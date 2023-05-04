CBSE Class 12 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Download Complete 12th Biology Deleted Portion List Here

CBSE Class 12 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check complete list of deleted portions from 12th class CBSE Biology syllabus 2024 here and also download the latest curriculum in PDF.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2023-24
CBSE Class 12 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 12 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: CBSE board’s latest Biology curriculum 2023-24 for the senior secondary students is available on the board’s academic website cbseacademic.nic.in. The current syllabus has been rationalised based on the framework of NEP 20202 which puts emphasis on experiential learning with creative mindset instead of increased load and  rote learning. The rationalised 12th Class CBSE Biology syllabus has 5 units wherein there are 13 chapters. In this article, we have listed the complete CBSE Class 12 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2023-24 in a unit wise and chapter wise format along with the page numbers so that there is no confusion amongst students.

CBSE Biology Class 12 Unit-wise Weightage 2023-24

Check the latest CBSE 12th Biology Unit-Wise Marks Distribution:

Unit

Title

Marks

VI

Reproduction

16

VII

Genetics and Evolution

20

VIII

Biology and Human Welfare

12

IX

Biotechnology and its Applications

12

X

Ecology and Environment

10
 

TOTAL

70

Also check the latest CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 12 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

Next are the set of deleted topics from the theory and practical syllabus:

Unit & Chapter

Deleted Topic

Unit-VI Reproduction

Chapter-1: Reproduction in Organisms

(whole chapter deleted)

Unit-VIII Biology and Human Welfare

Chapter-9: Strategies for Enhancement in Food Production

(whole chapter deleted)

Unit-X Ecology and Environment

Chapter-13: Organisms and Populations

Organism and its Environment, Major Aboitic Factors, Responses to Abioitic Factors, Adaptations

Unit-X Ecology and Environment

Chapter-14: Ecosystem

Ecological Succession and Nutrient Cycles

PRACTICALS

A. List of Experiments

2. Collect and study soil from at least two different sites and study them for texture, moisture content, pH and water holding capacity. Correlate with the kinds of plants found in them.

3. Collect water from two different water bodies around you and study them for pH, clarity and presence of any living organism.

4. Study the presence of suspended particulate matter in air at two widely different sites.

8. Study the effect of different temperatures and three different pH on the activity of salivary amylase on starch.

PRACTICALS

B. Study/observation of the following (Spotting)

10. Two plants and two animals (models/virtual images) found in xeric conditions. Comment upon their morphological adaptations.

11. Two plants and two animals (models/virtual images) found in aquatic conditions. Comment upon their morphological adaptations.

Check the list of deleted topics along with their page numbers below:

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

Chapter 1:

Reproduction in

Organisms

3–18

Full Chapter

Chapter 9:

Strategies for

Enhancement in

Food Production

165–176

178

Full Chapter

Chapter 13:

Organisms and

Populations

220

221–222

223–225

225–226

250–252

253–254

254–255

255

13.1 Organism and Its

Environment

13.1.1 Major Abiotic

Factors

13.1.2 Responses to

Abiotic Factors

13.1.3 Adaptations

Summary (para 2)

Ques. 1, 2, 3, 9, 10,

11, 12

14.6 Ecological

Succession

14.6.1 Succession of

Plants

14.7 Nutrient Cycling

14.7.1 Ecosystem –

Carbon Cycle

14.7.2 Ecosystem –

Phosphorus Cycle

14.8 Ecosystem Services

Chapter 16:

Environmental

Issues

270–286

Full Chapter

CBSE Class 12 Biology Question Paper Design 2023-24

The question paper design has also been updated:

Competencies

  

Demonstrate Knowledge and Understanding

50%

Application of Knowledge / Concepts

30%

Analyse, Evaluate and Create

20%

Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2023-2024 PDFs RELEASED: Download New Curriculum of All Subjects

