CBSE Class 12 Home Science sample question paper & Marking Scheme 2023: Download pdf

CBSE Home Science Class XII Sample Paper Questions (2022-23): CBSE Home Science exam for class 12 is around the corner. Download the sample papers, marking scheme, and other important resources for your upcoming Class 12 CBSE Home Science exam 2023, here.

Class 12 CBSE Home Science Exam 2023: The upcoming CBSE Home Science 2023 exam for Class 12 is scheduled for 1st April 2023. The goal of home science is to create a setting and outlook that will allow students to lead richer, more fulfilling lives. The topic combines the use of a variety of sciences and humanities to enhance the environment for people, family nutrition, resource management, and child development. The curriculum of CBSE Class 12 Home Science is designed considering multiple factors, those are:

Develop an understanding of the self in relation to family and society.

Knowing one's responsibilities and role as a contributing member of one's family, community, and society.

Integrate learning across diverse domains and form linkages with other academic subjects.

Develop sensitivity and undertake a critical analysis of issues and concerns of equity and diversity.

Appreciate the discipline of Home Science (HEFS) for professional careers.

Acquaint learners with the basics of human development with specific reference to self and child.

Develop skills of judicious management of various resources

Enable learners to become alert and aware consumers.

Impart Knowledge of nutrition and lifestyles to enable the prevention and management of diseases.

Inculcate healthy food habits.

Develop an understanding of textiles for the selection and care of clothes.

Home Science in CBSE Class XII is one of the elective subjects. Its exam code is 064. As you are aware the exam is near and preparation is a must for that. To help you with that we are providing you a CBSE approved Sample paper for the CBSE class 12 Home Science Exam 2023. Before going ahead and solving the sample question paper, let us first discuss the general guidelines.

General Guidelines for CBSE Class 12 Home Science Exam:

All questions are compulsory.

There are total 35 questions.

Question paper is divided into three sections-A, B and C.

Section A has question no.1to 18 (multiple choice questions) and are of 1 mark each.

Section B has question no. 19 to 25 of 2 marks each and question no.26 to 29 of 3 marks each.

Section C has question no.30 to 33 of 4 marks each and question no.34 and 35 are of 5 marks each.

Internal choices are given in some questions.

Support your answers with suitable examples wherever required.

CBSE Home Science Class 12 Sample Paper:

Section A

1. Use of ergonomics in any workplace is NOT important for which of the following.

a. Optimum work capacity

b. Increase in errors

c. Increase in productivity

d. Comfortable working conditions

Ans: b. Increase in errors

2. Rita has designed a frock for her six-year-old daughter using light and dark pink colour, which indicates_______________ aspects of a colour.

a. Chroma

b. Value

c. Hue

d. Intensity

Ans: b. Value

3. __________ is a brief 10 – 60 second message between programme, generally in the form of jingles played on radio.

a. Public Service Announcement

b. Public System Announcement

c. Programme Service Announcement

d. Personal Service Announcement

Ans: a. Public Service Announcement

4. A good preschool will provide which of the following experience likely to be beneficial for young children?

a. Rote learning

b. Teacher centered approach

c. Formal teaching

d. Child-centered approach

Ans: d. Child centered approach

5.The objective of the equal remuneration act is

a. Equal wages for the same work

b. Different working hours

c. Equality among men and women in every field

d. Special facilities for women

Ans: a. Equal wages for the same work

6. Identify the craft involved in the manufacture of the object in the illustrations.

a. Coconut

b. Puppetry

c. Bamboo

d. Shola

Ans: c. Bamboo

For visually impaired candidate

Name the famous craft of Assam.

a. Coconut

b. Puppetry

c. Bamboo

d. Shola

Ans: d. Shola

7. Which stage of the fashion cycle involves manufacturers copying fashion and preparing adaptations of it at many price levels?

a. Decline in popularity

b. Increase in popularity

c. Introduction of a style

d. Peak of popularity

Ans: d. Peak of popularity

8. Which of the following is NOT a feature of development communication?

a. Aims at giving information and educating society

b. Based on the audience characteristics and their environment

c. Oriented to socio-economic development and happiness of people

d. Seeks to describe the people at work in new projects

Ans: d. Seeks to describe the people at work in new projects

9. Match the following –

i. National Service Scheme A. Juveniles ii. Integrated Child Development Scheme B. Old man iii. Mobile Medicare Units C. Youth iv. Special Homes D. Children

Choose the correct option.

i-B, ii-A, iii-D, iv-C

i-D, ii-A, iii-C, iv-B

i-C, ii-D, iii-B, iv-A

i-B, ii-C, iii-A, iv-D

Ans: c. i-C, ii-D, iii-B, iv-A

10. Match the following –

i. RRE A. Television ii. SEWA B. Print Media iii. Project-Village Chhatera C. Campaign iv. EDUSAT D. ICT

Choose the correct option.

i-B, ii-A, iii-D, iv-C

i-D, ii-A, iii-C, iv-B

i-C, ii-D, iii-B, iv-A

i-B, ii-C, iii-A, iv-D

Ans: c. i-C, ii-D, iii-B, iv-A

11. Care and maintenance of the fabric depends on

i. Fibre content

ii. Fabric construction

iii. Tie and Dye technique

iv. Brand of the fabric

Choose the correct option.

a. i and ii

b. ii and iv

c. i and iii

d. iii and iv

Ans: . a. i and ii

12. Which elements of design will you select while designing clothes for your tall sister?

i. Vertical lines

ii. Horizontal lines

iii. Related colours

iv. Contrasting colours

Choose the correct option.

a. i and ii

b. ii and iv

c. i and iii

d. iii and iv

Ans: b. ii and iv

13. As per the NCF (2005), the basic objectives of ECCE are:

i. Holistic development of the child to enable him/her to realise the potential

ii. Preparation for school

iii. Preparation essential skills in ECCE professional

iv. Providing support services for women and children

Choose the correct option.

a. i, ii, iii

b. i, ii, iv

c. i, iii, iv

d. ii, iii, iv

Ans: b. i, ii, iv

Case Based Questions

Read the passage carefully and answer question no. 14 to 18 Nutrition is the science of food, nutrients and other substances as well as their digestion, absorption, and utilization by the body. Optimum nutrition is important for providing immunity and protection from infection, and to promote recovery from a variety of illnesses as well as managing chronic diseases. Nutrition and health are intimately interlinked. Health problems, illness/disease, and their treatment can affect nutritional status in a variety of ways such as i) by impairing a person’s ability to eat and/or swallow, ii) by interfering with digestion, absorption, and metabolism. The specialized area of nutrition which deals with nutritional management during illness is clinical nutrition, more recently called medical nutrition therapy. The professional who delivers this service is referred to as dietitian/medical nutrition therapist/clinical nutritionist.

