CBSE Class 11 Book List 2020-21: Important Reference Books besides NCERT Textbooks

Check important reference book for CBSE Class 11 Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) & Maths.  Some of these books are also considered as best reference books for CBSE Class 11 exam preparation.

Jul 4, 2020 08:39 IST
CBSE Class 11 Book List 2020-21
Check important books for CBSE Class 11 Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics subjects besides NCERT. Many people often ask questions related to the best reference books for CBSE Class 11 School Exam Preparation. In this article, we have provided the best reference books for CBSE Class 11 Physics, Chemistry, Maths & Biology subjects.

Best Reference Books for CBSE Class 11 Physics besides NCERT Textbooks

Physics is considered as one of the most difficult subjects of CBSE Class 11. It is because one needs to have a good understanding of various concepts of Mathematics. Although this is very basic Mathematics which you can easily learn from the first chapter of Pradeep's Fundamental Physics Vol 1. Here is the complete list of important books for CBSE Class 11 Physics. These books are also useful  for competitive exams like JEE Main & NEET.

NCERT Exemplar for Class 11 Physics: Download PDF

Pardeep's Fundamental Physics for Class 11 - (2019-2020)

NCERT Exemplar Solutions for CBSE Class 11 Physics

NCERT Solutions for CBSE Class 11 Physics: Download PDF

Best Books for NEET & AIIMS Preparation: Recommended by Toppers and Teachers

Best Books for JEE Main & JEE Advanced Preparation: Recommended by Toppers & Professors

Best Reference Books for CBSE Class 11 Chemistry besides NCERT Textbooks

The syllabus of Class 11 Chemistry subject is huge and the following books are helpful for the preparation of CBSE Class 11 Chemistry exams. These books are also important for competitive exams like JEE Main & NEET

NCERT Exemplar Class 11 Chemistry – All Chapters

Pradeep’s New Course Chemistry: Class 11 (Volume 1 & 2)

NCERT Exemplar Solutions for Class 11 Chemistry – All Chapters

NCERT Solutions for Class 11th Chemistry: All Chapters

Best Reference Books for CBSE Class 11 Biology besides NCERT Textbooks

Here is the list of Best reference books for CBSE Class 11 Biology subjects besides NCERT textbook. These books are also helpful for competitive exam preparation like NEET & AIIMS.

NCERT Exemplar: CBSE Class 11 Biology - All Chapters

Modern ABC of Biology Class-11 Part I & Part II

NCERT Exemplar Solutions for Class 11 Biology – All Chapters

NCERT Solutions for Class 11 Biology: All Chapters

Best Reference Books for CBSE Class 11 Maths besides NCERT Textbooks

Mathematics is another important subject of CBSE Class 11 and these books are considered as best books for the preparation of this subject.

NCERT Exemplar for Class 11 Mathematics – All Chapters

Mathematics for Class 11 by R D Sharma (2019 - 2020 Session)

NCERT Exemplar Solutions for Class 11 Maths – All Chapters

NCERT Solutions for CBSE Class 11 Mathematics: All Chapters

 

