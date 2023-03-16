CBSE Class 12 Biology Question Paper 2023 with Solution, Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Biology Question Paper 2023: CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam was conducted today, on Thursday, March 15, 2023. Check and download CBSE Class 12 Biology Question Paper PDF and Answer Key.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Question Paper 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the Class 12 Biology Board Exam 2023 today, March 16, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. It is one of the major subjects for students pursuing the Science stream in senior secondary. In this article, we have provided the Class 12th Biology Question paper. Along with the question paper of Biology, you can also check the expert-verified CBSE Class 12 Biology Answer Key and exam paper analysis from this article.

CBSE Class 12 Biology 2023 Question Paper Pattern

CBSE Class 12 Biology Question Paper was divided into five sections – A, B, C, D, E.

There were 33 questions in the question paper:



Section A had 16 questions of 1 mark each.

Section B had 5 Very Short Answer Type Questions of 2 marks each.

Section C had 7 Short Answer Type Questions of 3 marks each.

Section D had 2 Case Based Questions of 4 marks each.

Section E had 3 Long Answer Type Questions of 5 marks each.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Question Paper 2023

CBSE will release the official question papers and answer keys of Class 12 later on.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Marks Distribution 2023

The marks distribution in Class 12th Biology Question Paper 2023 of CBSE Board are as follows:

Title Marks Reproduction 16 Genetics and Evolution 20 Biology and Human Welfare 12 Biotechnology and its Applications 12 Ecology and Environment 10

Class 12 CBSE Biology Question Paper 2023 Preview

CBSE Class 12 Biology Question Paper 2023 PDF

You can check the question paper and answer key available at Jagran Josh. Download the PDF copy of the CBSE Class 12 Biology Question paper 2023 below:

CBSE Class 12 Biology Answer Key PDF



