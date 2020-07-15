CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From 11th Mathematics Syllabus 2020-21

Check deleted portion of CBSE 11th Mathematics Syllabus 2020-21. The board has reduced CBSE 11th Mathematics Syllabus 2020-21 by 30%. In this article, we have provided the details of the topics which have been deleted by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Links to access other important articles and the latest CBSE Syllabus are also available here.

CBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2020-21: Download PDF

Deleted Topics from CBSE 11th Mathematics Syllabus 2020-21:

Unit- I: Sets and Functions

1.Sets

- Difference of sets.

- Complement of a set. Properties of Complement

2.Relations & Functions

- (up to RXRXR )

- Sum, Difference, product and quotients of functions

3. Trigonometric Functions

- General Solutions of trigonometric equations of the type sin y = sin a, cos y = cos a and tan y = tan a.

Unit II: Algebra

1. Principle of Mathematical Induction

- Delete full chapter

2.Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations

- Polar representation of complex numbers.

- Square root of a complex number.

3.Linear Inequalities

Nil

4. Permutations and Combinations

- Derivation of formulae for nPr and nCr

5. Binomial theorem

- Delete full Chapter

6. Sequence and Series

Unit III: Coordinate geometry

1.Straight Lines

- Shifting of origin.

- Equation of family of lines passing through the point of intersection of two lines.

2 Conic sections

- a point, a straight line and a pair of intersecting lines as a degenerated case of a conic section.

3.Introduction to Three-dimensional Geometry

Nil

Unit-IV : Calculus

1.Limits and Derivatives

Nil

Unit-V : Mathematical Reasoning

1.Mathematical Reasoning

- Delete full chapter

Unit-VI: Statistics and Probability

1. Statistics

- Analysis of frequency distributions with equal means but different variances.

2. Probability

- Axiomatic (set theoretic) probability, connections with other theories of earlier classes.