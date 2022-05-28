CBSE Class 12 Economics Term 2 Question Paper 2022 (PDF Download) 

CBSE Class 12 Economics Term 2 Question Paper 2022 can be downloaded in the PDF format below. Also check the question paper pattern, the reviews of the students through the link here.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam for Term 2 was conducted today, May 28, 2022. The students appeared with mixed reactions from their exam centres today. Check and download the question paper in PDF format below to understand the difficulty level of the exam conducted for Term 2.

Many students of CBSE Class 12 were seen exiting the exam centre today with sullen faces. On being asked about the exam they reported that the paper was a little lengthier than expected and tougher for them.

In Delhi, our reporters found that the exam for CBSE Class 12 Economics was easy for students. Commerce students were seen happy compared to the day of the Business Studies exam this time.

Students could not find the answers to many questions on the day of Business studies but luckily this was not the case on Economics exam day.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam Term 2: Paper Pattern

Check the paper pattern of the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Economics paper as put up for the students today.

It was a subjective exam of 2 hours and 40 marks today. The paper had 13 questions and internal choices.

There were 2 marks questions in the first section followed by 3 marks and 5 marks. The 2 marks questions were short type questions while 3 and 5 marks were to be answered in 50-80 and 80-120 words respectively.

The paper had 5 questions of 2 marks each, 5 questions of 3 marks each and 3 questions of 5 marks each.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Term 2 Exam 2022: Question Paper Download

The experts at the schools and Jagran Josh are of the view that the exam was not that tough and the students who had studied completely would be able to score well. The marking in the Economics exam is direct and you write correctly to get marks.

Class 12 students however are not expecting more than a 90% score in the CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam Term 2, 2022.

Check and download the PDF copy of the question paper below.

The students would now be appearing for the Term 2 Biology exam on Monday that is May 30, 2022. Check the articles below to revise well before the exam.