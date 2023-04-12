CBSE Applied Maths Syllabus for Class 12 2024: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Applied Mathematics Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE Applied Maths syllabus is out now on the academic website of the board. Get the full content and download the PDF of CBSE Class 12 Applied Maths curriculum for 2024 board examination.

CBSE Class 12 Applied Maths Syllabus 2023-24: Central Board of Secondary Education has made available the 2023-2024 curriculum of 12th class Applied Mathematics paper, subject code 241, on its academic website. The Applied Mathematics paper must not be confused with the Mathematics paper whose subject code is 041. The Applied Maths curriculum has been specifically curated to cater the students of streams apart from Science. Using relevant knowledge of Mathematics in the field of Physical Sciences, candidates can excel in the fields of business, economic and social sciences. Check the syllabus of Applied Maths and also download its PDF from the direct link given in this article.

CBSE Class 12 Applied Maths 2023-24 Course Structure

Number of Paper: 1

Time: 3 Hours

Max Marks: 80

No. Units Marks 1 Numbers, Quantification and Numerical Applications 11 2 Algebra 10 3 Calculus 15 4 Probability Distributions 10 5 Inferential Statistics 5 6 Index Numbers and Time-based data 6 7 Financial Maths 15 8 Linear Programming 8 TOTAL 80 INTERNAL ASSESSMENT 20

CBSE Applied Mathematics Syllabus for Class 12 2023-24

UNIT-1 NUMBERS, QUANTIFICATION AND NUMERICAL APPLICATIONS

SI No Contents Learning Outcomes 1.1 Modulo Arithmetic Define modulus of an integer Apply arithmetic operations using modular arithmetic rules 1.2 Congruence Modulo ● Define congruence modulo ● Apply the definition in various problems 1.4 Alligation and Mixture ● Understand the rule of alligation to produce a mixture at a given price ● Determine the mean price of a mixture ● Apply rule of alligation 1.5 Numerical Problems Solve real life problems mathematically Boats and Streams (upstream and downstream) ● Distinguish between upstream and downstream ● Express the problem in the form of an equation Pipes and Cisterns ● Determine the time taken by two or more pipes to fill or empty the tank Races and Games ● Compare the performance of two players w.r.t. Time, distance 1.6 Numerical Inequalities ● Describe the basic concepts of numerical inequalities ● Understand and write numerical inequalities

UNIT 2 ALGEBRA

SI No Contents Learning Outcomes 2.1 Matrices and types of matrices ● Define matrix ● Identify different kinds of matrices ● Find the size / order of matrices 2.2 Equality of matrices, Transpose of a matrix, Symmetric and Skew symmetric matrix Determine equality of two matrices Write transpose of given matrix Define symmetric and skew symmetric matrix 2.3 Algebra of Matrices ● Perform operations like addition & subtraction on matrices of same order ● Perform multiplication of two matrices of appropriate order ● Perform multiplication of a scalar with matrix 2.4 Determinants ● Find determinant of a square matrix ● Use elementary properties of determinants 2.5 Inverse of a matrix Define the inverse of a square matrix Apply properties of inverse of matrices 2.6 Solving system of Simultaneous equations using matrix method, Cramer’s rule and Solve the system of simultaneous equations using i) Cramer’s Rule ii) Inverse of coefficient matrix Formulate real life problems into a system of simultaneous linear equations and solve it using these methods

…

CBSE Class 12 Applied Maths Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

To check the remaining syllabus, visit the link given in the table below and download the PDF of the syllabus.

