CBSE Computer Science Sample Paper 2024 Class 12: Download PDF

Computer Science Sample Paper Class 12 CBSE:

CBSE Computer Science Sample Paper 2024 for Class 12: Computer Science is one of the popular subjects of the modern world. People of different fields are willing to make their career in the field of Computer Science. It deals with principal areas like artificial intelligence, security, networks, graphics and visuals, and many more. If you have opted for this subject in your Class12 then doors to all these domains are open to you. CBSE

(the Central Board of Secondary Education) have included it in their class 12 curriculum. The syllabus for Computer Science released by the CBSE is diverse and includes 3 units. Check the mark distribution and topics covered in Computer Science CBSE Class 12 syllabus below.

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Mark Distribution:

Unit No. Unit Name Marks Periods Theory Practical I Computer Systems and Organisation 10 10 10 II Computational Thinking and Programming -1 45 80 60 III Society, Law, and Ethics 15 20 - Total 70 110 70

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science General Guidelines:

Time duration: 3 hours Maximum marks: 70 Please check this question paper contains 35 questions. The paper is divided into 4 Sections- A, B, C, D and E. Section A, consists of 18 questions (1 to 18). Each question carries 1 Mark. Section B, consists of 7 questions (19 to 25). Each question carries 2 Marks. Section C, consists of 5 questions (26 to 30). Each question carries 3 Marks. Section D, consists of 3 questions (31 to 33). Each question carries 5 Marks. Section E, consists of 2 questions (34 to 35). Each question carries 4 Marks. All programming questions are to be answered using Python Language only.

Sample Question Paper

Class: XII Session: 2023-24

Computer Science (083)

SECTION A

Q1 State True or False:

“In a Python program, if a break statement is given in a nested loop, it terminates the execution of all loops in one go.”

Q2 In a table in MYSQL database, an attribute A of datatype varchar(20) has the value “Keshav”. The attribute B of datatype char(20) has value “Meenakshi”. How many characters are occupied by attribute A and attribute B?

20,6 6,20 9,6 6,9

Q3 What will be the output of the following statement:

print(3-2**2**3+99/11)

244 244.0 -244.0 Error

Q4 Select the correct output of the code:

Options:

PYTHON-IS-Fun PYTHON-is-Fun Python-is-fun PYTHON-Is -Fun

Q5 In MYSQL database, if a table, Alpha has degree 5 and cardinality 3, and another table, Beta has degree 3 and cardinality 5, what will be the degree and cardinality of the Cartesian product of Alpha and Beta?

5,3 8,15 3,5 15,8

Q6 Riya wants to transfer pictures from her mobile phone to her laptop. She uses Bluetooth Technology to connect two devices. Which type of network will be formed in this case?

PAN LAN MAN WAN

Q7 Which of the following will delete key-value pair for key = “Red” from a dictionary D1?

delete D1("Red") del D1["Red"] del.D1["Red"] D1.del["Red"]

Q8 Consider the statements given below and then choose the correct output from the given options:

pride="#G20 Presidency" print(pride[-2:2:-2])

Options

ndsr ceieP0 ceieP Yndsr

Q9 Which of the following statement(s) would give an error during execution

of the following code?

tup = (20,30,40,50,80,79)

print(tup) #Statement 1

print(tup[3]+50) #Statement 2

print(max(tup)) #Statement 3

tup[4]=80 #Statement 4

Options:

Statement 1 Statement 2 Statement 3 Statement 4

Q10 What possible outputs(s) will be obtained when the following code is

Executed?

Options:

a.

RED*

WHITE*

BLACK*

RED*

b.

YELLOW*

WHITE*

BLACK*

RED*

c.

WHITE* WHITE*

YELLOW* YELLOW*

BLACK* BLACK*

RED* RED*

d.

YELLOW*

WHITE*WHITE*

BLACK* BLACK* BLACK*

RED* RED* RED* RED* RED*

Q11 Fill in the blank:

The modem at the sender’s computer end acts as a ____________.

Model Modulator Demodulator Convertor

