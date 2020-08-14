Study at Home
CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From 11th Economics Syllabus 2020-21

Learn about the deleted topics of CBSE Class 11th Economics Syllabus 2020-21. In this article, you will also find links to access revised CBSE 11th Economics Syllabus 2020-21. 

Aug 14, 2020 11:15 IST
Check deleted portion of CBSE 11th Economics Syllabus 2020-21. The board has reduced CBSE 11th Economics Syllabus 2020-21 by 30%. In this article, we have provided the details of the topics which have been deleted by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Links to access other important articles and the latest CBSE Syllabus are also available here. 

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2020-21 (Reduced): All Subjects

Deleted Topics from CBSE 11th Economics Syllabus 2020-21: 

Part A: Statistics for Economics 

Unit

Topics Deleted

Unit 3: Statistical Tools and Interpretation

Measures of Dispersion - (range, quartile deviation, mean deviation and); (co-efficient of range, co-efficient of quartile-deviation, co- efficient of mean deviation,

 

Correlation –Spearman's rank correlation.

 

Index Numbers - index of industrial production

 Part B: Introductory Microeconomics 

Unit

Topics Deleted

Unit 4: Introduction

concepts of production possibility frontier and

Unit 6: Producer Behaviour and Supply

Producer's  equilibrium-meaning and  its  conditions  in  terms  of marginal revenue-marginal cost.

Unit 7: Forms of Market and Price Determination

under Perfect Competition

with simple applications

Other Market Forms - monopoly, monopolistic competition - their meaning and features

 Due to COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE has reduced the 30% syllabus to reduce the burden on students as regular studies and schooling have been affected. Most of the CBSE Schools are conducting online classes. Students are accessing classes through smartphones, computers and laptops. Students of CBSE Class 11 are advised to observe the changes in the latest CBSE 11th Economics Syllabus 2020-21 and plan their studies accordingly. Students of CBSE Class 11 can also take help of other important resources such as CBSE Sample Papers, NCERT textbook etc for preparation of CBSE Class 11 Economics Exam 2020-21. Some of these resources are also available at Jagranjosh.com. Students can easily access them Links to access some important articles are given below which might be helpful for the students of CBSE Class 11.

CBSE Class 11 Study Material

 

