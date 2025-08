WBJEE Result 2025 Date Announced: Check West Bengal JEE Result at wbjeeb.nic.in on August 7th - More Details Here

WBJEE 2025 Result: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will release the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) Result 2025 on August 7, 2025. Candidates will be able to check their results on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Students who appeared for the exams will be able to check their results online by using their WBJEE Application Form Number and date of birth on the portal. WBJEE Board Chairperson Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee informed that the WBJEE result 2025 will be declared on August 7, 2025 for the students who took the exam on April 27, 2025.

WBJEE Result 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can find the important information of WBJEE Result 2025 here:

Overview Details Exam name West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) Board name West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) Academic year 2025-26 Official website wbjeeb.nic.in wbjeeb.in Result website wbresults.nic.in State West Bengal Level Undergraduate Subjects Mathematics Physics Chemistry Courses Engineering Pharmacy Architecture Exam date April 27, 2025 Exam mode Online, computer-based test (CBT) Exam shifts 1st: 11 AM - 1 PM 2nd: 2 PM - 4 PM Result date August 7, 2025 Login credentials Application Number Password Total questions 155 Exam duration 4 hours Exam pattern Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Marking scheme Paper I: Mathematics (2 hours) Paper II: Physics + Chemistry (2 hours)

