CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Results 2025 OUT
WBJEE Result 2025 Date Announced: Check West Bengal JEE Result at wbjeeb.nic.in on August 7th - More Details Here

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Aug 1, 2025, 18:37 IST
WBJEE 2025 Result: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will release the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) Result 2025 on August 7, 2025. Candidates will be able to check their results on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Students who appeared for the exams will be able to check their results online by using their WBJEE Application Form Number and date of birth on the portal. WBJEE Board Chairperson Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee informed that the WBJEE result 2025 will be declared on August 7, 2025 for the students who took the exam on April 27, 2025. 

WBJEE Result 2025 Key Highlights 

Candidates can find the important information of WBJEE Result 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE)

Board name 

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

wbjeeb.nic.in

wbjeeb.in

Result website 

wbresults.nic.in 

State 

West Bengal 

Level 

Undergraduate 

Subjects 

Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry

Courses 

Engineering

Pharmacy

Architecture 

Exam date 

April 27, 2025

Exam mode 

Online, computer-based test (CBT)

Exam shifts

1st: 11 AM - 1 PM

2nd: 2 PM - 4 PM

Result date 

August 7, 2025

Login credentials 

Application Number

Password 

Total questions 

155

Exam duration 

4 hours 

Exam pattern 

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Marking scheme 

Paper I: Mathematics (2 hours)

Paper II: Physics + Chemistry (2 hours)
How to Check WBJEE 2025 Result?

Candidates who appeared for the WBJEE Result 2025 can check their results online on the official website by following these steps:

  1. Go to the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ tab
  3. Click on ‘WBJEE Result 2025’ link
  4. You will be redirected to a new page
  5. In the log in window, enter WBJEE 2025 application form number and date of birth
  6. Press on 'Sign In'
  7. Your WBJEE Result 2025 will appear
  8. Check your details and download WBJEE rank card for future references

Why was WBJEE Rank Card 2025 Delayed?

The delay was because Calcutta High Court had stayed West Bengal's OBC reservation list, affecting 140 subcategories. However, the Supreme Court overturned this stay on July 28, allowing the WBJEE results to be declared on August 7, 2025. Candidates can read the details of WBJEE Result 2025 delay here.

