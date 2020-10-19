CBSE Class 12 English (Elective) Sample Paper 2021 Released: Download With Answers & Marking Scheme

CBSE English (Elective) Sample Paper 2021 (based on revised CBSE Syllabus) with answers & CBSE Marking Scheme are accessible here for download in PDF format. Download CBSE Sample Paper for 12th English (Elective) and enhance your preparation level. With the help of new CBSE 12th English Sample Paper 2021, you can check the new exam pattern and the difficulty level of questions expected.

CBSE Class 12 English (Elective) Sample Paper 2021:

Time allowed: 3 Hrs., Maximum Marks: 80

General Instructions:

1. This paper is divided into two parts: A & B.

2. Part A – 40 Marks

Part B - 40 Marks

3. Separate instructions are given with each part and question, wherever necessary. Read these instructions very carefully and follow them faithfully.

4. Do not exceed the prescribed word limit while answering the questions.

Part A (40 Marks)

READING (20 marks)

Q1. Read the passage given below and answer the questions that follow: (Any Twelve) (1x12)

1. The man with the white face entered the carriage at Rugby. He moved slowly in spite of the urgency of his porter, and even while he was still on the platform I noted how ill he seemed. He dropped into the corner over against me with a sigh, made an incomplete attempt to arrange his travelling shawl, and became motionless, with his eyes staring vacantly. Presently he was moved by a sense of my observation, looked up at me, and put out a spiritless hand for his newspaper. Then he glanced again in my direction. I feigned to read. I feared I had unwittingly embarrassed him, and in a moment I was surprised to find him speaking.

2. "I beg your pardon?" said I.

"That book," he repeated, pointing a lean finger, "is about dreams."

"Obviously," I answered, for it was Fortnum Roscoe's Dream States, and the title was on the cover. He hung silent for a space as if he sought words.

"Yes," he said at last, "but they tell you nothing." I did not catch his meaning for a second.

"They don't know," he added. I looked a little more attentively at his face. "There are dreams," he said, "and dreams."

That sort of proposition I never dispute.

"I suppose--" he hesitated. "Do you ever dream? I mean vividly."

"I dream very little," I answered. "I doubt if I have three vivid dreams in a year."

"Ah!" he said, and seemed for a moment to collect his thoughts. "Your dreams don't mix with your memories?" he asked abruptly. "You don't find yourself in doubt; did this happen or did it not?"

"Hardly ever. Except just for a momentary hesitation now and then. I suppose few people do."

"Does he say--?" He indicated the book.

"Says it happens at times and gives the usual explanation

about intensity of impression and the like to account for its not happening as a rule. I suppose you know something of these

theories--"

"Very little--except that they are wrong."

3. His emaciated hand played with the strap of the window for a time. I prepared to resume reading, and that seemed to precipitate his next remark. He leant forward almost as though he would touch me.

"Isn't there something called consecutive dreaming--that goes on night after night?" "I believe there is. There are cases given in most books on mental trouble."

"Mental trouble! Yes. I daresay there are. It's the right place for them. But what I mean--" He looked at his bony knuckles. "Is that sort of thing always dreaming? Is it dreaming? Or is it something else? Mightn't it be something else?"

4. I should have snubbed his persistent conversation but for the

drawn anxiety of his face. I remember now the look of his faded eyes and the lids red stained-- perhaps you know that look.

"I'm not just arguing about a matter of opinion," he said. "The thing's killing me."

"Dreams?"

"If you call them dreams. Night after night. Vivid!—so vivid . . . this--" (he indicated the landscape that went streaming by the window) "seems unreal in comparison! I can scarcely remember who I am, what business I am on . . . ."He paused. "Even now--"

"The dream is always the same--do you mean?" I asked. "It's over."

"You mean?" "I died." "Died?"

5. "Smashed and killed, and now, so much of me as that dream was, is dead. Dead forever. I dreamt I was another man, you know, living in a different part of the world and in a different time. I dreamt that night after night. Night after night I woke into that other life. Fresh scenes and fresh happenings--until I came upon the last--"

"When you died?" "When I died." "And since then--"

"No," he said. "Thank God! That was the end of the dream.. . "

6. It was clear I was in for this dream. And after all, I had an hour before me, the light was fading fast, and Fortnum Roscoe has a dreary way with him. "Living in a different time," I said: "do you mean in some different age?"

