Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021-22: 4 Things To Do Before Chemistry Paper To Score 90% & Above! 

Check expert advice before going for CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Chemistry Board Exam 2022 to help you score 90% and above. Also, download the helpful links and papers below to solve before the exam.

Term 2 CBSE Board Exam 2021-22 for Class 12th Chemistry would be conducted on May 7, 2022. The students of class 12th are in their final lap of preparation for the subject. Here are some expert tips and advice on what to do before the chemistry exam to score 90% and above in the subject. Also, check the most important links below that would be helpful for the students of class 12th in their science subjects. Take a look at the table below.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Term 2: Things To Do Before Exam

Sleep Well: Sleep is the most important thing to do before any exam. Students, if do not sleep well, forget the things even if they have revised them a hundred times. Also, sleep is important for the mind to relax. A relaxed mind can think well and faster than a tired mind. There is no rocket science in this. So the students must realise that no matter how much they study on the last day, they would be able to remember everything only if they have studied it earlier. Revise Reactions: Students must revise all the reactions and chemical equations on the final day, no matter what. Writing equations also helps you to remember well. Moreover using equations to support the answers leaves a positive impact on the examiner. Therefore it is a must to revise the chemical reactions. Do Not Overstudy: You know your limit and your strengths better than anyone else. Therefore it is beneficial to not overthink and overstudy just because your friends are doing it. Sometimes revising a topic more than required leads to confusion, which should be avoided at all costs on the last day before the exam. Do Not Ignore The Practice Papers & NCERTs: The students must revise using the NCERT books only on the final day of their exam. Also solving exemplar questions would be beneficial. Just pick up 10 questions from each topic on the final day and try to attempt writing its answers in the stipulated time only.

The students should at all times maintain their hydration and eat light before their exams. Keep a pencil handy before going for the exam and conduct rough work using a pencil itself which can be erased at the end of the paper. All the best for the CBSE Chemistry Term 2 Exam 2022.

