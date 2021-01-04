CBSE 2021 Board Exam Dates for 10th & 12th Officially Announced

CBSE 2021 Board Exam Date - 10th & 12th: CBSE 2021 board exam dates have been officially announced by the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. Date Sheet of CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021 is yet to be released by the board. As per the official announcement, CBSE Board Exams will be conducted from 4th May 2021 to 10th June 2021 & CBSE Result 2021 for 10th & 12th will be declared on 15 July 2021. CBSE Practical Exams 2021 will start from 1st March onwards in CBSE Schools. CBSE has also released an official notification on its official website with all the details. With the official announcement of CBSE Board Exam 2021 dates, now students can align their preparation strategy with the CBSE exam schedule.

⇨ CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 Important Dates: First Paper - 4th May, Last Paper - June 10

⇨ CBSE Class 10 Practical Exams 2021: From 1st March 2021

⇨ CBSE Result 2021 - Class 10 (Announcement Date): July 15

⇨ CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Important Dates: First Paper - 4th May, Last Paper - June 10

⇨ CBSE Class 12 Practical Exams 2021: From 1st March 2021

⇨ CBSE Result 2021 - Class 12 (Announcement Date): July 15

