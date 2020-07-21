CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From 11th Business Studies Syllabus 2020-21

Check deleted portion of CBSE 11th Business Studies Syllabus 2020-21. The board has reduced CBSE Class 11th Business Studies Syllabus 2020-21 by 30%. In this article, we have provided the details of the topics which have been deleted by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Links to access other important articles and the latest CBSE Syllabus are also available here.
CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2020-21 (Reduced): All Subjects
Deleted Topics from CBSE Class 11th Business Studies Syllabus 2020-21:
Part A: Foundation of Business
Unit 2: Forms of Business organizations
Choice of form of business organization
Unit 3: Public, Private and Global Enterprises
Global Enterprises – Feature. Joint ventures, Public private partnership – concept
Unit 4: Business Services
Postal Service - Mail, Registered Post, Parcel, Speed Post, Courier - meaning
Unit 5: Emerging Modes of Business
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO): Concept, need and scope
Unit 6: Social Responsibility of Business and Business Ethics
Business Ethics - Concept and Elements
Part B: Finance and Trade
Unit 7: Sources of Business Finance
Borrowed funds: Inter Corporate Deposits (ICD) – Concept
Unit 9: Internal Trade
Types of retail-trade-Itinerant and small scale fixed shops retailers
GST (Goods and Services Tax): Concept
Unit 10: International Trade
Export trade – Meaning and procedure
Import Trade - Meaning and procedure
Documents involved in International Trade: indent, letter of credit, shipping order, shipping bills, mate’s receipt (DA/DP)
World Trade Organization (WTO) meaning and objectives
Students having CBSE Class 11 can also take help of other important resources available at JagranJosh.com. Here we have provided some links to access important resources.
How to Solve Difficult Numerical Problems
CBSE Class 11 Book List 2020-21: Important Reference Books besides NCERT Textbooks