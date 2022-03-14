Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme 2022: Science Subjects- Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Free PDF Download)

Check the CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Science Marking Scheme including Physics, Chemistry and Biology subjects here. The sample papers and marking scheme would be beneficial for the class 12 students.

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Board has released the CBSE Datesheet for Classes 10 and 12 recently. Now that the datasheets are out, the students are starting their preparations full-fledged. The students must need to go through the Marking Scheme of CBSE Class 12 science subjects to ease their preparation and ensure that it is going in the right direction.

Check the CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme below.

Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Marking Scheme 2022:

Physics:

The students can check the marking scheme to study their syllabus in a better way. Check the physics syllabus marking scheme below.

i) In the paper there would be 12 questions in all. All questions would be compulsory.

ii) This question paper would have three sections: Section A, Section B and Section C.

iii) Section A will contain three questions of two marks each, Section B will contain eight questions of three marks each, Section C would contain one case study-based question of five marks.

iv) There would be no overall choice. However, an internal choice would be provided in one question of two marks and two questions of three marks. Students would have to attempt only one of the choices in such questions.

v) The students can use log tables if necessary but the use of a calculator is not allowed.

Download CBSE Class 12 Physics Marking Scheme here

Chemistry:

i) There would be 12 questions in the entire question paper with internal choice.

ii) Section A would have 3 questions. Q No. 1 to 3 would be very short answer questions carrying 2 marks each.

iii) Section B - Q. No. 4 to 11 would be short answer questions carrying 3 marks each.

iv) Section C- Q. No. 12 would be a case-based question carrying 5 marks.

v) The use of log tables and calculators is not allowed for students in Chemistry papers.

Download CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Marking Scheme here

Biology:

i) The question paper would have three sections and 13 questions out of which all would be compulsory.

ii) Section–A would be having 6 questions of 2 marks each;

iii) Section–B would have 6 questions of 3 marks each;

iv) Section–C would have a case-based question of 5 marks.

Download CBSE Class 12 Biology Marking Scheme PDF Copy here

The students must note these for their benefit. Preparation of chapters would be easier based on the marking scheme study.

