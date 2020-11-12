CBSE Deleted Syllabus 2020-21 for 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th: CBSE 2021 Exams Updates

CBSE 2021: Deleted CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 for 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th is available here. CBSE has revised & reduced CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 by 30% for CBSE board exams 2020-21 & CBSE School exams 2020-21. CBSE Academic Session 2020-21 has been hampered due to COVID-19 in the first quarter of the year 2020. It is the reason why the board has deleted some topics from the chapters of each subject of classes 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th. Students are advised to check the details about the deleted portion of CBSE Syllabus. Students of CBSE 10th & 12th are advised to thoroughly check all the deleted topics while preparing for the upcoming CBSE board exams 2020-21.

Also check:

⇒ CBSE 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2021: Science, Commerce, Arts

⇒CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2021: CBSE Class 10th Time Table 2021

⇒ New CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised & Reduced By 30%) - PDF: 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th!

Deleted CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2020-21 (Reduced By 30%):

One can access subject-wise details of deleted topics from CBSE Class 9th Syllabus from the following links.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 - Sample Question Papers and Marking Scheme of All Subjects Released - Download Now!

Deleted CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2020-21 (Reduced By 30%):

Students can access subject-wise details of deleted topics from CBSE Class 10th Syllabus from the following links.

Deleted CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2020-21 (Reduced By 30%):

CBSE School students can access subject-wise details of deleted topics from CBSE Class 11th Syllabus from the following links.

Also Check:

⇒CBSE Date Sheet 2021 for 10th & 12th Board Exams

⇒ CBSE Sample Paper 2021: 10th & 12th with Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme 2021 for All Subjects - Download PDFs

Deleted CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2020-21 (Reduced By 30%):

CBSE Class 12 students can access subject-wise details of deleted topics from CBSE Class 12th Syllabus from the following links.

Other important articles:

CBSE Class 10 Complete Study Material for 2020-2021: Best Guide for Exam Preparation with Important Updates

CBSE Class 12th Physics Notes: All Chapters & Important Resources



CBSE Class 12th Chemistry Notes (Based on NCERT Textbook): All Chapters



