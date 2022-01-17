CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2021-22 (With Answers): Download PDF & Prepare For CBSE Board Exam 2022

CBSE or Central Board of Secondary Education has recently released Term 2 Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2021-22. Check questions and download in PDF format. Check difficulty levels with Marking Scheme.

CBSE Sample Papers for Class 12th Term 2 Exams 2021-22 have been released on the official website (cbseacademic.nic.in.) of the Board. All students can currently download the papers through the article listed below. Check the Physics Sample Paper for Class 12th for Term 2 CBSE Board Exams below.

The term 2 syllabi can also be checked below listed in the table below.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Physics: Question Paper Pattern

As per the Boards Sample Papers released, there would be 12 questions in all and all of them would be compulsory. The question paper would be having three sections: Section A, Section B and Section C. It would be divided as follows:

Section A would contain three questions of two marks each Section B would contain eight questions of three marks each Section C would have one case study-based question of five marks.

The Board would provide no overall choice. An internal choice would be provided in one question of two marks and two questions of three marks. Students would have to attempt only one of the choices in such questions.

Term 2 CBSE Sample Paper - Class 12: Physics Questions

Check out the following questions and try to answer each of them:

In a pure semiconductor crystal of Si, if antimony is added then what type of extrinsic semiconductor is obtained. Draw the energy band diagram of this extrinsic semiconductor so formed. Consider two different hydrogen atoms. The electron in each atom is in an excited state. Is it possible for the electrons to have different energies but the same orbital angular momentum according to the Bohr model? Justify your answer Name the (a) E.M. waves that are suitable for radar systems used in aircraft navigation. Write the range of frequency of these waves.

(b) If the Earth did not have an atmosphere, would its average surface temperature be higher or lower than what it is now? Explain.

(c) An E.M. wave exerts pressure on the surface on which it is incident. Justify.

Name the device which converts the change in intensity of illumination to a change in the electric current flowing through it. Plot I-V characteristics of this device for different intensities. State any two applications of this device. Derive an expression for the frequency of radiation emitted when a hydrogen atom de-excites from level n to level (n – 1). Also show that for large values of n, this frequency equals the classical frequency of the revolution of an electron.

Define wavefront. Draw the shape of refracted wavefront when the plane incident wave undergoes refraction from optically denser medium to rarer medium. Hence prove Snell’s law of refraction. Draw a ray diagram of the Astronomical Telescope for the final image formed at infinity.

(b) A small telescope has an objective lens of focal length 140 cm and an eyepiece of focal length 5.0 cm. Find the magnifying power of the telescope for viewing distant objects when

(i) the telescope is in normal adjustment,

(ii) the final image is formed at the least distance of distinct vision.

8. Which of the following phenomena is prominently involved in the formation of mirages in deserts?

Refraction, Total Internal Reflection Dispersion and Refraction Dispersion and scattering of light Total internal Reflection and diffraction

Ans. Refraction, Total internal reflection

9. In an optical fibre, if n1 and n2 are the refractive indices of the core and cladding, then which among the following, would be a correct equation?

(i) n1 < n2

(ii) n1 = n2

(iii) n1 << n2

(iv) n1 > n2

Ans (iv) n1 > n2. The refractive index of the core should be greater than the refractive index of the cladding.



10. A diamond is immersed in such a liquid which has its refractive index with respect to air as greater than the refractive index of water with respect to air. Then the critical angle of the diamond-liquid interface as compared to the critical angle of a diamond -water interface will

(i) depend on the nature of the liquid only

(ii) decrease

(iii) remain the same

(iv) increase

Ans. (iv) increases

