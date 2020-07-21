CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From 11th Business Studies Syllabus 2020-21

Check deleted portion of CBSE 11th Business Studies Syllabus 2020-21. The board has reduced CBSE Class 11th Business Studies Syllabus 2020-21 by 30%. In this article, we have provided the details of the topics which have been deleted by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Links to access other important articles and the latest CBSE Syllabus are also available here.

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2020-21 (Reduced): All Subjects

Deleted Topics from CBSE Class 11th Business Studies Syllabus 2020-21:

Part A: Foundation of Business

Unit 2: Forms of Business organizations

Choice of form of business organization

Unit 3: Public, Private and Global Enterprises

Global Enterprises – Feature. Joint ventures, Public private partnership – concept

Unit 4: Business Services

Postal Service - Mail, Registered Post, Parcel, Speed Post, Courier - meaning

Unit 5: Emerging Modes of Business

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO): Concept, need and scope

Unit 6: Social Responsibility of Business and Business Ethics

Business Ethics - Concept and Elements

Part B: Finance and Trade

Unit 7: Sources of Business Finance

Borrowed funds: Inter Corporate Deposits (ICD) – Concept

Unit 9: Internal Trade

Types of retail-trade-Itinerant and small scale fixed shops retailers

GST (Goods and Services Tax): Concept

Unit 10: International Trade

Export trade – Meaning and procedure

Import Trade - Meaning and procedure

Documents involved in International Trade: indent, letter of credit, shipping order, shipping bills, mate’s receipt (DA/DP)

World Trade Organization (WTO) meaning and objectives

Students having CBSE Class 11 can also take help of other important resources available at JagranJosh.com. Here we have provided some links to access important resources.

How to Solve Difficult Numerical Problems

CBSE Class 11 Book List 2020-21: Important Reference Books besides NCERT Textbooks





