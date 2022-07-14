CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2022-2023 (PDF): Check Course Structure for Theory & Practical Exams

Check CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2022-2023 here. Go through the syllabus to know details for theory and practical exams. Download the full syllabus in PDF.

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2022-2023: Class 12 students who have opted for Home Science as an additional subject and will appear for its paper in the annual board exams can check here the new syllabus for the subject. CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus for the 2022-23 session is available here for download in PDF format. Go through the syllabus to know the chapter-wise content to be prepared for the annual board examination. The details of project work and practical examination are also explained in the syllabus. Students must study according to this latest syllabus to score good marks in the CBSE Class 12 Home Science Board Exam 2022-23.

Check CBSE Class 12 Home Science (Code No. 064) Syllabus 2022-23 below:

Course Structure: Theory and practical

THEORY: 70 Marks

UNIT I:Work,livelihood and Career

Ch. Work, livelihood and Career

UNIT II: Nutrition, Food Science and Technology

Ch. Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics

Ch. Public Nutrition and Health

Ch. Food Processing and Technology

Ch. Food Quality and Food Safety

UNIT III: Human Development and Family Studies

Ch. Early Childhood Care and Education

Ch. Management of Support Services, Institutions and Programmes for Children, Youth and Elderly

UNIT IV: Fabric and Apparel

Ch. Design for Fabric and Apparel

Ch. Fashion Design and Merchandising

Ch. Care and Maintenance of Fabrics in Institutions

UNIT V: Resource management

Ch. Hospitality Management

Ch. Consumer Education and Protection

UNIT VI: Communication and Extension

Ch. Development Communication and Journalism

Prescribed textbook:

Human Ecology and Family Sciences(For Class XII): Part I and Part II

CLASS XII

HOME SCIENCE

REFERENCE POINTS

UNIT I WORK, LIVELIHOOD AND CAREER

Chapter: WORK, LIVELIHOOD AND CAREER ·

Introduction

Work and meaningful work

Work, careers and livelihood

Traditional occupation in India

Agriculture

Handicrafts

Indian cuisine

Visual arts

Work, Age and Gender

Gender issues in relation to work

Issues and concerns related to women and work

KGBV

Beti bachao, Beti Padhao Yojana

Attitudes and approaches to work and life skills for livelihood

Attitudes and approaches to work

Lifeskills for livelihood

Essential soft skills at workplace

Ergonomics

Definition and need for ergonomics

Benefits of Ergonomics

Entrepreneurship

Definition and characteristics

UNIT II NUTRITION, FOOD SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

Chapter: CLINICAL NUTRITION AND DIETETICS ·

Introduction ·

Nutrition

Clinical Nutrition

Significance

Basic concepts ·

Diet therapy ·

Types of diets: Regular Diet and Modified diets

Changes in consistency

Feeding routes

Prevention of chronic diseases

Preparing for career

Scope

