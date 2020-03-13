CBSE 12th Economics Board Exam 2020: Paper Analysis, Review, Updates - Watch Live Video

CBSE: About 4,00,000+ students appeared for the CBSE 12th Economics board exam 2020 today (13 March). Students who took CBSE 12 Economics paper today, told us that the difficulty level of the questions asked in today’s Economics paper was moderate. Various teams from Jargan Josh are collecting feedback from students. More detailed feedback with video will be available here after shortly. Till then you can check the summary of feedback provided by a few students.

CBSE 12th Economics Board Exam 2020: Paper pattern

As per the latest exam pattern, in CBSE 12th Economics Paper 2020:

- Question number 1 - 10 and 18 - 27: Very short-answer questions (1 mark each, to be answered in one word or one sentence each)

- Question number 11 - 12 and 28 - 29: Short-answer questions (3 marks each, to be answered in 60-80 words each)

- Question number 13 - 15 and 30 - 32: Short-answer questions (4 marks each, to be answered in 80-100 words each)

- Question number 16 - 17 and 33 - 34: Long answer questions (6 marks each, to be answered in 100-150 words each)

CBSE 12th Economics Board Exam 2020: S ummary of feedback from students

Students who took CBSE 12th Economics board exam 2020 today told us that

- The difficulty level of CBSE Class 12 Economics paper 2020: Moderate

- All the questions in the CBSE 12th Economics paper were asked from the latest Economics Syllabus 2020

- The paper pattern was almost similar to CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Paper 2020

-Average range of expected score: 65+ Marks (out of 80)

More details will be available here shortly.

As per CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2020, the next important exams for Class 12 students are of Biology & Maths subjects and according to CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2020, the next important exam is of Social Science subject.

