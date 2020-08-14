CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From 11th Economics Syllabus 2020-21

Check deleted portion of CBSE 11th Economics Syllabus 2020-21. The board has reduced CBSE 11th Economics Syllabus 2020-21 by 30%. In this article, we have provided the details of the topics which have been deleted by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Links to access other important articles and the latest CBSE Syllabus are also available here.

Deleted Topics from CBSE 11th Economics Syllabus 2020-21:

Part A: Statistics for Economics

Unit Topics Deleted Unit 3: Statistical Tools and Interpretation Measures of Dispersion - (range, quartile deviation, mean deviation and); (co-efficient of range, co-efficient of quartile-deviation, co- efficient of mean deviation, Correlation –Spearman's rank correlation. Index Numbers - index of industrial production

Part B: Introductory Microeconomics

Unit Topics Deleted Unit 4: Introduction concepts of production possibility frontier and Unit 6: Producer Behaviour and Supply Producer's equilibrium-meaning and its conditions in terms of marginal revenue-marginal cost. Unit 7: Forms of Market and Price Determination under Perfect Competition with simple applications Other Market Forms - monopoly, monopolistic competition - their meaning and features

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE has reduced the 30% syllabus to reduce the burden on students as regular studies and schooling have been affected. Most of the CBSE Schools are conducting online classes. Students are accessing classes through smartphones, computers and laptops. Students of CBSE Class 11 are advised to observe the changes in the latest CBSE 11th Economics Syllabus 2020-21 and plan their studies accordingly. Students of CBSE Class 11 can also take help of other important resources such as CBSE Sample Papers, NCERT textbook etc for preparation of CBSE Class 11 Economics Exam 2020-21. Some of these resources are also available at Jagranjosh.com. Students can easily access them Links to access some important articles are given below which might be helpful for the students of CBSE Class 11.

