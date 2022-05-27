CBSE Class 12 Biology: Last Minute Tips, Guidelines & Resources To Score Good Marks In Term 2 Bio Exam

CBSE Class 12 Biology Term 2 exam 2022 would be conducted on May 30, 2022. The students are now in the midst of revision and wish to score well in the exam. Check the following last-minute tips, guidelines and resources for a better score in CBSE Class 12 Bio exam.

The resources can be helpful to the students to help them score 90% on the exam.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Biology Exam Resources:

Check the articles linked below for revision purposes:

CBSE Class 12 Biology Term 2 Exam 2022: Last Minute Guidelines

Students must not study anything new at this time. Just remember what you have studied and try revising that only. Studying anything new at this time would only lead to confusion.

Also if you wish to study anything new or anything important has been left, try to pick up the questions asked in the past from that topic to understand it better. That would help you revise the topic better.

The students must stick to the syllabus: Do not at any point go beyond the syllabus. Be very sure of the deleted topics and study only those that have been added. Studying anything beyond the syllabus is useless for you now, as it would be a waste of time and energy.

Take a look at the Term2 syllabus below to stick to it.

Evaluation Scheme Units Term 2 VIII Biology and Human Welfare: Chapters – 8 and 10 IX Biotechnology and its Applications: Chapters – 11 and 12 X Ecology and Environment: Chapters – 13 and 15

Study diagrams properly: The students of class 12 must know that the Biology exam is dependent on diagram drawings. So in order to support your answer, you must include a diagram wherever necessary. One must revise the diagrams in order to do so. You have 2 days to get on with it.

Also, students must understand that drawing diagrams is not very necessary at all times. You must know where it is necessary and where it is not.

Keep your answers neat: Bio paper is all about neatness and correctness. So students must make it a point to highlight all the main points in the paper. Solve previous year's papers: Solving question papers is the best at this time to revise well. Students should solve questions now at this point in time instead of studying theory. Believe in yourself.

Lastly, the students require the confidence they must have in themselves. We wish you the best for the exam.