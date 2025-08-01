WBJEE Result 2025 Date Announced: Check West Bengal JEE Result at wbjeeb.nic.in on August 7th - More Details Here

WBJEE 2025 Result: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will release the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) Result 2025 on August 7, 2025. Candidates will be able to check their results on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
Students who appeared for the exams will be able to check their results online by using their WBJEE Application Form Number and date of birth on the portal. WBJEE Board Chairperson Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee informed that the WBJEE result 2025 will be declared on August 7, 2025 for the students who took the exam on April 27, 2025.
WBJEE Result 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can find the important information of WBJEE Result 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE)
|
Board name
|
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
wbjeeb.nic.in
wbjeeb.in
|
Result website
|
wbresults.nic.in
|
State
|
West Bengal
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
|
Subjects
|
Mathematics
Physics
Chemistry
|
Courses
|
Engineering
Pharmacy
Architecture
|
Exam date
|
April 27, 2025
|
Exam mode
|
Online, computer-based test (CBT)
|
Exam shifts
|
1st: 11 AM - 1 PM
2nd: 2 PM - 4 PM
|
Result date
|
August 7, 2025
|
Login credentials
|
Application Number
Password
|
Total questions
|
155
|
Exam duration
|
4 hours
|
Exam pattern
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
Marking scheme
|
Paper I: Mathematics (2 hours)
Paper II: Physics + Chemistry (2 hours)
How to Check WBJEE 2025 Result?
Candidates who appeared for the WBJEE Result 2025 can check their results online on the official website by following these steps:
- Go to the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ tab
- Click on ‘WBJEE Result 2025’ link
- You will be redirected to a new page
- In the log in window, enter WBJEE 2025 application form number and date of birth
- Press on 'Sign In'
- Your WBJEE Result 2025 will appear
- Check your details and download WBJEE rank card for future references
Why was WBJEE Rank Card 2025 Delayed?
The delay was because Calcutta High Court had stayed West Bengal's OBC reservation list, affecting 140 subcategories. However, the Supreme Court overturned this stay on July 28, allowing the WBJEE results to be declared on August 7, 2025. Candidates can read the details of WBJEE Result 2025 delay here.
