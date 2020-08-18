CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From 11th Geography Syllabus 2020-21

CBSE: Check deleted portion of CBSE 11th Geography Syllabus 2020-21. The board has reduced CBSE 11th Geography Syllabus 2020-21 by 30%. In this article, we have provided the details of the topics which have been deleted by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Links to access other important articles and the latest CBSE Syllabus are also available here.

Deleted Topics from CBSE 11th Geography Syllabus 2020-21:

Book I – Fundamentals of Physical Geography Unit II - Chapter 2 – The Origin and Evolution of the Earth Unit III - Chapter 7 – Landforms and their Evolution Unit IV -Chapter 10 – Atmospheric Circulation and Weather Systems Unit V -Chapter 12 – World Climate and Climate Change Chapter 13 – Water (Oceans) Book II – India Physical Environment Unit II - Chapter 2 – Structure and Physiography Unit III - Chapter 4 – Climate Unit IV - Chapter 7 – Natural Hazards and Disasters Practical Geography Part I Chapter 4 – Map Projections Chapter 5 – Topographical Maps

All other chapters barring above mentioned would be included in the Syllabus for the year 2020-21.

Students of CBSE Class 11 having Geography as one of their subjects should go through CBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2020-21 and plan their studies accordingly. Geography is one of the most important subjects of CBSE Class 11 Arts stream and the latest CBSE Syllabus of Class 11 Geography is important for the students of Arts stream.

