CBSE Class 12 Sociology Sample Paper 2023-24 with Solutions PDF Download

CBSE Sociology Class 12 Sample Paper 2023-24 with Solution: Central Board of Secondary Education has made available the latest sample question paper of CBSE Class 12 Sociology for the 2023-24 board examination already. The board has also made available the marking scheme for the questions in the sample paper. The Sociology sample paper has 38 questions in total which range from MCQs worth 1 marks to case studies and other long answer type questions. The general instructions provided in the question paper also guide the students on the length of their answers. Check here the complete CBSE Class 12 Sociology sample question paper and marking scheme. Also, download the PDFs of the sample paper and its solution from the direct links provided in this article

CBSE Sociology Class 12 Sample Paper 2023-24

General Instructions

The question paper is divided into four sections. There are 38 questions in all. All questions are compulsory. Section A includes question No. 1-20. These are MCQ type questions. As per the question, there can be one answer. Section B includes question No.21-29. These are very short answer type questions carrying 2 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 30 words. Section C includes question No. 30-35. They are short answer type questions carrying 4 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 80 words. Section D includes question No. 36-38. They are long answer type questions carrying 6 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 200 words each. Question no. 36 is to be answered with the help of the given graphics. Question no. 37 is to be answered with the help of the given passage.

SECTION A

1 Assertion (A): Modern industry created all kinds of new jobs for which there were no caste rules.

Reason(R): Urbanisation and the conditions of collective living in the cities made it difficult for caste-segregated patterns of social interaction to survive.

a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

c) A is true but R is false.

d) A is false and R is true

2 Which of the following stages, as per the Theory of Demographic Transition, is that of high population growth?

a) First Stage

b) Both first and second stage

c) Second Stage

d) Third Stage

3 Assertion (A): Castes are not only unequal to each other in ritual terms they are also supposed to be complementary and non-competing groups.

Reason (R): Each caste has its own place in the system which cannot be taken by any other caste.

a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

c) A is true but R is false.

d) A is false and R is true.

4 Which of the following reasons are responsible for the invisibility of the caste system in the upper castes and upper middle class?

a) Policy of reservation

b) Special Programmes for upper caste

c) Both a and b

d) Education and Employment in Private Sector

5 Assertion (A): By the 1970s all the major definitions of tribe were shown to be faulty.

Reason (R): It was pointed out that the tribe-peasantry distinctions did not hold in terms of any of the commonly advanced criteria: size, isolation, religion and means of livelihood.

a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

c) A is true but R is false.

d) A is false and R is true.

6 “Considering from an urban point of view, the rapid growth in urbanization shows that the town or city has been acting as a magnet for the rural population.” Choose the incorrect statement about urbanization in India?

a) Rural- to- Urban migration has increased due to decline in common property resources.

b) Urban areas are a decisive force in terms of political dynamics.

c) People go to cities in search of work.

d) Cities offer anonymity to the poor and oppressed class.

7 In which ways Advises struggles are different from Dalit struggle?

a) They were not discriminated against like the Dalits.

b) Their social and economic conditions were better than the Dalits

c) They did not face social exclusion like the Dalits.

d) Advises were concentrated in contagious areas and could demand statehood

8 Stereotypes fix whole groups into single_______ categories, they refuse to recognize the_______ across individuals and across context or across time.

a) Homogeneous, variation

b) Heterogeneous, similarities

c) Broad, similarities

d) Diverse, differences

9 Cultural diversity can present tough challenges. Which of the following is not a reason for challenge?

a) It can arouse intense passions among its members and mobilise large numbers of people

b) Economic and social inequalities among the communities.

c) Equal distribution of scarce resources- like river water, jobs or governments funds.

d) Injustices suffered by one community provoke opposition from same communities.

10 Policies promoting integration involve-

a) Outright suppression of identities of groups which are in minority.

b) Complete erosion of cultural differences between groups.

c) Elimination of ethno-national and cultural differences from the public arena.

d) All of the above

…

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Sample Paper Solution PDF

