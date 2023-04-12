CBSE Sociology Syllabus for Class 12 2023-24: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2023-24: Sociology curriculum for class 12th students of CBSE Board in the 2023-2024 batch is out. Get the direct download  link to the PDF of Sociology curriculum here.

CBSE Sociology Syllabus 2024 for Class 12th Board Exam
 CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2024: Sociology is “a social science that studies human societies, their interactions, and the processes that preserve and change them”. It is an elective subject offered by the Central Board of Secondary Education at the senior secondary level. Observing the need of candidates to develop an analytical approach towards the social structure in order to meaningfully participate in the process of social change, the course has been designed by CBSE in such a way that the curriculum enables its learners to understand the dynamics of human behaviour in all its complexities and manifestations. CBSE Class 12 Sociology syllabus 2023-2024 can be checked and downloaded from the direct link given in this article.  

CBSE Class 12 Sociology 2023-24 Course Structure

Units

 

Marks

A

Indian Society

 

 

Introducing Indian Society

Non-evaluative

 

The Demographic Structure of Indian Society

10

 

Social Institutions: Continuity and Change

10

 

Patterns of Social Inequality and Exclusion

10

 

The Challenges of Cultural Diversity

10

 

Suggestions for Project Work

Non-evaluative

 

Total

40

B

Social Change and Development in Indian

 

 

Structural Change

05

 

Cultural Change

05

 

Change and Development in Rural Society

10

 

Change and Development in Industrial Society

10

 

Social Movements

10

 

Total

40

 

Total

80

CBSE Class 12 Sociology 2023-24 Course Content

A. INDIAN SOCIETY

Unit 1 Introducing Indian Society
- Colonialism, Nationalism, Class and Community

Unit 2 The Demographic Structure of the Indian Society
- Theories and concepts in demography
- Rural-Urban Linkages and Divisions
- Population Policy in India

Unit 3 Social Institutions: Continuity and Change
- Caste and the Caste System
- Tribal Communities
- Family and Kinship

Unit 5 Patterns of Social Inequality and Exclusion
- Social Inequality and Social Exclusion
- Systems justifying and perpetuating Inequality - Caste, Tribe, the Other Backward Classes
- Adivasi Struggles
- The Struggle for Women’s Equality and Rights
- The struggles of the Differently Abled

Unit 6 The Challenges of Cultural Diversity
- Cultural communities and the nation state
- Regionalism in the Indian context
- The Nation state and religion related issues and identities
- Communalism, secularism and the nation state
- State and Civil Society

Unit 7 Suggestions for Project Work

B. SOCIAL CHANGE AND DEVELOPMENT IN INDIA

Unit 8 Structural Change
- Understanding Colonialism, Industrialization, Urbanization

Unit 9 Cultural Change
- Social Reform Movements
- Different Kinds of Social Change: Sanskritisation, Westernization, Modernization, Secularization

Unit 11 Change and Development in Rural Society
- Agrarian Structure : Caste & class in Rural India
- Land Reforms, Green Revolution and Emerging Agrarian society
- Green revolution and its social consequences
- Transformation in Rural Society
- Circulation of labour
- Globalization, Liberalization and Rural Society

Unit 12 Change and Development in Industrial Society
- From Planned Industrialization to Liberalization
- How people find Jobs
- Work Processes: How work is carried out, working conditions, home based work, Strikes and Unions

Unit 15 Social Movements

- Concept of Social Movements

- Theories and Classification of Social Movements

- Environmental Movements

- Class-Based Movements: Workers, Peasants

- Caste-Based Movements: Dalit Movement, Backward Class/Castes, Trends in Upper Caste Responses

- Tribal Movements

- Women’s Movements in Independent India

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Practical Work 2023-24

C. Project undertaken during the academic year at school level (15 Marks)
  1. Introduction -2 Marks

2. Statement of Purpose – 2 Marks

3. Research Question – 2 Marks

4. Methodology – 3 Marks

5. Data Analysis – 4 Marks

6. Conclusion – 2 Marks

D. Viva – based on the project work (05 Marks)

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Prescribed Books 2023-24

1. Indian Society, Class XII, Published by NCERT

2. Social Change and Development in India, Class XII, published by NCERT

Sociology Question Paper Design 2023-24 for CBSE Class 12 2024

Competencies Marks Weightage%
Remembering and Understanding:Exhibiting memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Demonstrating understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas 30 37.5
Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. 32 40
Formulating, Analysing, Evaluating and Creating:Examining and breaking information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations.Presenting and defending opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria.Compiling information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions. 18 22.5
Total 80 100

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

Download CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus PDF 2023-24

Also check:

Career Counseling

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus (All Subjects)

