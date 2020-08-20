CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From 11th Biotechnology Syllabus 2020-21

CBSE: Check deleted portion of CBSE 11th Biotechnology Syllabus 2020-21. The board has reduced CBSE 11th Biotechnology Syllabus 2020-21 by 30%. In this article, we have provided the details of the topics which have been deleted by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Links to access other important articles and the latest CBSE Syllabus are also available here.

Deleted Topics from CBSE 11th Biotechnology Syllabus 2020-21:

DELETED PORTIONS CLASS XI • Under Unit I: Biotechnology: An Overview o Chapter 1 Biotechnology: An Overview: Public Perception of Biotechnology, Biotechnology in India and Global Trends • Under Unit II: Molecules of Life • Chapter 1 Biomolecules- Building Blocks: Sphingosine, Biochemical Transformations • Under Unit III:Genetics and Molecular Biology • Chapter 1: Concepts of Genetics Gene Interaction, Sex-Linked Inheritance, Extra nuclear Inheritance, Quantitative Inheritance, Genes at the Population Level • Chapter 2: Genes and Genomes: Structure and Function Regulation of Gene Expression, DNA Repair, Genome Organization • Under Unit IV: Cells and Organisms o Chapter 1: The Basic Unit of Life Tissues and Organs, Stem Cells, Biodiversity • Chapter 2: Cell Growth and Development Gaseous Exchange, Internal Transport, Maintaining the Internal Environment, In vitroFertilization, Animal and Plant, Development, Programmed Cell Death, Defense Mechanisms in Plants • Practicals 1. Recording practical results and safety rules in the laboratory 2. Determination of bacterial growth curve 3. Isolation of milk protein (Casein) 4. Study of various stages of mitosis and calculation of mitotic index 5. Preparation of karyotype

Students are advised to check all the changes in the latest CBSE 11th Biotechnology Syllabus 2020-21 and plan their studies accordingly.

