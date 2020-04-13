Study at Home
CBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2020-21: Check Latest Curriculum for Mathematics

Latest CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 for Class 11 Maths subject is available here for download in PDF format. Download now and prepare for CBSE Class 11 Maths exam 2020-21.

Apr 13, 2020 17:41 IST
CBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2020-21
Check CBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2020-21 and download it in PDF format. The link to download CBSE Syllabus for Class 11 Maths 2020-21 is given at the end of this article. This latest CBSE Maths for Class 11 contains complete details about units and chapters to be studied in the academic session 2020-21.

CBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2020-21:

No.

Units

No. of Periods

Marks

I.

Sets and Functions

60

23

II.

Algebra

70

30

III.

Coordinate Geometry

40

10

IV.

Calculus

30

05

V.

Mathematical Reasoning

10

02

VI.

Statistics and Probability

30

10

 

Total

240

80

 

Internal Assessment

 

20

 

*No chapter/unit-wise weightage. Care  to be taken to cover all the chapters.

NCERT Exemplar: CBSE Class 11 Mathematics – All Chapters

NCERT Solutions for CBSE Class 11 Mathematics: All Chapters

Unit-I: Sets and Functions

1. Sets  

Sets and  their representations.Empty set.Finite and  Infinite sets.Equal sets.Subsets.Subsets of a set  of real numbers especially intervals (with   notations). Power set. Universal set. Venn diagrams. Union and  Intersection of sets.Difference of sets. Complement of a set. Properties of Complement.

2. Relations & Functions

Ordered pairs.Cartesian product  of sets.Number of elements in the Cartesian product  of two finite sets.Cartesian product of the set of reals with itself (upto R x R x R).Definition of relation, pictorial diagrams, domain, co-domain and  range of a relation. Function as a special type of relation. Pictorial representation of a function, domain, co-domain and range of a function. Real valued functions, domain and  range of these functions, constant, identity, polynomial, rational, modulus, signum, exponential, logarithmic and greatest integer functions, with their graphs. Sum, difference, product  and quotients of functions.

3. Trigonometric Functions

Positive  and negative  angles. Measuring  angles in radians  and in degrees and conversion  from one measure to another.Definition of trigonometric functions with the  help of unit circle. Truth of the identity sin 2x + cos 2x = 1, for all x. Signs of trigonometric functions. Domain and  range of trigonometric functions and their graphs.Expressing sin (x±y) and cos (x±y) in terms of sinx, siny,

cosx & cosy and their simple applications. Deducing identities like the following:

Identities related to sin 2x, cos 2x, tan 2x, sin 3x, cos 3x and  tan 3x. General solution of trigonometric equations of the type sin y = sin a, cos y = cos a and tany = tan a.

Unit-II: Algebra

1.Principle of Mathematical Induction               

Process of the  proof by induction, motivating the  application of the method by looking at natural numbers as the  least inductive subset of real numbers.The principle of mathematical  induction and simple applications.

2. Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations

Need  for complex numbers, especially √−1, to  be motivated by inability to solve some of the quadratic equations. Algebraic properties of complex numbers.Argand plane and polar representation of complex numbers.Statement of Fundamental Theorem of Algebra, solution of quadratic  equations (with real coefficients) in the complex number system.Square root of a complex number.

3. Linear inequalities.

Algebraic  solutions of  linear inequalities   in one variable and    their representation on the number  line.Graphical solution of linear inequalities  in two variables.Graphical method of finding a solution of a system of linear inequalities in two variables.

4. Permutations and Combinations 

Fundamental principle of counting. Factorial n.  (n!) Permutations and combinations, derivation of Formulae form nPr  and nCr and their connections, simple applications.

5. Binomial Theorem

Historical perspective, statement and proof of the binomial theorem for positive integral indices.Pascal's triangle, General and middle term in binomial expansion, simple applications.

6. Sequence and Series 

Sequence  and Series.  Arithmetic Progression  (A. P.). Arithmetic Mean   (A.M.) Geometric Progression (G.P.),  general term of a G.P., sum of n terms of a G.P.,  infinite G.P. and its sum, geometric  mean (G.M.), relation between A.M. and  G.M. Formulae for the following special sums.

Unit-III: Coordinate Geometry

1. Straight Lines

Brief recall of two dimensional geometry from earlier classes. Shifting of origin. Slope of a line

and angle between two lines. Various forms of equations of a line: parallel to axis, point -slope

form, slope-intercept form, two-point form, intercept form and normal form. General equation of a line.Equation of family of lines passing through the point of intersection of two lines.Distance of a point from a line.

2. Conic Sections

Sections of a cone: circles, ellipse, parabola, hyperbola, a point, a straight line and a pair of

intersecting lines as a degenerated case of a conic section. Standard equations and simple

properties of parabola, ellipse and hyperbola.Standard equation of a circle.

3. Introduction to Three-dimensional Geometry

Coordinate axes and coordinate planes in three dimensions. Coordinates of a point. Distance

between two points and section formula.

Unit-IV: Calculus

1. Limits and Derivatives

Derivative introduced as rate of change both as that of distance function and

geometrically.Intuitive idea of limit.Limits of polynomials and rational functions trigonometric,

exponential and logarithmic functions.Definition of derivative relate it to scope of tangent of the

curve, derivative of sum, difference, product and quotient of functions. Derivatives of polynomial

and trigonometric functions.

Unit-V: Mathematical Reasoning

1. Mathematical Reasoning

Mathematically acceptable statements. Connecting words/ phrases - consolidating the

understanding of "if and only if (necessary and sufficient) condition", "implies", "and/or", "implied

by", "and", "or", "there exists" and their use through variety of examples related to real life and

Mathematics. Validating the statements involving the connecting words, difference among

contradiction, converse and contrapositive.

Unit-VI: Statistics and Probability

1. Statistics

Measures of Dispersion: Range, Mean deviation, variance and standard deviation of

ungrouped/grouped data. Analysis of frequency distributions with equal means but different variances.

2. Probability

Random experiments; outcomes, sample spaces (set representation). Events; occurrence of events, ‘not’, ‘and’ and ‘or’ events, exhaustive events, mutually exclusive events, Axiomatic (set theoretic) probability, connections with other theories of earlier classes. Probability of an event, probability of ‘not’, ‘and’ and ‘or’ events.

Mathematics Question Paper Design Class – XI (2020-21)

Time : 3 Hours,  Max. Marks: 80

S. No.

Typology of Questions

Total Marks

% Weight age

 

 

 

1

 

Remembering: Exhibit memory  of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and  answers.

 

Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas

 

 

 

 

44

 

 

 

55

 

2

 

Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way.

 

20

 

25

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3

Analysing :

Examine  and break  information into  parts by identifying  motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations

 

Evaluating:

Present and  defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria.

 

Creating:

Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

Total

80

100

No chapter wise weightage. Care to be taken to cover all the chapters

Suitable internal variations may be made for generating various templates keeping the overall weightage to different forms of questions and typology of questions the same.

Choice(s):

- There will be no overall choice in the question paper.

However, 33% internal choices will be given in all the sections

 

Internal Assessment: 20 Marks

Periodic Tests ( Best 2 out of 3 tests conducted) - 10 Marks

Mathematics Activities - 10 Marks

Download CBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2020-21 in PDF format

