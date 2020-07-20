CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2020-21

Check deleted portion of CBSE 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2020-21. The board has reduced CBSE 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2020-21 by 30%. In this article, we have provided the details of the topics which have been deleted by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Links to access other important articles and the latest CBSE Syllabus are also available here. Students preparing for CBSE 12th Chemistry board exam 2020-21 are advised to make a note of all the changes in latest CBSE 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2020-21.
Deleted Topics from CBSE 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2020-21:
Chapter 1: Solid State
Electrical and magnetic properties. Band theory of metals, conductors, semiconductors and insulators and n and p-type semiconductors.
Chapter 2: Solutions
Abnormal molecular mass, Van't Hoff factor
Chapter 3: Electrochemistry
Lead accumulator, fuel cells, corrosion, law of electrolysis (elementary idea), dry cell- electrolytic cells and Galvanic Cells
Chapter 4: Chemical Kinetics
Concept of collision theory (elementary idea, no mathematical treatment), activation energy, Arrhenius equation
Chapter 5: Surface Chemistry
Emulsion - types of emulsions, catalysis: homogeneous and heterogeneous, activity and selectivity of solid catalysts; enzyme catalysis
Chapter 6: General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements
Entire unit
Chapter 7: p-Block Elements
Preparation and properties of Phosphine, Sulphuric Acid: industrial process of manufacture, Oxides of Nitrogen (Structure only); Phosphorus - allotropic forms, compounds of Phosphorus: Preparation and properties of Halides and Oxo acids (elementary idea only).
Chapter 8: d and f Block Elements
Chemical reactivity of lanthanides, Actinides -Electronic configuration, oxidation states and comparison with lanthanide. Preparation and properties of KMnO4 and K2Cr2O7
Chapter 9: Coordination Compounds
Structure and stereoisomerism, importance of coordination compounds (in qualitative analysis, extraction of metals and biological system).
Chapter 10: Haloalkanes and Haloarenes
Uses and environmental effects of -dichloromethane, trichloromethane, tetrachloromethane, iodoform, freons, DDT.
Chapter 11: Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers
Uses with special reference to methanol and ethanol.
Chapter 12: Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acid
-----NA-------
Chapter 13: Amines
Diazonium salts: Preparation, chemical reactions and importance in synthetic organic chemistry.
Chapter 14: Biomolecules
Oligosaccharides (sucrose, lactose, maltose), polysaccharides (starch, cellulose, glycogen), importance of carbohydrates. Vitamins– classification and functions. Enzymes. Hormones - Elementary idea excluding structure.
Chapter 15: Polymers
Entire chapter
Chapter 16: Chemistry in Everydaylife
Entire chapter
Practical
Following portions should be considered deleted.
A. Surface Chemistry
a. Preparation of one lyophilic and one lyophobic sol Lyophilic sol - starch, egg albumin and gum Lyophobic sol - aluminium hydroxide, ferric hydroxide, arsenous sulphide.
b. Dialysis of sol-prepared in (a)above.
c. Study of the role of emulsifying agents in stabilizing the emulsion of different oils.
B. Chemical Kinetics
a. Effect of concentration and temperature on the rate of reaction between Sodium Thiosulphate and Hydrochloric acid.
b. Study of reaction rates of any one of the following:
i) Reaction of Iodide ion with Hydrogen Peroxide at room temperature using different concentrations of Iodide Ions.
ii) Reaction between Potassium Iodate, (KIO3) and Sodium Sulphite: (Na2SO3)using starch solution as indicator (clock reaction).
C. Thermochemistry (Any one of the following experiments)
i) Enthalpy of dissolution of Copper Sulphate or Potassium Nitrate.
ii) Enthalpy of neutralization of strong acid (HCI) and strong base(NaOH).
iii) Determination of enthalpy change during interaction (Hydrogen bond formation) between Acetone and Chloroform.
D. Electrochemistry
Variation of cell potential in Zn/Zn2+|| Cu2+/Cu with change in concentration of electrolytes (CuSO4 or ZnSO4) at room temperature.
G. Preparation of Organic Compounds
Preparation of any one of the following compounds
i) Acetanilide
ii) Di-benzal Acetone
iii) p-Nitroacetanilide
Aniline yellow or 2 - Naphthol Aniline Dye
