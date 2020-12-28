CBSE Date Sheet 2021 Announcement Date, Time & Updates: 31st December 2020, 6 PM - Check Important Updates
Check CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2021 announcement date, time along with important updates and resources (new CBSE Sample Papers, Marking Scheme, Deleted CBSE Syllabus).
CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2021 will be announced on 31st December 2020 (6 PM) by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank. Amid COVID-19 pandemic, this is great news for CBSE 10th & 12th students. About 30 lakh students are waiting for CBSE Board Exam 2021 date Sheet of CBSE 2021 Board Exam Time Table. After the announcement of CBSE 2021 Board Exam Time Table students can plan their studies in a more effective way. PDF of CBSE 10th & 12th Date Sheet 2021 is supposed to be available for download on the official website of CBSE (i.e., cbse.nic.in) from 31st December 2021 onwards.
Tweet from Twitter Handle of Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank:
Major announcements for students & parents!
I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for #CBSE board exams in 2021.

Important Resources for Preparation of CBSE Board Exams 2021:
CBSE has recently released CBSE Sample Papers 2021 & CBSE Marking Scheme 2021. These are the most important resources for the preparation of upcoming CBSE board exams besides NCERT Textbooks. These resources are available free of cost and are based on revised CBSE Syllabus (released in July 2020). With these resources, students can easily understand the latest paper pattern & format of the question paper. CBSE 10th & 12th students preparing for upcoming CBSE board exams 2021 can check and download these resources from the following links
Changes in CBSE Syllabus 2020-21:
CBSE has deleted some topics or chapters from the syllabus. The revised CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 was released by the board in July. Students preparing for CBSE board exams 2021 should thoroughly check the revised CBSE Syllabus 2020-21. Students can also access the revised CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 and subject-wise list of deleted topics from the following links
