Best Books for NEET & AIIMS Preparation: Recommended by Toppers and Teachers

Best Books for NEET Preparation: Check the best books to crack medical entrance exams (NEET/AIIMS). These books are recommended by NEET (or AIIMS) toppers. Teachers of reputed coaching centres also recommending these books for NEET 2020 preparation.
Also check: Latest NEET 2020 Syllabus & Exam Pattern
Also check: NEET 2020: Check Application Details, Exam Dates & More
Best Books for NEET & AIIMS Preparation: Physics
Physics is considered as one of the most important and difficult subjects. Many students preparing for NEET & AIIMS often feel difficulty in this subject. This is because one needs to have a clear understanding of the various concepts of Mathematics while solving numerical problems and questions based on graphs. Here some of the best books recommended by toppers of NEET and AIIMS.
NCERT Exemplar Problems & Solutions for Class 12 Physics: Download PDF
NCERT Textbook for Class 12 Physics: Download Solutions
NCERT Exemplar Problems for Class 11 Physics: Download PDF
NCERT Textbook for Class 11 Physics: Download PDF
Concepts of Physics by H C Verma (Part 1 & 2): Check Now!
Objective NCERT at your FINGERTIPS for NEET-AIIMS - Physics
Best Books for NEET & AIIMS Preparation: Chemistry
The syllabus of Chemistry subject is vast and basically has three major branches i.e. Physical Chemistry, Organic Chemistry & Inorganic Chemistry. NCERT Textbooks are considered as one of the most important books for the preparation of this subject. One should first study NCERT Textbooks and then practice with NCERT At Your Fingertips. If students still get time then they can follow other reference books recommended by NEET Toppers or AIIMS Toppers.
Common
NCERT Textbooks for Class 12 Chemistry: Download Solutions
NCERT Exemplar Problems for Class 12 Chemistry: Download Solutions
NCERT Textbooks for Class 11 Chemistry: Download Solutions
NCERT Exemplar Problems for Class 11 Chemistry: Download Solutions
Objective NCERT at Your Fingertips for NEET - Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Advanced Problems in Organic Chemistry for JEE by M S Chauhan
Inorganic Chemistry:
Problems in Inorganic Chemistry for JEE Main & Advanced by V. K. JAISWAL
Physical Chemistry
Problems in Physical Chemistry - Narendra Awasthi
Best Books for NEET & AIIMS Preparation: Biology
NCERT textbook for Class 11th & 12th is the most recommended book for the preparation of NEET and AIIMS. Here are some more reference books besides NCERT textbooks which are considered as best reference books for Biology section of NEET & AIIMS preparation.
NCERT Exemplar Problems for Class 12 Biology: Download Solutions
NCERT for Class 12 Biology: Download Solutions
NCERT Exemplar: CBSE Class 11 Biology - All Chapters: Download PDF
NCERT Solutions for Class 11 Biology: Download PDF
|Trueman's NEET Guide Biology
Best Books for AIIMS Preparation: General Knowledge, Aptitude & Logical Thinking
One does not need any preparation for this section. Reading of newspaper on a daily basis is enough. But if someone wants to buy a book then the given below book is quite good.
General Knowledge, Aptitude & Logical Thinking by MTG Publication
Best Books for NEET & AIIMS: Previous Years’ Papers
Previous years’ papers are the most important resource for the preparation of NEET& AIIMS. Generally, the same questions are not repeated in these entrance exams, but, there are some important concepts from which questions have been frequently asked, year after year.
31 Years NEET-AIPMT Chapterwise Solutions: Physics,Chemistry,Biology
Students preparing for NEET & AIIMS should first study NCERT (Textbooks & Exemplar), followed by Previous Years Papers & NCERT At Your Fingertips (NEET) Physics, Chemistry, Biology. If they still get time then they should refer to other reference books given above.