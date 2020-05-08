CBSE Class 11 Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21: Download PDF

• Advantage and Limitations of

• Why Entrepreneurship for You

• Entrepreneurship – Concept, Functions and Need

After going through this unit, the student/learner would be able to:

• Appreciate the need for Entrepreneurship in our economy

• Assess how entrepreneurship can help shape one’s career

• Examine the myths, advantages and limitations of Entrepreneurship

• Describe the steps in the process of Entrepreneurship

• Discuss the current scenario of Entrepreneurial activity in India