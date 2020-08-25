Deleted Portion of CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2020-21: Applicable for CBSE Academic Session 2020-21!

CBSE: Check deleted CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 of Class 12. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2020-21 has been reduced by 30% for various subjects of Science, Commerce & Arts stream. Students preparing for upcoming CBSE Class 12 board exams are advised to thoroughly study the cut in CBSE 12th Syllabus 2020-21. With this article, you can access subject-wise details of deleted CBSE Class 12 Syllabus.

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Question Papers & Videos of Class 12

CBSE has also released the reduced syllabus for Class 12th and students must study this syllabus along with the deleted CBSE Syllabus (which contains the details of topics & sub-topics deleted this year). You can check the reduced CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2020-21 from here.

Deleted Syllabus of CBSE Class 12: 2020-21

With the above links, you can access subject-wise details of deleted CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2020-21. This CBSE Class 12 Syllabus is applicable for CBSE board exams 2020-21. As we all know that CBSE Syllabus is one of the most important resources that every student should refer while preparing for the exam. With the beginning of the new academic session, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the syllabus but due to COVID-19 pandemic the ongoing academic session has been hampered and this is the reason why CBSE has reduced the new CBSE Syllabus by 30%.

Jagran Josh has also provided important resources such as the latest CBSE Syllabus, Sample Papers, Previous Years Papers, Marking Scheme, NCERT Solutions, Toppers Answer Booklets, Videos etc for the preparation of upcoming CBSE board exams. CBSE Schools’ students preparing for CBSE board exams and other competitive exams like JEE Main, NEET, WBJEE can take help of these resources. Important questions, tips by subject experts and important videos are helpful for the preparation. Here we have also provided links of some important resources which might be helpful for students.

Important Name Reactions Asked in CBSE & IIT JEE Exams: Analysis of Previous Exams