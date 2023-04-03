School & Boards
College Admission
Govt Jobs Alert & Prep
Exams
Current Affairs
General Knowledge
Careers
Videos
Education News
Quiz & Mock Tests
Ebooks
Results
हिन्दी
Jagran TV
Jagran Play
View All Categories
School
Colleges
New
Distance MBA
Jobs
SRM University
Exams
Results
Current Affairs
GK
JEE
MBA
News
Mock Test
Web Stories
हिन्दी
CBSE
State Boards
ICSE Board
UP Board
Bihar Board
Rajasthan Board
Maharashtra Board
MP Board
Home
ARTICLE
CBSE Board
Updated:
Related Categories
Education News
CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers
CBSE Class 12
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Related Stories
CBSE Class 10 Syllabus for Board Exam 2023 (All Subjects): Download PDF with Important Resources for Preparation
CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10 English Analytical Paragraph Writing Format & Tips for Full Marks
CBSE Class 10 Maths Study Material for Board Exam 2023| Complete Guide for Scoring High in Exam
Latest Education News
21 अप्रैल को ही क्यों मनाया जाता है Civil Services Day, जानें
just now
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Announced: 74.67 Percent Students Pass, Get List of Websites Here
just now
Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you spot the hidden word in 5 seconds?
just now
AIIMS INI CET SS 2023 Admit Card to Release Today, Check Steps to Access Here
just now
Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12th Toppers List 2023: Ananya, SM Kaushik, Surabhi and Thabasum Top From Commerce, Science & Arts Respectively, Get Complete List Here
just now
UP Board Result 2023 in Hindi LIVE Updates: खत्म हुआ इंतजार! रिलीज होने वाला है यूपी बोर्ड 10वीं 12वीं का रिजल्ट, देखें लेटेस्ट अपडेट
18 mins ago
Patna high Court Admit Card 2023 : किसी भी समय जारी हो सकते हैं पटना हाईकोर्ट असिस्टेंट के एडमिट कार्ड
20 mins ago
What Is The Difference Between Lime And Lemon?
21 mins ago
UP Board Result 2023 Class 12th Kab Aayega: यूपी बोर्ड इंटरमीडिएट का रिजल्ट जल्द होगा घोषित, छात्र यहां चेक करें ताजा अपडेट
21 mins ago
CBSE Class 12 Applied Maths Sample Paper Class 2023-24 with Solutions PDF Download
35 mins ago
DU Recruitment 2023: 88 Assistant Professor Posts in Motilal Nehru College, Registration Begins, Check Details Here
35 mins ago
UP Board Result 2023 Kab Aayega: क्या आज हो सकती है यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट की घोषणा ? जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट
38 mins ago
SSC Admit Card 2023: स्टेनोग्राफर स्किल टेस्ट एडमिट कार्ड sscer.org पर जारी, ये रहा डाउलोड करने का Direct Link
41 mins ago
Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot how many Camels are there in the picture within 5 secs?
44 mins ago
ICSE Class 9 Selina Concise Physics Book: Download Chapter-Wise PDFs
44 mins ago
BSEB DElEd 2023 Registrations Extended, Check Revised Dates Here
54 mins ago
MPPEB Group 2 Result 2023 OUT: Download Result PDF, Check Merit List, Cut Off & Other Details
1 hour ago
Upcoming Government Jobs 2023 LIVE: Employment News, Notifications, Admit Card, Exam Date, Result and much more
45 mins ago
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our
Privacy Policy
and
Cookie Policy
.
Accept
Just Now
21 अप्रैल को ही क्यों मनाया जाता है Civil Services Day, जानें
just now
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Announced: 74.67 Percent Students Pass, Get List of Websites Here
just now
Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you spot the hidden word in 5 seconds?
just now
AIIMS INI CET SS 2023 Admit Card to Release Today, Check Steps to Access Here
just now
Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12th Toppers List 2023: Ananya, SM Kaushik, Surabhi and Thabasum Top From Commerce, Science & Arts Respectively, Get Complete List Here
just now
UP Board Result 2023 in Hindi LIVE Updates: खत्म हुआ इंतजार! रिलीज होने वाला है यूपी बोर्ड 10वीं 12वीं का रिजल्ट, देखें लेटेस्ट अपडेट
18 mins ago
Patna high Court Admit Card 2023 : किसी भी समय जारी हो सकते हैं पटना हाईकोर्ट असिस्टेंट के एडमिट कार्ड
20 mins ago
What Is The Difference Between Lime And Lemon?
21 mins ago
UP Board Result 2023 Class 12th Kab Aayega: यूपी बोर्ड इंटरमीडिएट का रिजल्ट जल्द होगा घोषित, छात्र यहां चेक करें ताजा अपडेट
21 mins ago
CBSE Class 12 Applied Maths Sample Paper Class 2023-24 with Solutions PDF Download
35 mins ago
DU Recruitment 2023: 88 Assistant Professor Posts in Motilal Nehru College, Registration Begins, Check Details Here
35 mins ago
UP Board Result 2023 Kab Aayega: क्या आज हो सकती है यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट की घोषणा ? जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट
38 mins ago
SSC Admit Card 2023: स्टेनोग्राफर स्किल टेस्ट एडमिट कार्ड sscer.org पर जारी, ये रहा डाउलोड करने का Direct Link
41 mins ago
Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot how many Camels are there in the picture within 5 secs?
44 mins ago
ICSE Class 9 Selina Concise Physics Book: Download Chapter-Wise PDFs
44 mins ago
BSEB DElEd 2023 Registrations Extended, Check Revised Dates Here
54 mins ago
MPPEB Group 2 Result 2023 OUT: Download Result PDF, Check Merit List, Cut Off & Other Details
1 hour ago
Upcoming Government Jobs 2023 LIVE: Employment News, Notifications, Admit Card, Exam Date, Result and much more
45 mins ago
JEE Main Answer Key 2023: Objection Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here
37 mins ago
CBSE 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Latest News and Updates Here
47 mins ago
Result Updates
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Declared
7 hrs ago
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Declared
7 hrs ago
BSEB 10th Result 2023: Declared
Apr 3, 2023
BSEB 10th Result 2023: Declared
Apr 3, 2023
For more results,
click here
Home
Free Webinar
Mock Tests
Trending
Results