CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From 11th English Syllabus 2020-21

CBSE: Check deleted portion of CBSE 11th English Syllabus 2020-21. The board has reduced CBSE 11th English Syllabus (Core/Elective) 2020-21 by 30%. In this article, we have provided the details of the topics which have been deleted by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Links to access other important articles and the latest CBSE Syllabus are also available here. Students of Class 11 should learn the latest CBSE Class 11 English Syllabus 2020-21 and modification done by CBSE. This syllabus is very important for the preparation of CBSE Class 11 English exam 2020-21.

Deleted Topics from CBSE 11th English (Core) Syllabus 2020-21:

Deleted Topics – Class - XI – English Core

Writing

Classified Advertisements,

Letters to the editor (giving suggestions/opinions on an issue) Provide realistic context in the form of newspaper report/article to which the students may respond.

Application for a job with a bio-data or résumé

Article & Report Writing

Narrative Grammar

Modals

Clauses

Change of Voice

Error Correction, editing task/cloze passages Literature Hornbill

Father To Son

The Adventure Snapshots

The Ghat of the Only World

The Tale of Melon City

Deleted Topics from CBSE 11th English (Elective) Syllabus 2020-21:

1 Writing Report Writing 2 Literature Glory of Twilight 3 Literature The Luncheon 4 Literature For Elkana 5 Literature Refugee Blues 6 Literature Feeling of The Banyan Tree 7 Literature Ajamil and The Tigers

