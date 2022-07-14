CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2022-2023 (PDF): Check Course Structure for Theory & Practical Exams

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2022-2023: Class 12 students who have opted for Home Science as an additional subject and will appear for its paper in the annual board exams can check here the new syllabus for the subject. CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus for the 2022-23 session is available here for download in PDF format. Go through the syllabus to know the chapter-wise content to be prepared for the annual board examination. The details of project work and practical examination are also explained in the syllabus. Students must study according to this latest syllabus to score good marks in the CBSE Class 12 Home Science Board Exam 2022-23.
Check CBSE Class 12 Home Science (Code No. 064) Syllabus 2022-23 below:
Course Structure: Theory and practical
THEORY: 70 Marks
UNIT I:Work,livelihood and Career
Ch. Work, livelihood and Career
UNIT II: Nutrition, Food Science and Technology
Ch. Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics
Ch. Public Nutrition and Health
Ch. Food Processing and Technology
Ch. Food Quality and Food Safety
UNIT III: Human Development and Family Studies
Ch. Early Childhood Care and Education
Ch. Management of Support Services, Institutions and Programmes for Children, Youth and Elderly
UNIT IV: Fabric and Apparel
Ch. Design for Fabric and Apparel
Ch. Fashion Design and Merchandising
Ch. Care and Maintenance of Fabrics in Institutions
UNIT V: Resource management
Ch. Hospitality Management
Ch. Consumer Education and Protection
UNIT VI: Communication and Extension
Ch. Development Communication and Journalism
Prescribed textbook:
Human Ecology and Family Sciences(For Class XII): Part I and Part II
CLASS XII
HOME SCIENCE
REFERENCE POINTS
UNIT I WORK, LIVELIHOOD AND CAREER
Chapter: WORK, LIVELIHOOD AND CAREER ·
Introduction
Work and meaningful work
Work, careers and livelihood
Traditional occupation in India
Agriculture
Handicrafts
Indian cuisine
Visual arts
Work, Age and Gender
Gender issues in relation to work
Issues and concerns related to women and work
KGBV
Beti bachao, Beti Padhao Yojana
Attitudes and approaches to work and life skills for livelihood
Attitudes and approaches to work
Lifeskills for livelihood
Essential soft skills at workplace
Ergonomics
Definition and need for ergonomics
Benefits of Ergonomics
Entrepreneurship
Definition and characteristics
UNIT II NUTRITION, FOOD SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
Chapter: CLINICAL NUTRITION AND DIETETICS ·
Introduction ·
Nutrition
Clinical Nutrition
Significance
Basic concepts ·
Diet therapy ·
Types of diets: Regular Diet and Modified diets
Changes in consistency
Feeding routes
Prevention of chronic diseases
Preparing for career
Scope
