CBSE Class 11 Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21: Download PDF

Check CBSE Class 11 Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21 and download it in PDF format. This CBSE Class 11 Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21 is important for preparation of CBSE Class 11 exam 2020-21.
CBSE Class 11 Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21:
|
1
|
Entrepreneurship: Concept and Functions
|
15
|
15
|
2
|
An Entrepreneur
|
25
|
3
|
Entrepreneurial Journey
|
30
|
20
|
4
|
Entrepreneurship as Innovation and Problem Solving
|
30
|
5
|
Concept of Market
|
40
|
15
|
6
|
Business Finance and Arithmetic
|
30
|
20
|
7
|
Resource Mobilization
|
30
|
|
PROJECT WORK
|
40
|
30
|
|
Total
|
240
|
100
|
Unit 1: Entrepreneurship: Concept and Functions (15 Periods)
|
Contents
|
Learning Outcomes
|
Competencies- Vision, Decision making, Logical, Critical and Analytical Thinking, Managing Skills
|
• Entrepreneurship – Concept, Functions and Need
• Why Entrepreneurship for You
• Myths about Entrepreneurship
• Advantage and Limitations of
Entrepreneurship
• Process of Entrepreneurship
• Entrepreneurship – The Indian Scenario
|
After going through this unit, the student/learner would be able to:
• Appreciate the need for Entrepreneurship in our economy
• Assess how entrepreneurship can help shape one’s career
• Examine the myths, advantages and limitations of Entrepreneurship
• Describe the steps in the process of Entrepreneurship
• Discuss the current scenario of Entrepreneurial activity in India
|
Unit 2: An Entrepreneur (25 Periods)
|
Competencies: Need Achievement, Motivation, Ethics, opportunity seeking, Passion, Independence
|
Contents
- Why be an Entrepreneur
|
Learning Outcomes
After going through this unit, the student/ learner would be able to:
- Understand the motivation to become an entrepreneur
|
Unit 3: Entrepreneurial Journey (30 Periods)
|
Competencies: Scanning the environment; Information seeking; creativity; Innovativeness; divergent thinking; Perseverance
|
Contents
|
Learning Outcomes
|
• Self-Assessment of Qualities, Skills, Resources and Dreams
• Idea generation.
• Feasibility Study and opportunity assessment
• Business Plan: meaning, purpose and elements
• Execution of Business Plan
|
After going through this unit, the student/learner would be able to:
• Assess their own entrepreneurial qualities and competencies
• Understanding ways of idea generation.
• Discuss the concept of types of feasibility study
• Draft a basic business plan
• Understand the reasons for success and failure of business plan
|
Unit 4: Entrepreneurship as Innovation and Problem Solving (30 Periods)
|
Competencies: Risk taking; Determination; Initiative; problem solving ability; Adaptability to changing technologies
|
Contents
|
Learning Outcomes
|
• Entrepreneurs as problem solvers
• Innovations and Entrepreneurial Ventures – Global and Indian
• Role of Technology – E-commerce and Social Media
• Social Entrepreneurship - Concept
• Risk Taking-Concept and types
|
After going through this unit, the student/ learner would be able to:
• Understand the role of entrepreneurs as problem solvers
• Appreciate the role of global and Indian innovations in entrepreneurial ventures
• Understand the use of technology and digitization for new businesses.
• Discuss the concept of social entrepreneurship
• Analyse the risk in entrepreneurial ventures
|
Unit 5: Concept of Market (40 Periods)
|
Competencies: Task oriented, Opportunity seeking, resourcefulness, organizational skills, Analytical and logical reasoning
|
Contents
|
Learning Outcomes
|
• Market; Concept, Types
• Micro and Macro Market Environment
• Market Research - Concept, Importance and Process
• Marketing Mix
|
After going through this unit, the student/learner would be able to:
• Scan the market environment
• Learn how to conduct market research
• Understand the elements of marketing mix
|
Unit 6: Business Finance and Arithmetic (30 Periods)
|
Competencies: Arithmetic skills, critical analysis, decision making, self-confidence, problem solving.
|
Contents
|
Learning Outcomes
|
• Unit of Sale, Unit Price and Unit Cost - for single product or service
• Types of Costs - Start up, Variable and Fixed
• Income Statement
• Cash flow projections
• Break Even Analysis - for single product or service
|
After going through this unit, the student/
learner would be able to:
• Discuss- Unit Cost, Unit of Sale, Unit Price of a product or service
• Understand the components of COST - Start-up and operational costs
• Prepare Income Statement and cash flow projection
• Calculate break even of single product and service
• Differentiate between Cash flow & Cash flow projections
• Appreciate the importance of Cash Flow Projections in the smooth flow of finances in the business
|
Unit 7: Resource Mobilization (30 Periods)
|
Competencies: Resourcefulness; Collaboration; Managing Risk; Organizational Skills; Informed Decision Making
|
Contents
|
Learning Outcomes
|
• Types of Resources –Physical, Human, Financial and Intangible.
• Selection and utilization of human resources and professionals like Accountants, Lawyers, Auditors, Board Members, etc.
• Estimating Financial Resources requirement
• Methods of meeting the financial requirements
• Size and capital-based classification of business enterprises.
|
After going through this unit, the student/learner would be able to:
• Identify the different types of resources tools – Physical and material, Human, Financial, Intangibles
• Discuss the methods to secure business finance.
• Appropriate use of debt and equity in estimating the financial requirements of an enterprise
• Explain the difference, advantages and disadvantages of Debt and Equity
• Estimate the financial requirements of an enterprise
• Understand the meaning of fixed and working capital
|
Project Work (Any Two files): 40 Periods
|
1. Visit of the District Industries Centre and prepare a report of activities and programs undertaken by them
2. Conduct a case study of any entrepreneurial venture in your nearby area.
3. Field Visit: Visit any business firm near your locality; interact with the owner of the business firm and prepare a field report on parameters like: type of business, scale of business, product/service dealing in, target customer, problems faced and measures to solve the faced challenges.
4. Learn to Earn
5. Know your State Handicraft and Handlooms as a means of economic activity for the livelihood of people and intellectual property rights attached to them for the promotion of local specific skills.
• 10 Marks each for 02 Projects
• 5 Marks for Numerical Assessment
• 5 Marks for Viva
Note: Students need to complete two projects. Guidelines for project are given in the CBSE Textbook.
