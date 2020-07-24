CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From 12th English Syllabus 2020-21 (Core & Elective)

Check deleted portion of CBSE 12th English Syllabus 2020-21. CBSE has reduced 12th English (Core/Elective) Syllabus 2020-21 by 30%. In this article, we have provided the details of the topics which have been deleted by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Links to access other important articles and the latest CBSE Syllabus are also available here. Students of Class 12 should learn the latest CBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2020-21 and modification done by CBSE. This syllabus is very important for the preparation of CBSE Class 12 English exam 2020-21.

Deleted Topics from CBSE 12th English (Core) Syllabus 2020-21:

⇒ Reading

Note Making & Summarizing

⇒ Literature

FLAMINGO

1. Poets and Pancakes 1. A Roadside Stand

2. The Interview

3. Going Places

VISTAS

1. The Tiger King

2. Journey to the end of the Earth

3. Memories of Childhood

⇒ Writing

• Poster making

• Business or official letters for making enquiries, registering complaints, asking for and giving information, placing orders and sending replies.

• Speech, Debate

Deleted Topics from CBSE 12th English (Elective) Syllabus 2020-21:

Units Topics Removed Literature - Short Story 1. Tomorrow 2. One cm. Literature- Poetry 1. Blood Literature - Non Fiction 1. Science Fiction 2. Argumentative Indian Literature - Drama 1. Broken Images

Students of CBSE Class 12 having English as one of their subjects can also take help of other important resources for the preparation of upcoming CBSE 12th board exams 2020. Here we have also provided links to access some important articles which might be useful for the students of CBSE Class 12.