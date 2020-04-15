Study at Home
NCERT Solutions for Class 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th

NCERT Solutions for class 9, class 10, class 11 and class 12 are available here for download in PDF format. With this article, students can download NCERT solutions of important subjects from their respective links.

Apr 15, 2020 11:13 IST
NCERT Solutions: 12th, 11th, 10th, 9th
Download Chapter-wise NCERT Solutions for CBSE 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th. NCERT books are very important for the CBSE students to prepare for not only the board exams but other competitive exams as well. All NCERT books are written by experts after extensive research on each and every topic to provide apt and authentic information to the students. These books cover all the basics and fundamentals on all topics for students and are ideal for thorough and comprehensive studying to develop a clear concept.
Even after going through the last 10 years exam question papers of board classes, it is observed that most of the questions have been asked from the NCERT books. Thus for effective preparation for the exams and to get the desired result it is important to follow the NCERT books. Try to solve all the exercise questions given at the end of every chapter and then check for their solutions to evaluate your performance for each exercise.
Jagranjosh.com here presents NCERT Solutions for classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 all available for download in PDF format. Students can download chapter wise NCERT solutions of important subjects from their respective links as given below in various tables.

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Maths

Chapter Number 1: Number System

Chapter Number 2: Polynomials

Chapter Number 3: Coordinate Geometry

Chapter Number 4: Linear Equation in two Variables

Chapter Number 5: Introduction to Euclid's Geometry

Chapter Number 6: Lines and Angles

Chapter Number 7: Triangles

Chapter Number 8: Quadrilaterals

Chapter Number 9: Area of Parallelograms & Triangles

Chapter Number 10: Circles

Chapter Number 11: Constructions

Chapter Number 12: Heron's Formula

Chapter Number 13: Surface Areas & Volumes

Chapter Number 14: Statistics

Chapter Number 15: Probability

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Science

Chapter Number 1: Matter in Our Surroundings

Chapter Number 2: Is matter around us pure

Chapter Number 3: Atoms & Molecules

Chapter Number 4: Structure of Atom

Chapter Number 5: The fundamental unit of life

Chapter Number 6: Tissues

Chapter Number 7: Diversity in living Organisms

Chapter Number 8: Motion

Chapter Number 9: Force & Law of Motion

Chapter Number 10: Gravitation

Chapter Number 11: Work and Energy

Chapter Number 12: Sound

Chapter Number 13: Why do we fall ill

Chapter Number 14: Natural Resources

Chapter Number 15: Improvement in Food Resources

CBSE 10th Science Papers

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths

Chapter Number 1: Real Numbers

Chapter Number 2: Polynomials

Chapter Number 3: Pair of linear Equations in Two Variables

Chapter Number 4: Quadratic Equations

Chapter Number 5: Arithmetic Progression

Chapter Number 6: Triangles

Chapter Number 7: Coordinate Geometry

Chapter Number 8: Introduction to Trigonometry

Chapter Number 9: Some Applications of Trigonometry

Chapter Number 10: Circles

Chapter Number 11: Constructions

Chapter Number 12: Area Related to Circles

Chapter Number 13: Surface Areas and Volumes

Chapter Number 14: Statistics

Chapter Number 15: Probability

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science

Chapter Number 1: Chemical Reactions and Equations

Chapter Number 2: Acid, Base and Salt

Chapter Number 3: Metals and Non-Metals

Chapter Number 4: Carbon and Its Compounds

Chapter Number 5: Periodic Classification of Elements

Chapter Number 6: Life Processes

Chapter Number 7: Control and Coordination

Chapter Number 8: How Do Organisms Reproduce

Chapter Number 9: Heredity and Evolution

Chapter Number 10: Light - Reflection and Refraction

Chapter Number 11: The Human Eye and the Colourful World

Chapter Number 12: Electricity

Chapter Number 13: Magnetic Effects of Electric Current

Chapter Number 14: Sources of Energy

Chapter Number 15: Our Environment

Chapter Number 16: Management of Natural Resources

NCERT Solutions for  Class 11 Chemistry

Chapter Number 1 Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry

Chapter Number 2 Structure of Atom

Chapter Number 3 Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties

Chapter Number 4 Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

Chapter Number 5 States of Matter

Chapter Number 6 Thermodynamics

Chapter Number 7 Equilibrium

Chapter Number 8 Redox Reactions

Chapter Number 9 Hydrogen

Chapter Number 10 The s-block Element

Chapter Number 11 The p-block Element

Chapter Number 12 Organic Chemistry Some Basic Principles and Techniques

Chapter Number 13 Hydrocarbons

Chapter Number 14 Environmental Chemistry

NCERT Solutions for Class 11 Physics

Chapter Number 1 Physical World

Chapter Number 2 Units and Measurement

Chapter Number 3 Motion in a Straight Line

Chapter Number 4 Motion in a Plane

Chapter Number 5 Laws of Motion