"Yes." "Past?"

"No, to come--to come."

"The year three thousand, for example?"

"I don't know what year it was. I did when I was asleep, when

I was dreaming, that is, but not now--not now that I am awake.

There's a lot of things I have forgotten since I woke out of these dreams, though I knew them at the time when I was--I suppose it was dreaming. They called the year differently from our way of calling the year . . . What did they call it?" He put his hand to his forehead. "No," said he, "I forget."

He sat smiling weakly. For a moment I feared he did not mean to tell me his dream. As a rule I hate people who tell their dreams, but this struck me differently. I proffered assistance even.

"It began--" I suggested.

7. "It was vivid from the first. I seemed to wake up in it suddenly. And it's curious that in these dreams I am speaking of I never remembered this life I am living now. It seemed as if the dream life was enough while it lasted. Perhaps--But I will tell you how I find myself when I do my best to recall it all. I don't remember anything clearly until I found myself sitting in a sort of loggia looking out over the sea. I had been dozing, and suddenly I woke up--fresh and vivid--not a bit dreamlike--because the girl had stopped fanning me."

On the basis of your reading of the above excerpt, choose the correct option to answer the following questions : (Any Twelve)

(i) How did the man with the white face behave as he entered the carriage?

a. Excited and enthusiastic

b. Scared

c. Excited and nervous

d. showed no enthusiasm

(ii) What was the name of the book which the narrator was reading?

a. Fortnum Roscoe's Dream States

b. Dream States

c. Dreams of the States

d. State of the Dream

(iii) What was the man’s opinion about the theory of dreams given in the narrator’s book?

a. He felt that it was all correct

b. He felt the book painted a wrong picture.

c. He felt that the book explained nothing.

d. He felt that the book was confusing

(iv) Why couldn’t the narrator snub the man’s conversation?

a. The narrator liked listening to conversations.

b. The book which he was reading was lost.

c. The man with the white face looked anxious.

d. The man begged him to listen.

(v) What is NOT the reason for the narrator being interested in listening to the man’s description of his last dream?

a. The man’s dream was about an alien.

b. It was getting dark

c. The narrator had still an hour’s journey left.

d. His book was getting boring.

(vi) What did the man NOT say about the last dream which he had?

a. It was a dream which wasn’t clear

b. He was sitting in the loggia

c. His last dream was very clear

d. He would wake up in these dreams suddenly.

(vii) Choose the correct option:

Which of the following is NOT true for the Man with the white face?

a. He moved around slowly

b. He looked sickly

c. He didn’t want to talk about his dream.

d. He didn’t believe in theories of Fortnum Roscoe's Dream States

(viii) "I dream very little," I answered. "I doubt if I have three vivid dreams in a year. This line highlights that the narrator did not –

a. Have normal dreams

b. Good sleep pattern.

c. Give much importance to the science behind dreams.

d. like talking to the man with the white face

(ix) Choose the synonym of thin (para 3)

a. precipitate

b. knuckles

c. emaciated

d. resume

(x) Choose the antonym of dull(para 7)

a. Proffered

b. vivid

c. assistance

d. loggia

(xi) Choose the right answer which explains the underlined phrase:

He hung silent for a space as if he sought words.

a. he was at a loss of words.

b. he was indecisive

c. he was left hanging because of his indecisiveness

d. he stayed silent for sometime as if he searched for words.

(xii) “I feigned to read” implies

a. I feared reading.

b. I pretended to read.

c. I ignored reading.

d. I continued to read.

(xiii) ‘Proffered’ means

a. hold out or put forward

b. to obtain something

c. to project something

d. to establish the validity

(xiv) The word which is a synonym of ‘boring’ in para 6 is

a. fading

b. fast

c. dreary

d. weakly

(xv) The man in his dream lived in the

a. Present Age

b. Future

c. Past

d. Jacobean era

