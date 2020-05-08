CBSE Class 11 Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21: Download PDF

Study at Home
CBSE Class 11 Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21

Check CBSE Class 11 Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21 and download it in PDF format. Prepare for CBSE Class 11 exam 2020-21.

May 8, 2020 20:07 IST
Check CBSE Class 11 Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21 and download it in PDF format. This CBSE Class 11 Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21 is important for preparation of CBSE Class 11 exam 2020-21. 

CBSE Class 11 Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21:

1

Entrepreneurship: Concept and Functions 

15

15

 

2

An Entrepreneur 

25

3

Entrepreneurial Journey

30

 

20

4

Entrepreneurship as Innovation and Problem Solving

30

5

Concept of Market

40

15

6

Business Finance and Arithmetic

30

 

20

7

Resource Mobilization

30

 

PROJECT WORK

40

30

 

Total

240

100

Unit 1: Entrepreneurship: Concept and Functions (15  Periods)

Contents

Learning Outcomes

Competencies- Vision, Decision making, Logical, Critical and Analytical Thinking, Managing Skills

• Entrepreneurship –  Concept, Functions and Need

• Why Entrepreneurship for You

• Myths about Entrepreneurship

• Advantage and Limitations of

Entrepreneurship

• Process of Entrepreneurship

• Entrepreneurship  –  The Indian Scenario

After going through this unit, the student/learner would be able to:

• Appreciate the need for Entrepreneurship in our economy

• Assess how entrepreneurship can help shape one’s career

• Examine the myths, advantages and limitations of Entrepreneurship

• Describe the steps in the process of Entrepreneurship

• Discuss the current scenario of Entrepreneurial activity in India

Unit 2: An Entrepreneur (25 Periods)

Competencies: Need Achievement, Motivation, Ethics, opportunity seeking, Passion, Independence

Contents

- Why be an Entrepreneur
- Types of Entrepreneurs
- Competencies and characteristics
- EntrepreneurialValues,Attitudes and Motivation
- Intrapreneur: Meaning and Importance

Learning Outcomes

After going through this unit, the student/ learner would be able to:

- Understand the motivation to become an entrepreneur
- Differentiate between various types of entrepreneurs
- Explainthe competencies of an Entrepreneur
- Appreciate the importance of EthicalEntrepreneurship
-  Appreciate the difference betweenEntrepreneur and Intrapreneur

 

Unit 3: Entrepreneurial Journey (30 Periods)

Competencies: Scanning the environment; Information seeking; creativity; Innovativeness; divergent thinking; Perseverance

Contents

Learning Outcomes

• Self-Assessment of Qualities, Skills, Resources and Dreams

• Idea generation.

• Feasibility Study and opportunity assessment

• Business Plan: meaning, purpose and elements

• Execution of Business Plan

After  going  through  this  unit,  the  student/learner would be able to:

• Assess their own entrepreneurial qualities and competencies

• Understanding ways of idea generation.

• Discuss the concept of types of feasibility study

• Draft a basic business plan

• Understand the reasons for success and failure of business plan

Unit 4: Entrepreneurship as Innovation and Problem Solving (30 Periods)

Competencies: Risk taking; Determination; Initiative; problem solving ability; Adaptability to changing technologies

Contents

Learning Outcomes

• Entrepreneurs as problem solvers

• Innovations and Entrepreneurial Ventures – Global and Indian

• Role of Technology – E-commerce and Social Media

• Social Entrepreneurship - Concept

• Risk Taking-Concept and  types

After going through this unit, the student/ learner would be able to:

• Understand the role of entrepreneurs as problem solvers

• Appreciate the role of global and Indian innovations in entrepreneurial ventures

• Understand the use of technology and digitization for new businesses.

• Discuss the concept of social entrepreneurship

• Analyse the risk in entrepreneurial ventures

 

Unit 5: Concept of Market (40 Periods)

Competencies: Task oriented, Opportunity seeking, resourcefulness, organizational skills, Analytical and logical reasoning

Contents

Learning Outcomes

• Market; Concept, Types

• Micro and Macro Market Environment

• Market Research - Concept, Importance and Process

• Marketing Mix

After going through this unit, the student/learner would be able to:

• Scan the market environment

• Learn how to conduct market research

• Understand the elements of marketing mix

Unit 6: Business Finance and Arithmetic (30 Periods)

Competencies: Arithmetic skills, critical analysis, decision making, self-confidence, problem solving.

Contents

Learning Outcomes

• Unit of Sale, Unit Price and Unit Cost - for single product or service

• Types of Costs - Start up, Variable and Fixed

• Income Statement

• Cash flow projections

• Break    Even    Analysis    -   for   single product or service

After  going  through  this  unit,  the  student/

learner would be able to:

• Discuss- Unit Cost, Unit of Sale, Unit Price of a product or service

• Understand the components of COST   - Start-up and operational costs

• Prepare Income Statement and cash flow projection

• Calculate break even of single product and service

• Differentiate between Cash flow & Cash flow projections

• Appreciate the importance of Cash Flow Projections in the smooth flow of finances in the business

 

Unit 7: Resource Mobilization (30 Periods)

Competencies: Resourcefulness; Collaboration; Managing Risk; Organizational Skills; Informed Decision Making

Contents

Learning Outcomes

• Types  of  Resources  –Physical,  Human, Financial and Intangible.

• Selection and utilization of human resources and professionals like Accountants, Lawyers, Auditors, Board Members, etc.

• Estimating Financial Resources requirement

• Methods of meeting the financial requirements

• Size and capital-based classification of business enterprises.

After  going  through  this  unit,  the  student/learner would be able to:

• Identify the different types of resources tools – Physical and material, Human, Financial, Intangibles

• Discuss the methods to secure business finance.

• Appropriate use of debt and equity in estimating the financial requirements of an enterprise

• Explain the difference, advantages and disadvantages of Debt and Equity

• Estimate the financial requirements of an enterprise

• Understand  the  meaning  of  fixed  and working capital

 

Project Work (Any Two files): 40 Periods

1. Visit of the District Industries Centre and prepare a report of activities and programs undertaken by them

2. Conduct a case study of any entrepreneurial venture in your nearby area.

3. Field Visit: Visit any business firm near your locality; interact with the owner of the business firm and prepare a field report on parameters like: type of business, scale of business, product/service dealing in, target customer, problems faced and measures to solve the faced challenges.

4. Learn to Earn

5. Know your State Handicraft and Handlooms as a means of economic activity for the livelihood of people and intellectual property rights attached to them for the promotion of local specific skills.

•   10 Marks each for 02 Projects

•   5 Marks for Numerical Assessment

•   5 Marks for Viva

Note: Students need to complete two projects. Guidelines for project are given in the CBSE Textbook.

CBSE Class 11 Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21: Download PDF

