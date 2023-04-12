CBSE Sociology Syllabus for Class 12 2023-24: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2024: Sociology is “a social science that studies human societies, their interactions, and the processes that preserve and change them”. It is an elective subject offered by the Central Board of Secondary Education at the senior secondary level. Observing the need of candidates to develop an analytical approach towards the social structure in order to meaningfully participate in the process of social change, the course has been designed by CBSE in such a way that the curriculum enables its learners to understand the dynamics of human behaviour in all its complexities and manifestations. CBSE Class 12 Sociology syllabus 2023-2024 can be checked and downloaded from the direct link given in this article.
CBSE Class 12 Sociology 2023-24 Course Structure
|
Units
|
|
Marks
|
A
|
Indian Society
|
|
|
Introducing Indian Society
|
Non-evaluative
|
|
The Demographic Structure of Indian Society
|
10
|
|
Social Institutions: Continuity and Change
|
10
|
|
Patterns of Social Inequality and Exclusion
|
10
|
|
The Challenges of Cultural Diversity
|
10
|
|
Suggestions for Project Work
|
Non-evaluative
|
|
Total
|
40
|
B
|
Social Change and Development in Indian
|
|
|
Structural Change
|
05
|
|
Cultural Change
|
05
|
|
Change and Development in Rural Society
|
10
|
|
Change and Development in Industrial Society
|
10
|
|
Social Movements
|
10
|
|
Total
|
40
|
|
Total
|
80
CBSE Class 12 Sociology 2023-24 Course Content
|
A. INDIAN SOCIETY
|
Unit 1 Introducing Indian Society
|
Unit 2 The Demographic Structure of the Indian Society
|
Unit 3 Social Institutions: Continuity and Change
|
Unit 5 Patterns of Social Inequality and Exclusion
|
Unit 6 The Challenges of Cultural Diversity
|
Unit 7 Suggestions for Project Work
|
B. SOCIAL CHANGE AND DEVELOPMENT IN INDIA
|
Unit 8 Structural Change
|
Unit 9 Cultural Change
|
Unit 11 Change and Development in Rural Society
|
Unit 12 Change and Development in Industrial Society
|
Unit 15 Social Movements
- Concept of Social Movements
- Theories and Classification of Social Movements
- Environmental Movements
- Class-Based Movements: Workers, Peasants
- Caste-Based Movements: Dalit Movement, Backward Class/Castes, Trends in Upper Caste Responses
- Tribal Movements
- Women’s Movements in Independent India
CBSE Class 12 Sociology Practical Work 2023-24
|
C. Project undertaken during the academic year at school level (15 Marks)
|
2. Statement of Purpose – 2 Marks
3. Research Question – 2 Marks
4. Methodology – 3 Marks
5. Data Analysis – 4 Marks
6. Conclusion – 2 Marks
|
D. Viva – based on the project work (05 Marks)
CBSE Class 12 Sociology Prescribed Books 2023-24
|
1. Indian Society, Class XII, Published by NCERT
2. Social Change and Development in India, Class XII, published by NCERT
Sociology Question Paper Design 2023-24 for CBSE Class 12 2024
|Competencies
|Marks
|Weightage%
|Remembering and Understanding:Exhibiting memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Demonstrating understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas
|30
|37.5
|Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way.
|32
|40
|Formulating, Analysing, Evaluating and Creating:Examining and breaking information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations.Presenting and defending opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria.Compiling information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.
|18
|22.5
|Total
|80
|100
CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2024 PDF Download
|
