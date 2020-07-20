CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From 11th Chemistry Syllabus 2020-21

Check deleted portion of CBSE 11th Chemistry Syllabus 2020-21. The board has reduced CBSE 11th Chemistry Syllabus 2020-21 by 30%. In this article, we have provided the details of the topics which have been deleted by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Links to access other important articles and the latest CBSE Syllabus are also available here.

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2020-21 (Reduced): All Subjects

Deleted Topics from CBSE 11th Chemistry Syllabus 2020-21 (Chapter-wise):

1. Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry

Nature of matter, laws of chemical combination, Dalton's atomic theory: concept of elements, atoms and molecules

2. Structure of Atom

Discovery of Electron, Proton and Neutron, atomic number, isotopes and isobars. Thomson's model and its limitations. Rutherford's model and its limitations

3. Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties

Significance of classification, brief history of the development of periodic table

4. Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

--

5. States of Matter: Gases and Liquids

liquefaction of gases, critical temperature, kinetic energy and molecular speeds (elementary idea), Liquid State- vapour pressure, viscosity and surface tension (qualitative idea only, no mathematical derivations)

6. Chemical Thermodynamics

Heat capacity and specific heat capacity, Criteria for equilibrium

7. Equilibrium

Hydrolysis of salts (elementary idea), Henderson Equation

8. Redox Reactions

Applications of redox reactions

9. Hydrogen

Preparation, properties and uses of hydrogen, hydrogen peroxide - preparation, reactionsand structure and use;

10. s -Block Elements

Preparation and Properties of Some Important Compounds: Sodium Carbonate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide and Sodium Hydrogen carbonate, Biological importance of Sodium and Potassium. Calcium Oxide and Calcium Carbonate and their industrial uses, biological importance of Magnesium and Calcium.

11. Some p-Block Elements

Some important compounds: Borax, Boric acid, Boron Hydrides, Aluminium: Reactions with acids and alkalies, uses.

Carbon: uses of some important compounds: oxides. Important compounds of Silicon and a few uses: Silicon Tetrachloride, Silicones, Silicates and Zeolites, their uses.

12. Organic Chemistry: Some basic Principles and Techniques

Methods of purification, qualitative and quantitative analysis

13. Hydrocarbons

Free radical mechanism of halogenation, combustion and pyrolysis.

14. Environmental Chemistry

Entire chapter

Practical

The following portion to be deleted

C. Experiments based onpH

a) Any one of the following experiments:

● Determination of pH of some solutions obtained from fruit juices, solution of known and varied concentrations of acids, bases and salts using pH paper or universal indicator.

● Comparing the pH of solutions of strong and weak acids of same concentration.

● Study the pH change in the titration of a strong base using universal indicator.

b) Study the pH change by common-ion in case of weak acids and weak bases.

D. Chemical Equilibrium

One of the following experiments:

a) Study the shift in equilibrium between ferric ions and thiocyanate ions by increasing/decreasing the concentration of either of the ions.

b) Study the shift in equilibrium between [Co(H2O)6]2+ and chloride ions by changing the concentration of either of the ions.