CBSE Class 12 Applied Maths Sample Paper Class 2023-24 with Solutions PDF Download

CBSE Applied Maths Class 12 Sample Paper 2024: The latest 2023-2024 sample question paper and its solution, for 12th class Applied Mathematics, are now available on the official website of CBSE Board. Get the direct download link for the PDFs from this article.

CBSE Applied Mathematics Class 12 Sample Paper 2023-24 with Solution: The new academic year 2023-2024 has just begun and CBSE sample question papers for all 12th class subjects have already been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). These subject-specific sample papers are available for download on CBSE’s academic website, along with their marking schemes.

The curriculum of Applied Mathematics aims to enable students to use mathematical knowledge in the field of business, economic and social sciences. Check the complete Applied Mathematics sample paper and marking scheme from this article.

CBSE Applied Maths Class 12 Sample Paper 2023-24

Subject Code: 241

Time: 3 hours

Maximum Marks: 80

General Instructions:

This Question paper contains - five sections A,B,C,D and E. Each section is compulsory. However, there is some internal choice in some questions. Section A has 18 MCQ’s and 02 Assertion Reason based questions of 1 mark each. Section B has 5 Very Short Answer(VSA) questions of 2 marks each. Section C has 6 Short Answer(SA) questions of 3 marks each. Section D has 4 Long Answer(LA) questions of 5 marks each. Section E has 3 source based/case based/passage based/integrated units of assessment (04 marks each) with sub parts. Internal Choice is provided in 2 questions in Section-B, 2 questions in Section-C, 2 Questions in Section-D. You have to attempt only one alternative in all such questions.

Section A

(All Questions are compulsory. No internal choice is provided in this section)

Q1 The value of -70 mod 13 is

(a) 5

(b) −5

(c) 8

(d)−8

Q-5 A man can row 6 km/hr in still water. It takes him twice as long to row up as to row down the river. Then the rate of the stream is

(a) 2 𝑘𝑚/ℎ𝑟

(b) 4 𝑘𝑚/ℎ𝑟

(c) 6 𝑘𝑚/ℎ𝑟

(d) 8 𝑘𝑚/ℎ𝑟

Q-6 If random variable X represents the number of heads when a coin is tossed twice then mathematical expectation of X is

(a) 0

(b) 1/4

(c) 1/2

(d) 1

Q-7 The least non-negative remainder when 3^50 is divided by 7 is

(a) 4

(b) 3

c) 30 d) 1

Q-8 If the cash equivalent of a perpetuity of Rs 300 payable at the end of each quarter is Rs 24000 then rate of interest converted quarterly is

(a) 5%

(b) 4%

(c) 3%

(d) 2%

Q-10 The supply of finished good was delayed for a month due to landslide in hilly terrain. Under which trend oscillation does this situation fall

(a) 𝑆𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑜𝑛𝑎𝑙

(b) 𝐶𝑦𝑐𝑙𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑙

(c) 𝑆𝑒𝑐𝑢𝑙𝑎𝑟

(d) 𝐼𝑟𝑟𝑒𝑔𝑢𝑙𝑎𝑟

Q-11 A machine costing ₹ 30,000 is expected to have a useful life of 4 years and a final scrap value of ₹ 4000. The annual depreciation is

(a) ₹ 5500

(b) ₹ 6500

(c) ₹ 7500

(d) ₹ 8500

Q-12 The effective rate of interest equivalent to the nominal rate 6% compounded semi-annually is

(a) 6.05%

(b) 6.07%

(c) 6.09%

(d) None

Q-17 For the given five values 35, 70, 36, 59, 64, the three years moving averages are given by

(𝑎)47, 53, 55

(b) 53, 47, 45

(c) 47, 55, 53

(d) 45, 55, 57

Q-18 The data point of a normal variate with mean 12, standard deviation 4 and Z – score 5 is

(a) 28

(b) 304

(c) 34

(d) 32

ASSERTION REASON BASED QUESTIONS

In the following questions, a statement of Assertion(A) is followed by a statement of Reason (R).

Choose the correct answer out of the following choices

Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A. Both A and R are true and R is not the correct explanation of A. A is true but R is false. A is false and R is true.

SECTION B

All Questions are compulsory. In case of internal Choice, attempt any one question only

Q-21 At what rate of interest will the present value of perpetuity of Rs 1500 payable at the end of every 6 months be Rs 20,000?

…

