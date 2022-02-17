CBSE Class 12 Chemistry (Term 2): Set Of 3 Marks Questions- Important! CBSE Board Exams 2022

Check the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Important 3 marks questions below. These are important for the students who are to appear in CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam for Term 2.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 exams would be conducted from April 26, 2022. The CBSE Sample papers have also been released on cbseacademic.nic.in. Also, the candidates are now waiting for the CBSE Date Sheet to be declared.

Students must understand the necessity of the three marks questions as they are to appear for Board exams now in the month of April-May 2022.

The three marks questions offer students quick answers with a good score. Scoring a maximum of correct three marks questions would give the students an edge over others in the exams. Moreover, chemistry subjects would have maximum theory based questions and small numerals in three marks category.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry (Term 2): 3 Marks Questions

A solution of copper sulphate is electrolysed between platinum electrodes using a current Of 5.0 A for 20 min. What mass of copper will be deposited at the cathode. [ Atomic mass of Cu=63.5 u ] State and explain Faraday’s first law of electrolysis. Differentiate between metallic conductor and electrolytic conductor. Discuss the effect of temperature on their conductivity. What is the order of a reaction when ethyl Acetate is hydrolysed in the acidic medium? Write the order of a chemical reaction, which proceeds at a uniform rate. Differentiate between the order and molecularity of a reaction. What are detergents? Give their scheme of classification. Why are detergents preferred over soaps? Define adsorption and write two important differences between physical adsorption and chemisorption. Write down the IUPAC nomenclature of the given complex along with its hybridisation and structure. Draw a figure to show the splitting of d orbitals in an octahedral crystal field. Account for the following:

Propanol has a higher boiling point than Butane. Ortho-nitrophenol is more acidic than ortho-methoxy phenol. Preparation of ethers by acid dehydration of secondary or tertiary alcohols is not a suitable method.

12. Account for the following:

The boiling points of alcohols decrease with an increase in the branching of the alkyl chain. Phenol does not give protonation reaction readily. Phenylmethyl ether reacts with HI to give Phenol and Methyl iodide and not Iodobenzene and methyl alcohol.

