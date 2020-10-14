CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12 English (Core) Board Exam 2021 (with Answers & Marking Scheme)

Check the new CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12 English board exam 2021(based on rationalised CBSE Syllabus 2021) along with answers and CBSE 12th English Marking Scheme 2021. This CBSE 12th English Sample Paper 2021 and CBSE 12th English Marking Scheme 2021 is important for the preparation of upcoming CBSE 12th English board exam 2021. Links to download CBSE Class 12th English (Core) Sample Paper is given at the end of this article.

CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12 English (Core) Board Exam 2021:

General Instructions:

1. This paper is divided into two parts: A and B. All questions are compulsory.

2. Separate instructions are given with each section and question, wherever necessary. Read these instructions very carefully and follow them.

3. Do not exceed the prescribed word limit while answering the questions.

Part A (40 Marks)

READING (20 marks)

1. Read the passage given below. (1x10 = 10)

1. “Who doesn't know how to cook rice? Cooking rice hardly takes time.” said my father. So, I challenged myself. I switched from news to YouTube and typed, “How to cook rice?” I took one and a half cups of rice. Since I didn't have access to a rice cooker, I put the rice in a big pot. Firstly, the rice has to be washed to get rid of dust and starch. I thought I won't be able to drain the rice and that it will fall out of the pot. I observed the chef as I swirled the rice around and used my dexterous hands to drain it, not once, not twice, but three times. I looked down at the sink and saw less than 50 grains that made their way out of the pot. Suffice to say, I was up to the mark.

2. The video stated that the key to perfect rice is equal amounts of rice and water. I have heard that professionals don't need to measure everything; they just know what the right amount is. But as this was my first time in the kitchen, I decided to experiment by not measuring the water needed for boiling the rice. I wanted the rice to be firm when bitten, just like pasta. I don’t enjoy the texture of mushy rice. It has to have that chutzpah; it has to resist my biting power just for a bit before disinte- grating.

3. After what seemed like 10 minutes, all the water disappeared. I went in to give it a good stir. To my surprise, some of the rice got stuck to the pot. I tried to scrape it off but to no avail. At the same time, there was a burning smell coming from it. I quickly turned the stove off. “What have you done to the kitchen?” shouted Mother, while coming towards the kitchen. I managed to ward her off.

4. Finally, when the time came to taste my creation, I was surprised! It wasn’t bad at all. The rice had the desired consistency. Sure, a little more salt would've been better, but I just added that while eating. The experience was fairly rewarding and memorable. It taught me a new sense of respect for those who cook food on a regular basis at home or engage in gourmet creations professionally.

On the basis of your understanding of the above passage, answer ANY TEN questions from the eleven given below. (1x10 = 10)

i. Father’s question to the narrator, about knowing how to cook rice, was intended to

a. criticize the narrator’s lack of abilities.

b. make the process sound simple.

c. encourage the narrator to take up cooking.

d. showcase his own expertise in cooking rice.

ii. “I switched from news to YouTube …” Pick the option in which the meaning of ‘switch(ed)’ is NOT the same as it is in the passage.

a. He switched on the radio to listen to the news while having dinner.

b. “Forget these diet supplements and switch to yoga, if you want a true sense of well-being.”

c. Mom switched to reading fiction recently because she was bored with cook-books.

d. The company will switch the trucks to other routes to bring down city pollution.

iii. Based on your understanding of the passage, choose the option that lists the correct sequence of the process.

1. Use water to wash the rice.

2. Repeat the process three times.

3. Drain the water off.

4. Put rice in a utensil.

5. Swirl the water in and around the rice.

a. 4,2,1,3,5

b. 1,3,2,5,4

c. 4,1,5,3,2

d. 5,1,2,4,3

iv. The narrator says that he has dexterous hands. He would have had a problem had it been the opposite. NOT BEING dexterous means, being

a. uncomfortable.

b. clumsy.

c. unclear.

d. clueless.

v a. Which option represents the correct ratio of water to rice for cooking ‘perfect rice’?

a. Image 1

b. Image 2

c. Image 3

d. Image 4

FOR VISUALLY IMPAIRED CANDIDATES IN LIEU OF Q v a

v b.Which option represents the correct ratio of water to rice for cooking ‘perfect rice’?

a. 50% water: 50% rice b. 70% water: 30%rice c. 25% water: 75% rice d. 45% water: 55% rice

vi. How did mother react to the burning smell?

a. She commented on it.

b. She brushed it aside.

c. She enquired about it .

d. She handled it .

vii. According to the passage, the fact that the narrator risked experimentation, on his maiden attempt in the kitchen, shows that he was

a. conscientious.

b. nervous.

c. presumptuous.

d. courteous.

viii. Pick the option showing the CORRECT use of the word ‘chutzpah’.

a. It is the court’s duty to dispense chutzpah to everyone irrespective of caste or creed.

b. The speaker may not have much of a stage presence, but you've got to admit she's got chutzpah.

c. I could crack the code easily which proved me to be a chutzpah and I was the only one who could do so.

d. After his father’s demise, the daughter took over the family’s chutzpah to save it from disaster.

ix. Pick the option that correctly states what DID NOT happen after the writer checked on the rice.

a. Turning the stove off.

b. Being taken aback at the condition of rice.

c. Forgetting to scrape the stuck rice.

d. Smelling the delicious aroma of cooked rice.

x. The narrator’s creation was

a. almost perfect to taste.

b. way off from what he wanted.

c. overly seasoned.

d. quite distasteful.

xi. Pick the option that correctly lists the final feelings of the writer with reference to the cooking experience.

1. frustrating

2. amusing

3. satisfying

4. disillusioning

5. exacting

6. enlightening

a. 1 and 4

b. 2 and 5

c. 3 and 6

d. 1 and 3

