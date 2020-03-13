CBSE 12th Economics Question Paper 2020: Download PDF, Watch Video, Check Updates

CBSE 2020: Download original CBSE 12th Economics question paper 2020 in PDF format. CBSE conducted Class 12 Economics board exam 2020 on 13 March 2020. Students who took CBSE Class 12 Economics Class 12 paper on 13 March 2020 told us that the difficulty level of CBSE Class 12 Economics paper 2020 was moderate. You can learn about the detailed analysis and review of CBSE Class Economics paper from the link given below

CBSE 12th Economics Board Exam 2020: A snapshot from the paper

CBSE 12th Economics Board Exam 2020: Content from the paper

General Instructions:

Read the following instructions very carefully and strictly follow them :

(i) Question paper comprises two Sections - A and B. All questions are

compulsory.

(ii) Question number 1 - 10 and 18 - 27 are very short-answer questions carrying 1 mark each. They are required to be answered in one word or one sentence each.

(iii) Question number 11 - 12 and 28 - 29 are short-answer questions carrying 3 marks each. Answers to them should not normally exceed 60 - 80 words each.

(iv) Question number 13 - 15 and 30 - 32 are also short-answer questions carrying 4 marks each. Answers to them should not normally exceed 80 - 100 words each.

(v) Question number 16 - 17 and 33 - 34 are long answer questions carrying 6 marks each. Answers to them should not normally exceed 100 - 150 words each.

(vi) Answer should be brief and to the point also the above word limit be adhered to as far as possible.

(vii) There is no overall choice. However, an internal choice has been provided in 2 questions of one mark, 2 questions of three marks, 2 questions of four marks and 2 questions of six marks. Only one of the choices in such questions have to be attempted.

(viii) In addition to this, separate instructions are given with each section and question, wherever necessary.

SECTION - A

(Macro-economics)

1. _______ deficit includes interest payment by the Government on the past loans. (Fill up the blanks with correct answer).

2. To reduce credit availability in the economy, the Central Bank may ______.

(Choose the correct alternative)

(a) buy securities in the open market.

(b) sell securities in the open market.

(c) reduce reserve ratio.

(d) reduce repo rate.

3. State, whether the following statement is true or false :

‘Purchase of machinery by a producer is an intermediate good.'

4. In case of an underemployment equilibrium, which of the following alternative is not true? (Choose the correct alternative)

(a) Aggregate demand is equal to Aggregate supply.

(b) There exist excess production capacity in the economy.

(c) Resources are not fully and efficiently utilised.

(d) Resources are fully and efficiently utilised.

5. Which of the following is not a 'factor payment'? (Choose the correct alternative)

(a) Free uniform to defence personnel.

(b) Salaries to the Members of Parliament.

(c) Rent paid to the owner of a building.

(d) Scholarship given to the students.

6. Combined factor income, which can't be separated into various factor income components is known as _______ (Fill up the blanks with correct answer).

7. State, whether the following statement is true or false :

‘All financial Institutions are banking institutions.'

8. Net Domestic Fixed Capital Formation + Change in Stock = ______ (Fill up the blank with correct answer)

OR

When Nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is 840 crores and price Index is 120, then the Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will be ______

(Fill up the blank with correct alternative)

(a) 700 crores

(b) 900 crores

(c) 800 crores

(d) 500 crores

9. If Marginal Propensity to Save (MPS) is 0.25 and initial change in investment is 250 crores, then the final change in income would be (Choose the correct alternative)

(a) 1,000 crores

(b) 1,200 crores

(c) 500 crores

(d) 3,500 crores

.

.

.

Get all the questions from the PDF of the question paper.

Other important articles related to CBSE Class 12 Economics board exam 2020

⇒ CBSE 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2020: Check New CBSE Class 12 Time Table 2020 for Science, Commerce, Arts

⇒CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Paper 2020: Download PDF

⇒CBSE 12th Economics Board Exam 2020: Chapter-wise Important Questions & Answers on Microeconomics & Macroeconomics

⇒ CBSE 10th Board Exam Date Sheet 2020 Released: Check New CBSE Class 10 Time Table

⇒ CBSE Sample Papers 2020 for 10th & 12th with Answers & Marking Schemes: All Subjects