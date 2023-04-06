CBSE Class 12 Physical Education sample question paper & Marking Scheme 2024: Download pdf

CBSE Physical Education Class 12 Sample Paper Questions (2023-24): Download the sample papers, marking scheme, and other important resources for Class 12 CBSE Physical Education.

Class 12 CBSE Physical Education Exam 2024: At present people are looking for options for better health that involve less effort but high benefits. Sorry to disappoint, there is no such way. If you are willing to have good health then you need to push yourself to have an active lifestyle. Considering the importance of physical health CBSE has introduced Physical Education as one of the academic electives for Class 12 students. This aims to help ignite an interest in fitness and a healthy lifestyle. The CBSE-formulated Class 12 syllabus for Physical Education is diverse and includes multiple activities. The theory behind those activities is equally important and thus needs regular practice to get great marks in your exams. We have framed this article to take you through the sample paper for CBSE Class 12 Physical Education. After going through it you will have a clear understanding of the different sections, questions and mark distribution similar to the final CBSE board exam. Continue reading to know more about general guidelines and sample question paper of CBSE Class 12 Physical Education for session 2023-24.

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education, General Paper Instructions:

1) The question paper consists of 5 sections and 34 Questions.

2) Section A consists of questions 1-18 carrying 1 mark each and is multiple choice questions. All questions are compulsory.

3) Section B consists of questions 19-23 carrying 2 marks each and are very short answer types and should not exceed 60-90 words. There is an internal choice available.

4) Sections C consist of questions 24-28 carrying 3 marks each and are short answer types and should not exceed 100-150 words. There is an internal choice available

5) Section D consists of questions 29-31 carrying 4 marks each and are case studies. There is an internal choice available.

6) Section E consists of questions 32-34 carrying 5 marks each and are short answer types and should be at most 200-300 words. There is an internal choice available.

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education 2024 Sample Paper

SECTION – A

Q1. Identify the Asana:

(a) Pawanmuktasana

(b) Sukhasana

(c) Chakrasan

(d) Gomukhasana

Q2. Reactive Aggression is also called________________

(a) Instrumental Aggression

(b) Hostile Aggression

(c) Assertive Aggression

(d) Both (a) and (b)

Q3. The Friction force acts in a/an ____________________direction to the direction of motion of an object.

(a) Opposite

(b) Same

(c) Downwards

(d) Diagonal

Q4. The irregular tear-like wounds caused by some blunt trauma __________________

(a) Laceration

(b) Contusion

(c) Abrasion

(d) Incision

Q5. Given below are two statements, one of which is labelled as Assertion (A) and the other is labelled as Reason (R)

Assertion (A): For improvement of performance in long-distance running, continuous training is effective

Reason (R): Continuous method of training improves basic endurance

Which one of the following statements is correct?

(a) Both (A) and (R) are true and(R) is the correct explanation of (A)

(b) Both (A) and (R) are true but(R) is not the correct explanation of (A)

(c) (A) is true, but (R) is false

(d) (A) is false, but (R) is true

Q6. What do you mean by iso and metric?

(a) Iso means constant and metric means length

(b) Iso means change and metric means size

(c) Iso means constant and metric means velocity

(d) Iso means the size and metric means constant

Q7. It is the amount of blood pumped out by each side of the heart (actually each ventricle) in 1

minute______________

a) Blood pressure

(b) Cardiac Output

(c) Blood volume

(d) Both (a) and (b)

Q8. Identify the given below

(a) First Law of Motion

(b) Second Law of Motion

(c) Third Law of Motion

(d) Law of Effects

Q9. Match List – I with List – II and select the correct answer from the code given below:

List I List II 1 Extraversion i Enthusiasm 2 Conscientiousness ii Responsible 3 Agreeableness iii Compassionate behaviour 4 Neuroticism iv Emotional Stability







Code Options i ii iii iv a 1 2 3 4 b 4 3 2 1 c 3 4 2 1 d 2 3 4 1

Q10. Given below are two statements, one of which is labelled as Assertion (A) and the other is labelled as Reason (R)

Assertion: Scurvy is caused due to the deficiency of Vitamin C.

Reason: The disease sets in when the diet does not include fresh vegetables and fruits for a long time.

Which one of the following statements is correct?

(a) Both (A) and (R) are true and(R) is the correct explanation of (A)

(b) Both (A) and (R) are true but(R) is not the correct explanation of (A)

(c) (A) is true, but (R) is false

(d) (A) is false, but (R) is true

Check the complete CBSE-released Class 12 2023-24 Physical Education sample question paper from the link below.

To check the solutions of the CBSE Class 12 Physical Education sample paper 2023-24 questions click on the link below.

Also check: