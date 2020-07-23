CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From 11th English Syllabus 2020-21

CBSE: Check deleted portion of CBSE 11th English Syllabus 2020-21. The board has reduced CBSE 11th English Syllabus (Core/Elective) 2020-21 by 30%. In this article, we have provided the details of the topics which have been deleted by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Links to access other important articles and the latest CBSE Syllabus are also available here. Students of Class 11 should learn the latest CBSE Class 11 English Syllabus 2020-21 and modification done by CBSE. This syllabus is very important for the preparation of CBSE Class 11 English exam 2020-21.
CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2020-21 (Reduced): All Subjects
Deleted Topics from CBSE 11th English (Core) Syllabus 2020-21:
Deleted Topics – Class - XI – English Core
Writing
- Classified Advertisements,
- Letters to the editor (giving suggestions/opinions on an issue) Provide realistic context in the form of newspaper report/article to which the students may respond.
- Application for a job with a bio-data or résumé
- Article & Report Writing
- Narrative Grammar
- Modals
- Clauses
- Change of Voice
- Error Correction, editing task/cloze passages Literature Hornbill
- Father To Son
- The Adventure Snapshots
- The Ghat of the Only World
- The Tale of Melon City
Deleted Topics from CBSE 11th English (Elective) Syllabus 2020-21:
|
1
|
Writing
|
Report Writing
|
2
|
Literature
|
Glory of Twilight
|
3
|
Literature
|
The Luncheon
|
4
|
Literature
|
For Elkana
|
5
|
Literature
|
Refugee Blues
|
6
|
Literature
|
Feeling of The Banyan Tree
|
7
|
Literature
|
Ajamil and The Tigers
Students of CBSE Class 11 can also take help of other important resources for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Class 11 exam 2020-21.
