CBSE Topper Answer Sheet Class 12 Economics, Download PDF

CBSE Topper Answer Sheet Class 12 Economics: CBSE 12th Economics Topper Answer Sheets from the previous years will help you in the upcoming Class 12th CBSE Economics Board Exam 2023.

CBSE Topper Answer Sheet for Class 12 Economics: CBSE Class 12 Economics board exam for the 2022-23 academic session is scheduled to be conducted on March 17, 2023. As students have few days left for the exam preparation, check the Answer Sheet of the CBSE Class 12 Economics exam topper to see how toppers have curated and presented their answers. You can download the complete PDFs from the table given in this article.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Board Exam 2023

CBSE Class 12 Economics students must remember that these CBSE Topper Answer Sheets are from the previous years, based on that specific year’s curriculum. In 2022-23, the examination will be based on the current syllabus, according to the latest exam pattern and marking scheme.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern 2023

There will be two sections in the question paper: Section A and Section B.

20 Multiple Choice Questions type questions of 1 mark each.

4 Short Answer Questions type questions of 3 marks each.

6 Short Answer Questions type questions of 4 marks each.

4 Long Answer Questions type questions of 6 marks each.

CBSE Topper Answer sheets Class 12 Economics PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Economics Topper Answer Sheets from the links given below:

