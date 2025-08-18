NIOS Class 12th Economics Syllabus for 2025-26 - Download Syllabus and Sample Question Paper FREE!

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the updated Class 12 syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year. Students intending to appear for the October 2025 examinations should download this new syllabus promptly.
In addition to the syllabus, NIOS provides crucial supplementary resources to aid student success. To enhance exam preparation, NIOS has made available detailed sample papers and comprehensive question paper designs. These resources are indispensable tools for excelling in the examinations.
Students are strongly encouraged to integrate both the official syllabus and the provided sample papers into their study routine. This combined approach facilitates a multifaceted learning experience. By thoroughly engaging with the syllabus, students can systematically comprehend the entire curriculum, ensuring no topic is overlooked. Simultaneously, utilizing the sample papers helps students identify frequently assessed topics, understand the typical weightage of different sections, and grasp the nuances of the examination pattern. Furthermore, exposure to various question types through the sample papers familiarizes students with the demands of the actual examination, enabling them to strategize their time management and answer presentation effectively.
NIOS Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2025
The NIOS Class 12 Economics syllabus for 2025–2026 comprises 29 lessons, divided into two main parts. The syllabus is structured with 40% (14 lessons) allocated to the Tutor Marked Assignment (TMA) and 60% (20 lessons) to the Public Examination. Further details regarding the syllabus modules can be found below the table.
|
MODULE
|
(11 lessons)
|
(18 lessons)
|
1. Indian Economic Development
|
Lesson 1.Overview of Indian Economy
Lesson2. Economic Planning in India
|
2. Current Challenges before the Indian Economy
|
Lesson 3.Economic Growth and Economic Development
Lesson4. The Problem of Unemployment, Poverty and Inequality
|
3. Introduction to Statistics
|
Lesson5. Meaning, Scope, and its Need in Economics Lesson 6. Collection and Classification of Data Lesson 7. Presentation of Data
|
L-16 Financial Statements: An Introduction
L-17 Financial Statements -I L-18 Financial Statements -II
L-19 NPO: An Introduction L-20 Financial Statements (NPOs)
L-21 Accounts from Incomplete Records
|
4. Statistical Tools
|
Lesson 8. Measures of Central Tendency
Lesson 9. Measures of Dispersion
Lesson 10. Correlation Analysis
Lesson 11. Index Numbers
|
5. Introduction to Economics
|
Lesson12. Introduction to the Study of Economics
|
Lesson13 Central Problems of anEconomy
|
6. Consumer’s Behaviour
|
Lesson14. Consumer’s Equilibrium
|
Lesson 15. Demand Lesson 16. Price Elasticity of Demand
|
7. Producer’s Behaviour
|
Lesson17. Production Function
|
Lesson18. Cost of Production
Lesson19. Supply
Lesson20. Price Elasticity of Supply
|
8. Market and Price Determination
|
Lesson23. Revenue and Profit Maximization of a Competitive Firm
|
Lesson21. Forms of Market
Lesson22. Price Determination Under Perfect Competition
|
9. National Income Accounting
|
Lesson26. Consumption, Saving and Investment Lesson27. Theory of Income Determination
|
11. Money, Banking and Government Budget
|
Lesson28. Money and Banking
Lesson29. Government and the Budget
NIOS Class 12th Economics Sample Paper 2025-26
NIOS Class 12th Economics Syllabus 2025-26- Download Here
NIOS Class 12 Economics Question Paper Design
Weightage by Objectives
|
Objective
|
TOTAL
|
% of the total marks
|
Knowledge
|
28
|
28%
|
Understanding
|
40
|
40%
|
Application
|
32
|
32%
|
100
|
100%
Weightage by type of questions
|
Types of questions
|
No. Of questions
|
Marks per Question
|
Total marks
|
OBJECTIVE TYPE QUESTIONS 1 Marks (MCQs) 1*2=2 Marks (with two sub points) (fill in the blanks, match the column, paragraph or casebased questions, one word questions, true/false, etc.)
|
20
|
1
|
20
|
Very Short Answer (VSA)
|
7
|
2
|
14
|
Short Answer (SA)
|
6
|
4
|
24
|
Long Answer Type (LA)
|
2
|
6
|
12
|
Total
|
50
|
100
Weightage by Contents
|
Modules
|
Marks
|
Statistical tools
|
20
|
Introduction to Economics
|
07
|
Consumer`s Behaviour
|
14
|
Producer`s Behaviour
|
15
|
Market and Price Determination
|
07
|
National Income Accounting
|
15
|
Theory of Income and Employment
|
10
|
Money, Banking and Government Budget
|
12
|
Total
|
100
Difficulty Level of the Question Paper
|
Estimated Level
|
Marks
|
Percentage of marks
|
Difficulty
|
20
|
20%
|
Average
|
30
|
50%
|
Easy
|
30
|
30%
|
Total
|
100
|
100%
