyzed to find the number of nucleotide bases in each of the polynucleotide strands. Some of the results are shown in the table.

Number of nucleotide bases Adenine Cytosine Guanine Thymine Strand 1 4 4 Strand 2 5

How many nucleotides containing Adenine were present in strand 2?

a) 2

b) 4

c) 5

d) 7

4 In a certain species of insects, some have 13 chromosomes, and the others have 14 chromosomes.The 13 and 14 chromosome bearing organisms are

a) males and females, respectively

b) females and males, respectively

c) all males

d) all females

5 At a particular locus, the frequency of allele A is 0.8 and that of allele a is 0.2. What would be the frequency of heterozygotes in a random mating population at equilibrium?

a) 0.32

b) 0.16

c) 0.24

d) 0.48

6 Variations caused due to mutations are

a) random and directionless

b) random and directional

c) random and small

d) random, small and directional

7 What is the smallest part of a DNA molecule that can be changed by a point mutation?

a) Oligonucleotide

b) Codon

c) Gene

d) Nucleotide

8 What should be the genotype of the indicated member?

a) AA

b) Aa

c) XY

d) aa

9 A patient was advised to have a kidney transplant. To suppress the immune reaction, the doctor would administer him:

a) statins produced from Monascus purpureus

b) statins produced from Streptococcus thermophilus

c) cyclosporin A produced from Trichoderma polysporum

d) cyclosporin A produced from Clostridium butylicum

10 Identify the activity of endonuclease and exonuclease in the given image.

11 The main objective of production of pest resistant GM crops is to

a) encourage eco-friendly pesticides

b) reduce pesticide accumulation in food chain

c) eliminate pests from the field without the use of manual labour

d) retain maximum nutritional content in the crop that would be otherwise consumed by pest

12 Observe the contents 1,2,3 and 4 of soil samples A,B and C shown in the graph. If the temperature and soil moisture of all soil samples are identical, which soil sample (s) will show faster decomposition?

a) Soil Sample A

b) Soil Sample B

c) Soil Samples A and B both

d) Soil Sample C

13 Assertion: Primary endosperm nucleus is diploid.

Reason: It is the product of double fertilisation.

14 Assertion:Ribosomal RNA is synthesized in the nucleus of the cell.

Reason: It is translated with the enzyme RNA polymerase III.

15 Assertion: Smoking can raise blood pressure and increase heart rate.

Reason: Nicotine stimulates adrenal glands to release adrenaline and nor-adrenaline into the blood circulation, both of which raise blood pressure and increase heart rate.

16 Assertion: PCR is a powerful technique to identify genetic disorders.

Reason: PCR can detect mutations in low amounts of DNA.

Section - B

17 Explain the process of hormonal regulation of spermatogenesis.

Class 12 CBSE Biology Sample Paper Solution / Marking Scheme 2023-24

