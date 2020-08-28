Deleted Portion of CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2020-21: Applicable for CBSE Academic Session 2020-21

CBSE: Check deleted CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2020-21. Amid COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2020-21 has been reduced by 30% for various subjects of Science, Commerce & Arts stream. Students preparing for upcoming CBSE Class 11 exams 2020-21 are advised to thoroughly study the cut in CBSE Class 11th Syllabus 2020-21. With this article, you can check subject-wise details of deleted CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2020-21.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also released the reduced syllabus for Class 11th and students must study this syllabus along with the deleted CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 (which contains the details of topics & sub-topics deleted this year). You can check the reduced CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2020-21 from here.

Deleted Syllabus of CBSE Class 11: 2020-21

With the links given above, you can obtain subject-wise details of deleted CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2020-21. This CBSE Class 11 Syllabus is applicable for CBSE Academic 2020-21 Session. As we all know that CBSE Class 11 Syllabus is one of the most important resources for students preparing for the exams. With the start of the new academic session, the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) has published the syllabus. But due to COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing academic session has been hindered & this is the reason why the board has cut the new CBSE Class 11 Syllabus by 30%.

JagranJosh.Com has also provided important resources such as the latest Sample Papers, CBSE Syllabus, Previous Years Papers, Marking Scheme, NCERT Solutions, Toppers Answer Booklets, Videos etc for the preparation of upcoming CBSE School exams & CBSE board exams. CBSE Schools’ students preparing for other competitive exams like JEE Main, NEET, WBJEE can take help of these resources. Important questions, tips by subject experts and videos are helpful for the preparation. Here we have also given links to access some important resources which might be helpful for students.

CBSE Class 11 Book List 2020-21: Important Reference Books besides NCERT Textbooks





Most Important Name Reactions asked in JEE Main exam