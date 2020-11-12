CBSE Deleted Syllabus 2020-21 for 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th: CBSE 2021 Exams Updates

Nov 12, 2020 18:22 IST
CBSE Deleted Syllabus 2020-21
CBSE Deleted Syllabus 2020-21

CBSE 2021: Deleted CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 for 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th is available here. CBSE has revised & reduced CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 by 30% for CBSE board exams 2020-21 & CBSE School exams 2020-21. CBSE Academic Session 2020-21 has been hampered due to COVID-19 in the first quarter of the year 2020.  It is the reason why the board has deleted some topics from the chapters of each subject of classes 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th. Students are advised to check the details about the deleted portion of CBSE Syllabus.  Students of CBSE 10th & 12th are advised to thoroughly check all the deleted topics while preparing for the upcoming CBSE board exams 2020-21.

Deleted CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2020-21 (Reduced By 30%): 

One can access subject-wise details of deleted topics from CBSE Class 9th Syllabus from the following links. 

CBSE Class 9th Mathematics

Deleted Portion of Syllabus

CBSE Class 9th Science

Deleted Portion of Syllabus

CBSE Class 9th Social Science

Deleted Portion of Syllabus

CBSE Class 9th English (Language and Literature)

Deleted Portion of Syllabus

CBSE Class 9th Hindi Course A

Deleted Portion of Syllabus

CBSE Class 9 Hindi Course B

Deleted Portion of Syllabus

CBSE Class 9th Computer Application

Deleted Portion of Syllabus

CBSE Class 9th Home Science

Deleted Portion of Syllabus

Deleted CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2020-21 (Reduced By 30%): 

Students can access subject-wise details of deleted topics from CBSE Class 10th Syllabus from the following links. 

CBSE Class 10th Deleted Syllabus 2020-21

CBSE Class 10th Mathematics

Deleted Portion of Syllabus

CBSE Class 10th Science

Deleted Portion of Syllabus

CBSE Class 10th Social Science

Deleted Portion of Syllabus

CBSE Class 10th English (Language and Literature)

Deleted Portion of Syllabus

CBSE Class 10th Hindi Course A

Deleted Portion of Syllabus

CBSE Class 10th Hindi Course B

Deleted Portion of Syllabus

CBSE Class 10th Computer Application

Deleted Portion of Syllabus

CBSE Class 10th Home Science

Deleted Portion of Syllabus

Deleted CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2020-21 (Reduced By 30%): 

CBSE School students can access subject-wise details of deleted topics from CBSE Class 11th Syllabus from the following links. 

Deleted CBSE Class 11th Maths Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted CBSE Class 11th English (Core) Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted CBSE Class 11th English (Elective) Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted CBSE Class 11th Physics Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted CBSE Class 11th Chemistry Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted CBSE Class 11th Biology Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted CBSE Class 11th Business Studies Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted CBSE Class 11th Accountancy Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted CBSE Class 11th Economics Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted CBSE Class 11th Physical Education Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted CBSE Class 11th Computer Science Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted CBSE Class 11th Informatics Practices Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted CBSE Class 11th History Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted CBSE Class 11th Geography Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted CBSE Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted CBSE Class 11th Sociology Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted CBSE Class 11th Psychology Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted CBSE Class 11th Biotechnology Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted CBSE Class 11th Home Science Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted CBSE Class 11th Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21

Reduced CBSE Class 11th Carnatic Vocal Syllabus 2020-21

Reduced CBSE Class 11th Carnatic Melodic Syllabus 2020-21

Reduced CBSE Class 11th Carnatic Percussion Syllabus 2020-21

Reduced CBSE Class 11th Dance Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted CBSE Class 12  Syllabus 2020-21 (Reduced By 30%): 

CBSE Class 12 students can access subject-wise details of deleted topics from CBSE Class 12th Syllabus from the following links. 

Deleted CBSE Class 12th Maths Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted CBSE Class 12th English (Core) Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted CBSE Class 12th English (Elective) Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted CBSE Class 12th Physics Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted CBSE Class 12th Biology Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted CBSE Class 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted CBSE Class 12th Accountancy Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted CBSE Class 12th Economics Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted CBSE Class 12th Physical Education Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted CBSE Class 12th Computer Science Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted CBSE Class 12th Informatics Practices Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted CBSE Class 12th History Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted CBSE Class 12th Geography Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted CBSE Class 12th Political Science Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted CBSE Class 12th Sociology Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted CBSE Class 12th Psychology Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted CBSE Class 12th Biotechnology Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted CBSE Class 12th Home Science Syllabus 2020-21

Deleted CBSE Class 12th Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21

Reduced CBSE Class 12th Carnatic Vocal Syllabus 2020-21

Reduced CBSE Class 12th Carnatic Melodic Syllabus 2020-21

Reduced CBSE Class 12th Carnatic Percussion Syllabus 2020-21

Reduced CBSE Class 12th Dance Syllabus 2020-21

