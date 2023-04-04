CBSE Informatics Practices Sample Paper 2024 Class 12: Download PDF

Informatics Practices Sample Paper Class 12 CBSE: Read this article to download the latest informatics Practices sample paper 2024 for class 12 CBSE. Get important resources related to CBSE 2023-24 session.

CBSE Informatics Practices Sample Paper 2024 for Class 12: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is the national-level Indian education Board coverIing hundreds of school all across the nation. Many private and public schools are affiliated with this board. The Indian Union Government regulates and operates all its processes. CBSE Board follows only the NCERT curriculum. The curriculum of CBSE for class 12 is divided into electives and skill-based subjects along with language subjects. Informatics Practices is one of the academic electives for class 12. This article elaborates on the latest sample paper 2024 released by CBSE for Class 12 Informatics Practices students to help them prepare for final exams.

CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices General Guidelines:

This question paper contains five sections, Section A to E. All questions are compulsory. Section A has 18 questions carrying 01 mark each. Section B has 07 Very Short Answer type questions carrying 02 marks each. Section C has 05 Short Answer type questions carrying 03 marks each. Section D has 02 questions carrying 04 marks each. Section E has 03 questions carrying 05 marks each. All programming questions are to be answered using Python Language only. Time duration: 3 hours Maximum marks: 70

SAMPLE QUESTION PAPER

CLASS XII (2023-24)

INFORMATICS PRACTICES (065)

SECTION A

Q1. A ____________is a device that connects the organisation’s network with the outside world of the Internet.

Hub Modem Gateway Repeater

Q2. When e-waste such as electronic circuit boards are burnt for disposal, the elements contained in them create a harmful chemical called ________which causes skin diseases, allergies and an increased risk of lung cancer.

Hydrogen Beryllium Chlorine Oxygen

Q3. Copyright, Patent and Trademark comes under:

Intellectual Property Right Individual Property Right Industrial Property Right None of the above

Q4. Predict the output of the following query:

SELECT MOD (9,0);

0 NULL NaN 9

Q5. Which of the following SQL functions does not belong to the Math functions category?

POWER() ROUND() LENGTH() MOD()

Q6. ________ is not a FOSS tool.

Libre Office Mozilla Firefox Google Chrome Python

Q7. CSV stands for:

Column Separated Value Class Separated Value Comma Separated Value None of the above

Q8. Raj, a Database Administrator, needs to display the average pay of workers from those departments which have more than five employees. He is experiencing a problem while running the following query: SELECT DEPT, AVG(SAL) FROM EMP WHERE COUNT(*) > 5 GROUP BY DEPT; Which of the following is a correct query to perform the given task?

SELECT DEPT, AVG(SAL) FROM EMP WHERE COUNT(*) > 5 GROUP BY DEPT; SELECT DEPT, AVG(SAL) FROM EMP HAVING COUNT(*) > 5 GROUP BY DEPT; SELECT DEPT, AVG(SAL) FROM EMP GROUP BY DEPT WHERE COUNT(*) > 5; SELECT DEPT, AVG(SAL) FROM EMP GROUP BY DEPT HAVING COUNT(*) > 5;

Q9. Predict the output of the following query: SELECT LCASE (MONTHNAME ('2023-03-05'));

May March may March

Q10. Which of the following command will show the last 3 rows from a Pandas Series named NP? i. NP.Tail( )

NP.tail(3) NP.TAIL(3) All of the above With reference to SQL, identify the invalid data type. Date Integer Year Month

Q12. In Python Pandas, while performing mathematical operations on series, index matching is implemented and all missing values are filled in with _____by default.

Null Blank NaN Zero

Q13. By restricting the server and encrypting the data, a software company's server is unethically accessed in order to obtain sensitive information. The attacker blackmails the company to pay money for getting access to the data, and threatens to publish sensitive information unless price is paid. This kind of attack is known as:

Phishing Identity Theft Plagiarism Ransomware

Q14. In SQL, the equivalent of UCASE() is:

UPPERCASE () CAPITALCASE() UPPER() TITLE ()

Q15. Collection of hyperlinked documents available on the internet is known as_______________.

Website Webpage Web Server Web Hosting _______________is a non-profit organization that aims to build a publicly accessible global platform where a range of creative and academic work is shared freely. Creative Cost Critical Commons Creative Commons Creative Common

Q17. Assertion (A):- MODEM stands for modulator-demodulator. Reasoning (R): - It is a computer hardware device that converts data from a digital format to analog and vice versa.

Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation for A Both A and R are true and R is not the correct explanation for A A is True but R is False A is false but R is True

Q18. Assertion (A):- To use the Pandas library in a Python program, one must import it. Reasoning (R): - The only alias name that can be used with the Pandas library is pd.

Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation for A Both A and R are true and R is not the correct explanation for A A is True but R is False A is false but R is True

