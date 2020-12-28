CBSE Date Sheet 2021 Announcement Date, Time & Updates: 31st December 2020, 6 PM - Check Important Updates

CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2021 will be announced on 31st December 2020 (6 PM) by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank. Amid COVID-19 pandemic, this is great news for CBSE 10th & 12th students. About 30 lakh students are waiting for CBSE Board Exam 2021 date Sheet of CBSE 2021 Board Exam Time Table. After the announcement of CBSE 2021 Board Exam Time Table students can plan their studies in a more effective way. PDF of CBSE 10th & 12th Date Sheet 2021 is supposed to be available for download on the official website of CBSE (i.e., cbse.nic.in) from 31st December 2021 onwards.

