NCERT Solutions for Class 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th

Download Chapter-wise NCERT Solutions for CBSE 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th. NCERT books are very important for the CBSE students to prepare for not only the board exams but other competitive exams as well. All NCERT books are written by experts after extensive research on each and every topic to provide apt and authentic information to the students. These books cover all the basics and fundamentals on all topics for students and are ideal for thorough and comprehensive studying to develop a clear concept.

Even after going through the last 10 years exam question papers of board classes, it is observed that most of the questions have been asked from the NCERT books. Thus for effective preparation for the exams and to get the desired result it is important to follow the NCERT books. Try to solve all the exercise questions given at the end of every chapter and then check for their solutions to evaluate your performance for each exercise.

Jagranjosh.com here presents NCERT Solutions for classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 all available for download in PDF format. Students can download chapter wise NCERT solutions of important subjects from their respective links as given below in various tables.

Students must study various topics from NCERT textbooks and try to solve questions given at the end of each chapter. Afterwards, they should match their answers with NCERT Solutions provided by Jagranjosh.com. In this way, students can easily analyse their preparation level for CBSE examinations.