CBSE Class 12 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Download Complete 12th Biology Deleted Portion List Here

2. Collect and study soil from at least two different sites and study them for texture, moisture content, pH and water holding capacity. Correlate with the kinds of plants found in them.

3. Collect water from two different water bodies around you and study them for pH, clarity and presence of any living organism.

4. Study the presence of suspended particulate matter in air at two widely different sites.

8. Study the effect of different temperatures and three different pH on the activity of salivary amylase on starch.