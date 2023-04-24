CBSE Class 12 Geography Sample Paper 2023-24 with Solutions PDF Download

CBSE Geography Class 12 Sample Paper 2024: Get 12th class Geography sample question paper for 2022-2024 CBSE board examination and download both sample paper and its solution in PDF form here.

CBSE Geography Class 12 Sample Paper 2023-24 with Solution: CBSE Board’s 12th class Geography sample paper is out along with its marking scheme for the new academic year 2023-24.The sample paper is for the annual theory board examination of Geography is set for 70 marks and students will get 3 hours to attempt the paper. There are 30 questions in the paper divided into 5 sections, A, B, C, D and E. The sample paper also contains the general instructions regarding the questions for the students to follow. Students are advosedto go through the general instructions very carefully to avoid any mistakes.

CBSE Geography Class 12 Sample Paper 2023-24

General instructions

This question paper contains 30 questions. All questions are compulsory. This question paper is divided into five sections. Sections-A, B, C, D and E. Section A - Question number 1 to 17 are Multiple Choice type questions carrying 1 mark each.

Section B- Question number 18 and 19 are Source based questions carrying 3 marks each. Section C- Question number 20 to 23 are Short Answer type questions carrying 3 marks each. Answer to these questions shall be written in 80 to 100 words.

Section D Question number 24 to 28 are Long Answer type questions carrying 5 marks each. Answer to these questions shall be written in 120 to 150 words.

Section E Question number 29 and 30 are Map based questions.

SECTION A

1 Consider the following statements and choose the correct answer with the help of given options.

Assertion: High level of human development group has 53 countries. Reason: A higher investment in people and good governance has set this group apart from others.

Options:

Both the statements are true, statement 2 does not explain statement 1 correctly Both the statements are true and statement 2 correctly explains the statement 1 Both statements 1 and 2 are wrong. Statement 1 is true and statement 2 is incorrect.

2 Consider the following and choose the correct answer with the help of given codes-

STAGES OF POPULATION GROWTH FEATURES I Period between 1901 to 1921 1. Period of steady growth II Period between 1921 to 1951 2. Phase of stagnant growth of Population III Period between 1951 to 1981 3. High but decreasing growth rate IV After 1981 till present 4. Period of population explosion

Options:

I II III IV

1 2 3 4 2 1 4 3 4 3 2 1 2 1 3 4

3 Maracaibo, Esskhira and Tripoli ports are classified as ---

Ports of Call Naval Ports Oil Ports Entrepot ports

4 Consider the following statements and choose the correct answer with the help of given Option:

The resource intensive approach of modern expensive agriculture has become unmanageable for marginal and small farmers due to very meager or no saving to invest in agriculture. Most of such farmers have resorted to availing credit from various institutions and money lenders but crop failures and low returns from agriculture have forced them to fall in the trap of indebtedness.

Options

Both the statements are true. Only statement I is true. Only statement II is true Both the statements are wrong.

5 Given below is a list of pillars of human development and its indicators. Which of the following pair is NOT correctly matched?

Equity -Making equal access to opportunities available to everybody Sustainability - Continuity in the availability of opportunities Productivity - Resources must be used keeping in mind the future Empowerment- To have the power to make choices

6 Which one of the following is the largest linguistic group of India?

Sino – Tibetan Austric Indo – Aryan Dravidian

7 When was the GATT transformed into World Trade Organisation (WTO)?

1st January 1994 1st July 1994 1st January 1995 1st July 1995

8 Which of the following is an example of low order service?

Teacher Gardener Lawyer Musician

9 In which of the following group of countries of the world, HYV of Wheat and Rice were developed?

Japan and Australia Mexico and Philippines USA and Japan Mexico and Singapore

10 Consider the following statements and choose the correct answer with the help of given options.

Statement I: In recent years- ropeways, cableways and pipelines were developed as a means of transport.

Statement II: They were developed to cater to the demands of transporting specific goods under special circumstances.

Only statement I is correct Only statement II is correct Both the statements are correct, and statement II correctly explains statement I Both the statements are true but not related with each other

…

