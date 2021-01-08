CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2021: Release Date, Time & Updates

CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2021 Release Date & Time: Official CBSE Date Sheet 2021 or CBSE Time Table 2021 for 10th & 12th is yet to be announced by the board. Around 30 lakh students of the Central Board of Secondary Education are waiting for the CBSE Date Sheet 2021. However, dates of CBSE Result 2021 announcement & CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams 2021 have been already announced by the board. As per the official announcement, CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021 will start from 4th May 2021 and will end on 10th June 2021. CBSE Result 2021 for 10th & 12th will be announced on July 15.

No official announcement regarding release date & time of CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2021 has been announced yet but many sources have mentioned that CBSE Date Sheet 2021 or CBSE 2021 Board Exam Time Table for 10th & 12th might release within a week.

CBSE Exam Date 2021 for Class 12 has been announced along with the CBSE Class 10 Exam Dates at cbse.nic.in, but students are still waiting for CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2021 (Science, Commerce, Art Stream). Students waiting for CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Time Table 2021 & CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet are advised to wait for the update. Students are also advised to pay attention on revision and practice besides regular studies. Jagran Josh will provide all updates about CBSE Class 10th Board Exam Time Table 2021 or CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2021 (Science, Commerce, Arts). CBSE has also released some important resources for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2021.

