NIOS Class 12th Economics Syllabus for 2025-26 - Download Syllabus and Sample Question Paper FREE!

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has published the updated Class 12 syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year. Students intending to take the October examination can access and download both the syllabus and sample papers to begin their preparation.

BySimran Akhouri
Aug 18, 2025, 14:39 IST
NIOS 12th Syllabus for Class 2025-26
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the updated Class 12 syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year. Students intending to appear for the October 2025 examinations should download this new syllabus promptly.

In addition to the syllabus, NIOS provides crucial supplementary resources to aid student success. To enhance exam preparation, NIOS has made available detailed sample papers and comprehensive question paper designs. These resources are indispensable tools for excelling in the examinations.

Students are strongly encouraged to integrate both the official syllabus and the provided sample papers into their study routine. This combined approach facilitates a multifaceted learning experience. By thoroughly engaging with the syllabus, students can systematically comprehend the entire curriculum, ensuring no topic is overlooked. Simultaneously, utilizing the sample papers helps students identify frequently assessed topics, understand the typical weightage of different sections, and grasp the nuances of the examination pattern. Furthermore, exposure to various question types through the sample papers familiarizes students with the demands of the actual examination, enabling them to strategize their time management and answer presentation effectively.

NIOS Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2025

The NIOS Class 12 Economics syllabus for 2025–2026 comprises 29 lessons, divided into two main parts. The syllabus is structured with 40% (14 lessons) allocated to the Tutor Marked Assignment (TMA) and 60% (20 lessons) to the Public Examination. Further details regarding the syllabus modules can be found below the table.

MODULE

(11 lessons)

(18 lessons)

1. Indian Economic Development

Lesson 1.Overview of Indian Economy 

Lesson2. Economic Planning in India

  

2. Current Challenges before the Indian Economy

Lesson 3.Economic Growth and Economic Development 

Lesson4. The Problem of Unemployment, Poverty and Inequality

  

3. Introduction to Statistics

Lesson5. Meaning, Scope, and its Need in Economics Lesson 6. Collection and Classification of Data Lesson 7. Presentation of Data

L-16 Financial Statements: An Introduction 

L-17 Financial Statements -I L-18 Financial Statements -II 

L-19 NPO: An Introduction L-20 Financial Statements (NPOs) 

L-21 Accounts from Incomplete Records

4. Statistical Tools

  

Lesson 8. Measures of Central Tendency 

Lesson 9. Measures of Dispersion 

Lesson 10. Correlation Analysis 

Lesson 11. Index Numbers

5. Introduction to Economics

Lesson12. Introduction to the Study of Economics

Lesson13 Central Problems of anEconomy

6. Consumer’s Behaviour

Lesson14. Consumer’s Equilibrium

Lesson 15. Demand Lesson 16. Price Elasticity of Demand

7. Producer’s Behaviour

Lesson17. Production Function

Lesson18. Cost of Production 

Lesson19. Supply

Lesson20. Price Elasticity of Supply

8. Market and Price Determination

Lesson23. Revenue and Profit Maximization of a Competitive Firm

Lesson21. Forms of Market

Lesson22. Price Determination Under Perfect Competition

9. National Income Accounting

  

Lesson26. Consumption, Saving and Investment Lesson27. Theory of Income Determination 

11. Money, Banking and Government Budget

  

Lesson28. Money and Banking 

Lesson29. Government and the Budget

NIOS Class 12th Economics Sample Paper 2025-26

NIOS Class 12th Economics Syllabus 2025-26- Download Here

NIOS Class 12 Economics Question Paper Design

Weightage by Objectives

Objective

TOTAL

% of the total marks 

Knowledge

28

28%

Understanding

40

40%

Application

32

32%
 

100

100%

Weightage by type of questions

Types of questions

No. Of questions

Marks per Question 

Total marks

OBJECTIVE TYPE QUESTIONS 1 Marks (MCQs) 1*2=2 Marks (with two sub points) (fill in the blanks, match the column, paragraph or casebased questions, one word questions, true/false, etc.)

20

1

20

Very Short Answer (VSA) 

7

2

14

Short Answer (SA)

6

4

24

Long Answer Type (LA)

2

6

12

Total

50

  

100

Weightage by Contents 

Modules

Marks

Statistical tools

20

Introduction to Economics

07

Consumer`s Behaviour

14

Producer`s Behaviour

15

Market and Price Determination

07

National Income Accounting

15

Theory of Income and Employment

10

Money, Banking and Government Budget

12

Total

100

Difficulty Level of the Question Paper

Estimated Level

Marks

Percentage of marks

Difficulty

20

20%

Average

30

50%

Easy

30

30%

Total

100

100%

