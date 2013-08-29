NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Physics Chapter 10 Wave Optics, PDF Download

NCERT Class 12 Physics Solutions: Students of Class 12 can refer to this article to get NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Physics Chapter 10. These solutions will be helpful to understand the chapter better. The NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Chapter 10 Wave Optics will include all unsolved theory and numerical problems. Read to get NCERT solutions for Class 12 physics Chapter 10 all exercise.
Read: NCERT Class 12 Physics Solutions
Read: CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2023-24
Read: RBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2023-24
Read: Punjab Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2023-24
Wave Optics Solutions
Get, detailed solutions to the questions of the chapter Wave Optics from NCERT textbooks. The objective is to helping students regarding the pattern of answering the question as per the cbse latest marking scheme.
Some questions of this chapter are given here.
Q. In a Young’s double-slit experiment, the slits are separated by0.28 mm and the screen is placed 1.4 m away. The distance between the central bright fringe and the fourth bright fringe is measured to be 1.2 cm. Determine the wavelength of light used in the experiment.
Q. In Young’s double-slit experiment using monochromatic light of wavelength λ, the intensity of light at a point on the screen where path difference is λ, is K units. What is the intensity of light at a point where path difference is λ/3?
Q. What is the Brewster angle for air to glass transition? (Refractive index of glass = 1.5.)
Q. In a double-slit experiment the angular width of a fringe is found to be 0.2° on a screen placed 1 m away. The wavelength of light used is 600 nm. What will be the angular width of the fringe if the entire experimental apparatus is immersed in water? Take refractive index of water to be 4/3.
The answers to these questions and many more are given in the PDF attached in the below link. Click to see the answers.
|To Get the Complete Solved Chapter, Click Here
NCERT Rationalised Content Chapter: Wave Optics
|
Chapter Name
|
Page No.
|
Deleted Topics
|
Chapter 10: Wave Optics
|
358–359
|
10.3.4 Doppler Effect
|
|
359
|
Example 10.1
|
363–367
|
10.5 Interference of
Light Waves and Young’s
Experiment (retain the final
expressions for dark and
bright fringes but delete the
derivation; delete expression
for fringe width)
|
368–371
|
10.6 Diffraction (retain only
qualitative treatment)
|
372–376
|
10.6.3 Resolving Power of
Optical Instruments
10.6.4 Validity of Ray Optics
|
379–381
|
10.7.1 Polarisation by
Scattering
10.7.2 Polarisation by
Reflection
|
383–385
|
Exercises 10.7–10.21
CBSE Class 12 Physics Updated Question Paper Design 2023-24
|
Typology of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Approximate %
|
Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers.
Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organising, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas.
|
27
|
38
|
Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way.
|
22
|
32
|
Analysing: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalisations.
Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria.
Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.
|
21
|
30
|
Total
|
70
|
100
|
Practical
|
30
|
|
Gross Total
|
100
|
Also Check: