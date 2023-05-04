CBSE Class 12 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Download Complete 12th Biology Deleted Portion List Here

CBSE Class 12 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: CBSE board’s latest Biology curriculum 2023-24 for the senior secondary students is available on the board’s academic website cbseacademic.nic.in. The current syllabus has been rationalised based on the framework of NEP 20202 which puts emphasis on experiential learning with creative mindset instead of increased load and rote learning. The rationalised 12th Class CBSE Biology syllabus has 5 units wherein there are 13 chapters. In this article, we have listed the complete CBSE Class 12 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2023-24 in a unit wise and chapter wise format along with the page numbers so that there is no confusion amongst students.
CBSE Biology Class 12 Unit-wise Weightage 2023-24
Check the latest CBSE 12th Biology Unit-Wise Marks Distribution:
|
Unit
|
Title
|
Marks
|
VI
|
Reproduction
|
16
|
VII
|
Genetics and Evolution
|
20
|
VIII
|
Biology and Human Welfare
|
12
|
IX
|
Biotechnology and its Applications
|
12
|
X
|
Ecology and Environment
|
10
|
TOTAL
|
70
Also check the latest CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2023-24
CBSE Class 12 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2023-24
Next are the set of deleted topics from the theory and practical syllabus:
|
Unit & Chapter
|
Deleted Topic
|
Unit-VI Reproduction
Chapter-1: Reproduction in Organisms
|
(whole chapter deleted)
|
Unit-VIII Biology and Human Welfare
Chapter-9: Strategies for Enhancement in Food Production
|
(whole chapter deleted)
|
Unit-X Ecology and Environment
Chapter-13: Organisms and Populations
|
Organism and its Environment, Major Aboitic Factors, Responses to Abioitic Factors, Adaptations
|
Unit-X Ecology and Environment
Chapter-14: Ecosystem
|
Ecological Succession and Nutrient Cycles
|
PRACTICALS
A. List of Experiments
|
2. Collect and study soil from at least two different sites and study them for texture, moisture content, pH and water holding capacity. Correlate with the kinds of plants found in them.
3. Collect water from two different water bodies around you and study them for pH, clarity and presence of any living organism.
4. Study the presence of suspended particulate matter in air at two widely different sites.
8. Study the effect of different temperatures and three different pH on the activity of salivary amylase on starch.
|
PRACTICALS
B. Study/observation of the following (Spotting)
|
10. Two plants and two animals (models/virtual images) found in xeric conditions. Comment upon their morphological adaptations.
11. Two plants and two animals (models/virtual images) found in aquatic conditions. Comment upon their morphological adaptations.
Check the list of deleted topics along with their page numbers below:
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
Chapter 1:
Reproduction in
Organisms
|
3–18
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 9:
Strategies for
Enhancement in
Food Production
|
165–176
178
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 13:
Organisms and
Populations
|
220
221–222
223–225
225–226
250–252
253–254
254–255
255
|
13.1 Organism and Its
Environment
13.1.1 Major Abiotic
Factors
13.1.2 Responses to
Abiotic Factors
13.1.3 Adaptations
Summary (para 2)
Ques. 1, 2, 3, 9, 10,
11, 12
14.6 Ecological
Succession
14.6.1 Succession of
Plants
14.7 Nutrient Cycling
14.7.1 Ecosystem –
Carbon Cycle
14.7.2 Ecosystem –
Phosphorus Cycle
14.8 Ecosystem Services
|
Chapter 16:
Environmental
Issues
|
270–286
|
Full Chapter
CBSE Class 12 Biology Question Paper Design 2023-24
The question paper design has also been updated:
|
Competencies
|
Demonstrate Knowledge and Understanding
|
50%
|
Application of Knowledge / Concepts
|
30%
|
Analyse, Evaluate and Create
|
20%