Chapter Number 6 Work power Energy

Chapter Number 7 System of Particles and Rotational Motion

Chapter Number 8 Gravitation

Chapter Number 9 Mechanical Properties of Solids

Chapter Number  10 Mechanical Properties of Fluids

Chapter Number 11 Thermal Properties of Matter

Chapter Number 12 Thermodynamics

Chapter Number 13 Kinetic Theory

Chapter Number 14 Oscillations

Chapter Number 15 Waves

NCERT Solutions for Class 11 Mathematics

Chapter Number 1 Sets

Chapter Number 2 Relation and Function

Chapter Number 3 Trigonometric Functions

Chapter Number 4 Mathematical Induction

Chapter Number 5 Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations

Chapter Number 6 Linear Inequalities

Chapter Number 7 Permutation and Combination

Chapter Number 8 Binomial Theorem

Chapter Number 9 Sequence & Series

Chapter Number 10 Straight Lines

Chapter Number 11 Conic Section

Chapter Number 12 Introduction to 3D Geometry

Chapter Number 13 Limits & Derivatives

Chapter Number 14 Mathematical Reasoning

Chapter Number 15 Statistics

Chapter Number 16 Probability

NCERT Solutions for Class 11 Biology

Chapter Number 1 The Living World

Chapter Number 2 Biological Classifications

Chapter Number 3 Plant Kingdom

Chapter Number  4 Animal Kingdom

Chapter Number 5 Morphology of Flowering Plants

Chapter Number 6 Anatomy of Flowering Plants

Chapter Number 7 Structural Organisation in Animals

Chapter Number 8 Cell: The Unit of Life

Chapter Number 9 Biomolecules

Chapter Number 10 Cell Cycle and Cell Division

Chapter Number 11 Transport in Plants

Chapter Number 12 Mineral Nutrition

Chapter Number 13 Photosynthesis in Higher Plants

Chapter Number 14 Respiration in Plants

Chapter Number 15 Plant Growth and Development

Chapter Number 16 Digestion and Absorption

Chapter Number 17 Breathing and Exchange of Gases

Chapter Number 18 Body Fluids and Circulation

Chapter Number 19 Excretory Products and their Elimination

Chapter Number 20 Locomotion and Movement

Chapter Number 21 Neural Control and Coordination

Chapter Number  22 Chemical Coordination and Integration

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Biology

Chapter Number 1- Reproduction in organisms

Chapter Number 2- Sexual Reproduction in flowering plants

Chapter Number 3- Human Reproduction

Chapter Number 4- Reproductive Health

Chapter Number 5- Principles of inheritance and variation

Chapter Number 6- Molecular basis of inheritance

Chapter Number 7- Evolution

Chapter Number 8- Human Health and diseases

Chapter Number 9- Strategies for Enhancement in Food Production

Chapter Number 10- Microbes in Human Welfare

Chapter Number 11- Biotechnology : Principles and Processes

Chapter Number 12- Biotechnology and Its Applications

Chapter Number 13- Organisms and Populations 

Chapter Number 14- Ecosystem

Chapter Number 15- Biodiversity and Conservation

Chapter Number 16- Environmental Issues

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Physics

Chapter Number 1 Electric Charges and Fields

Chapter Number 2 Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance

Chapter Number 3 Current Electricity

Chapter Number 4 Moving Charges and Magnetism

Chapter Number 5 Magnetism and Matter

Chapter Number 6 Electromagnetic Induction

Chapter Number 7 Alternating Current

Chapter Number 8 Electromagnetic Waves

Chapter Number 9 Ray Optics & Optical Instruments

Chapter Number 10 Wave Optics

Chapter Number 11 Dual Nature of Radiation & Matter

Chapter Number 12 Atoms

Chapter Number 13 Nuclei

Chapter Number 14 Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits

Chapter Number 15 Communication Systems

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Chemistry

Chapter Number 1- Solid State

Chapter Number 2- Solutions

Chapter Number 3- Electrochemistry

Chapter Number 4- Chemical Kinetics

Chapter Number 5- Surface chemistry

Chapter Number 6- General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements

Chapter Number 7- The p-block Elements

Chapter Number 8- The d-and f-block Elements

Chapter Number 9- Coordination Compounds

Chapter Number 10- Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

Chapter Number 11- Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers

Chapter Number 12- Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic acids

Chapter Number 13- Amines

Chapter Number 14- Biomolecules

Chapter Number 15- Polymer

Chapter Number 16- Chemistry in Everyday Life

 

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Mathematics

Chapter Number 1 Relations and Functions

Chapter Number 2 Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Chapter Number 3 Matrices

Chapter Number 4 Determinants

Chapter Number 5 Continuity and Differentiability

Chapter Number 6 Applications of Derivatives

Chapter Number 7 Integrals

Chapter Number 8 Applications of the Integrals

Chapter Number 9 Differential Equations

Chapter Number 10 Vectors

Chapter Number 11 Three - Dimensional Geometry

Chapter Number 12 Linear Programming

Chapter Number 13 Probability

Students must study various topics from NCERT textbooks and try to solve questions given at the end of each chapter. Afterwards, they should match their answers with NCERT Solutions provided by Jagranjosh.com. In this way, students can easily analyse their preparation level for CBSE examinations.

