CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2020-21

Learn about the deleted topics of CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2020-21. In this article, you will also find links to access revised CBSE 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2020-21.

Jul 20, 2020 10:05 IST
Check deleted portion of CBSE 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2020-21. The board has reduced CBSE 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2020-21 by 30%. In this article, we have provided the details of the topics which have been deleted by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Links to access other important articles and the latest CBSE Syllabus are also available here.  Students preparing for CBSE 12th Chemistry board exam 2020-21 are advised to make a note of all the changes in latest CBSE 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2020-21.

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus: 2020-21 (All Subjects) - Download PDF

Deleted Topics from CBSE 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2020-21: 

Chapter 1: Solid State

Electrical and magnetic properties. Band theory of metals, conductors,  semiconductors  and   insulators and n and p-type semiconductors.

Chapter 2: Solutions

Abnormal molecular mass, Van't Hoff factor

Chapter 3: Electrochemistry
Lead accumulator, fuel cells, corrosion, law of electrolysis (elementary idea), dry cell- electrolytic cells and Galvanic Cells

Chapter 4: Chemical Kinetics

Concept of collision theory (elementary idea, no mathematical treatment), activation energy, Arrhenius equation

Chapter 5: Surface Chemistry

Emulsion - types of emulsions, catalysis: homogeneous and heterogeneous, activity and selectivity of solid catalysts; enzyme catalysis

Chapter 6: General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements

Entire unit

Chapter 7: p-Block Elements

Preparation and properties of Phosphine, Sulphuric Acid: industrial process of manufacture, Oxides of Nitrogen (Structure  only); Phosphorus - allotropic forms, compounds  of Phosphorus: Preparation and properties of Halides and Oxo acids (elementary idea only).

Chapter 8: d and f Block Elements

Chemical reactivity of lanthanides, Actinides -Electronic configuration, oxidation states and comparison with lanthanide. Preparation and properties of KMnO4  and K2Cr2O7

Chapter 9: Coordination Compounds

Structure and stereoisomerism, importance of coordination compounds (in qualitative analysis, extraction of metals and biological system).

Chapter 10: Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

Uses and environmental effects of -dichloromethane, trichloromethane, tetrachloromethane, iodoform, freons, DDT.

Chapter 11: Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers

Uses with special reference to methanol and ethanol.

Chapter 12: Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acid

-----NA-------

Chapter 13: Amines 

Diazonium salts: Preparation, chemical reactions and importance in synthetic organic chemistry.

Chapter 14: Biomolecules

Oligosaccharides  (sucrose, lactose, maltose), polysaccharides (starch, cellulose, glycogen), importance of carbohydrates. Vitamins– classification and functions. Enzymes. Hormones - Elementary idea excluding structure.

Chapter 15: Polymers

Entire chapter

Chapter 16: Chemistry in Everydaylife

Entire chapter

Practical

Following portions should be considered deleted.

A. Surface Chemistry

a. Preparation  of one lyophilic and one lyophobic  sol Lyophilic  sol - starch, egg albumin and gum Lyophobic sol - aluminium hydroxide, ferric hydroxide, arsenous sulphide.

b. Dialysis of sol-prepared in (a)above.

c. Study of the role of emulsifying agents in stabilizing the emulsion of different oils.

B. Chemical Kinetics

a. Effect   of   concentration   and   temperature   on   the   rate   of   reaction   between   Sodium Thiosulphate and Hydrochloric acid.

b. Study of reaction rates of any one of the following:

i) Reaction   of  Iodide  ion  with  Hydrogen   Peroxide   at  room  temperature   using  different concentrations of Iodide Ions.

ii) Reaction  between  Potassium  Iodate,  (KIO3)  and Sodium  Sulphite:  (Na2SO3)using  starch solution as indicator (clock reaction).

C. Thermochemistry (Any one of the following experiments)

i) Enthalpy of dissolution of Copper Sulphate or Potassium Nitrate.

ii) Enthalpy of neutralization of strong acid (HCI) and strong base(NaOH).

iii) Determination  of  enthalpy  change  during  interaction  (Hydrogen  bond  formation)  between Acetone and Chloroform.

D. Electrochemistry   

Variation   of   cell   potential   in   Zn/Zn2+|| Cu2+/Cu   with   change   in concentration of electrolytes (CuSO4 or ZnSO4) at room temperature.

G. Preparation of Organic Compounds 

Preparation of any one of the following compounds

i) Acetanilide

ii) Di-benzal Acetone

iii) p-Nitroacetanilide

Aniline yellow or 2 - Naphthol Aniline Dye

